Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Steve the cheetah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning once again as winner for Jacksonville’s best farmers market is none other than the market that’s aptly named to take first place -- the Jacksonville Farmers Market, of course. Established in 1938, this market is open daily and features 100 produce stalls from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Samonsite opening factory store at Imeson warehouse

Luggage retailer Samsonite is preparing to open a factory store at its North Jacksonville distribution center in Imeson International Industrial Park. The city issued a sign permit Aug. 19 for “Samsonite Factory Store” at 1 Imeson Park Blvd., No. 201. Sharks Signs of NE FL Inc. is the contractor for the $5,000 project.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WEHT/WTVW

Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JFRD: Fatal fire on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire with at least one fatality on Jacksonville's Westside has been reported by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD says one person was found dead in front room of a house at this address. Another person, who is in serious condition, was transported was sitting on porch and tried to pull the other person out of home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
multihousingnews.com

Bainbridge Opens Luxury Jacksonville Community

The developer financed the project's construction with a $48.5 million loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Bainbridge Avenues Walk, a 372-unit luxury community in Jacksonville, Fla., has opened its doors to residents. The Bainbridge Cos. developed the Class A property after obtaining the construction permit in April 2021, according to Yardi Matrix information. The same data provider shows the company received a 5-year, $48.5 million construction loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in 2020.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Beach lifeguard controversy explained

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Since 1912, volunteers helped city-paid lifeguards patrol four miles of Jacksonville Beach when the city did not have lifeguards on duty, mainly on Sundays and holidays. In 2021, the US Department of Labor fined the city of Jacksonville Beach for violations of the Fair Labor...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Ariana Grande raises $147,000 for Jacksonville group that helps LGBTQIA+ youth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fundraiser started by pop superstar Ariana Grande is making a big impact on a Jacksonville group that helps LGBTQIA+ youth. Grande launched the fundraiser in April, telling her 328 million Instagram followers, “right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. This will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL

