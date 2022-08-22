Read full article on original website
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Green Cove Springs man in county jail for theft now faces 6 child sex chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park committee takes first step to investigate hiring more firefightersJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Florida.
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families in Jacksonville on Friday & Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Friday and in the New Town neighborhood on Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would...
First Coast News
Three-time winner of 'Cupcake Wars' closes business in Jacksonville after over a decade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a not-so-sweet ending to one of Jacksonville's most beloved bakeries. "Regrettably, Sweet By Holly will be exiting the Jacksonville market permanently," said the company on Facebook. The business says since COVID, it has been unable to successfully operate at the Jacksonville location. Sweet by Holly...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Josephine restaurant in Avondale makes key staff hires toward fall opening
The Josephine restaurant is hiring key staff in preparation to open early in the fall, possibly September, at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in Avondale. Owner Joshua Floyd hired Zach Preece as executive chef and John Magsino as chef de cuisine. Emily Scott is the general manager. Preece has worked as...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best Mayport shrimp: Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a JaxBest repeat winner -- and for a good reason. Safe Harbor Seafood Market and Restaurant truly hits the mark on fresh Mayport shrimp. You can literally see the boats offload the seafood directly into its kitchen, which makes its way onto your plate!
Tampa Bay News Wire
Two New Dream Finders Homes Communities are Brimming with Activity as models are prepared for prospective homebuyers
Jacksonville – Two new models are now open at Dream Finders Homes’ Wilford Preserve in Orange Park and several others are slated to open in the next two months in the Silver Landing and Cherry Elm communities of the master-planned development of SilverLeaf near St. Augustine. The Wilford...
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Steve the cheetah
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.
St. Johns community complains of more issues inside Richmond American homes
ST JOHNS, Fla. — A new community, more complaints. We’ve been tracking complaints about Richmond American Homes from Middleburg to Yulee, and from Fernandina Beach and not to St. Johns County. Residents living in the Grand Creek South neighborhood are desperate for help after living with cracks and...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning once again as winner for Jacksonville’s best farmers market is none other than the market that’s aptly named to take first place -- the Jacksonville Farmers Market, of course. Established in 1938, this market is open daily and features 100 produce stalls from...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Samonsite opening factory store at Imeson warehouse
Luggage retailer Samsonite is preparing to open a factory store at its North Jacksonville distribution center in Imeson International Industrial Park. The city issued a sign permit Aug. 19 for “Samsonite Factory Store” at 1 Imeson Park Blvd., No. 201. Sharks Signs of NE FL Inc. is the contractor for the $5,000 project.
News4Jax.com
Crossing guards encourage others to sign up for ‘most rewarding job you’ll ever have’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They take care of our kids in a special way by making sure they get into school safely, and just like most employees in schools, crossing guards are in demand in Duval County. James Butler, a retired Navy veteran, has just entered his sixth year as...
Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
JFRD: Fatal fire on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire with at least one fatality on Jacksonville's Westside has been reported by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD says one person was found dead in front room of a house at this address. Another person, who is in serious condition, was transported was sitting on porch and tried to pull the other person out of home.
multihousingnews.com
Bainbridge Opens Luxury Jacksonville Community
The developer financed the project's construction with a $48.5 million loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Bainbridge Avenues Walk, a 372-unit luxury community in Jacksonville, Fla., has opened its doors to residents. The Bainbridge Cos. developed the Class A property after obtaining the construction permit in April 2021, according to Yardi Matrix information. The same data provider shows the company received a 5-year, $48.5 million construction loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in 2020.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Threatens To Abandon Show After Object Is Thrown At Him On Stage
Jacksonville, FL – Lil Wayne was performing over the weekend when an object came flying onto the stage. Weezy paused his Jacksonville show and let the crowd know he wouldn’t tolerate the disrespect and if it continued, he was going to leave. The Young Money president took the...
News4Jax.com
‘This isn’t just helping me’: Jacksonville veteran gifted new truck already planning to pay it forward
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Navy veteran who has struggled to get around Jacksonville since losing his leg following complications from hip replacement surgery will find the ride a little smoother from now on. Wells Fargo, in collaboration with Key Auto Company, gave Scott Davis a payment-free 2022 GMC Sierra...
Marietta man crashed his Subaru into barrier at the gate of Naval Station Mayport while drinking a beer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shortly before 6 p.m. on August 19, 40-year-old Marietta, GA man Jason Tavares drove past the main gate at Naval Station Mayport, ignoring guards stationed there and crashed his Subaru into an activated security barrier, according to the arrest report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Tavares refused...
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. 7 a.m. With St John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 2400 Mayport Rd. 8 a.m. With Church of Christ Odessa located at 854 Odessa Dr E. 10 a.m. With Revitalize Arlington, Inc. located...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Beach lifeguard controversy explained
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Since 1912, volunteers helped city-paid lifeguards patrol four miles of Jacksonville Beach when the city did not have lifeguards on duty, mainly on Sundays and holidays. In 2021, the US Department of Labor fined the city of Jacksonville Beach for violations of the Fair Labor...
News4Jax.com
Ariana Grande raises $147,000 for Jacksonville group that helps LGBTQIA+ youth
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fundraiser started by pop superstar Ariana Grande is making a big impact on a Jacksonville group that helps LGBTQIA+ youth. Grande launched the fundraiser in April, telling her 328 million Instagram followers, “right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. This will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth.”
