Jermaine Barnes
3d ago
i don't care resisting arrest should not be a reason to kill a person we the people that work and pay taxes are the ones who pay these officers yet we have no say so on the laws that are being made
Man charged for killing in Escambia County ending in truck crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 26-year-old man is charged for last week's homicide where a man was found dead in a truck after a crash at an Escambia County home. The incident happened on Aug. 16 at a home at Erress Blvd. and Sante Fe Circle. Deputies discovered a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside the wrecked pickup truck, which also caught on fire.
Mother fires warning shot to defend son’s home from burglar: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for armed burglary early Wednesday morning on Hampton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis Williams, 43, was charged with burglary with assault, attempted burglary of a conveyance, resisting an officer without violence and possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Deputies said they […]
Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
Law enforcement, residents honor police officer killed in Summerdale crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One by one law enforcement officers from across our area showed their support Tuesday morning for one of their own. “One of the ways that law enforcement grieves when we lose a brother is the way that we honor that brother and so this is actually part of the grieving […]
Victim beat with gun, robbed in Bienville Square: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two people who “demanded money” and hit a victim with a gun at Bienville Square Tuesday, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, two “unknown males” approached the victim demanding money at around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. […]
Saraland man sentenced for fatal wreck – for the second time
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Saraland man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison got a do-over Wednesday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York imposed the same punishment on Brandon Dale Mann that he handed down last month – 14 years and five months for reckless manslaughter in the 2020 death of Clarissa Murphy. It is the maximum penalty under the state’s sentencing guidelines.
‘Thorough’ investigation promised in officer-involved shooting in Bay Minette
A Grand Jury will determine if criminal charges will be filed after a Bay Minette Police officer was involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend that took the life of 32-year-old Otis French, Jr.
Family reacts to teen indicted in deadly wreck of Theodore woman
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -An Irvington teenager was indicted on a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash 18 months ago. A Theodore woman, 42-year-old Theodora Trotter, was killed in the wreck. Now, her family says they’ve been waiting patiently for justice. According to court documents, 18-year-old Austin...
Mobile Co. deputies still investigating 1982 cold case
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are still looking for a man who went missing in 1982. Jerry Myron Gray was born on Sept. 5, 1954, and was adopted by the Gray family. On the morning of Aug. 23, 1982, Gray left his home riding his 1977 […]
Mobile woman accused of murder bonded victim out of jail day before shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile woman accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend claims it was self-defense. Police say Krystal Miskel shot Jamies Johnson at her home Saturday night. His mother says Miskel called her right before the shooting and threatened to kill him. "Come and get him because I'm...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office requests assistance in identifying robbers
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying two males that allegedly robbed an individual at the Snack and Vape in Pensacola at 400 South Fairfield Dr. The robbery happened Aug. 18, according to ECSO. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the […]
Police officer killed in wreck in south Alabama
UPDATE (11:09 p.m.) State representative Shane Stringer posted a message on his Facebook page identifying the police officer killed as a Mount Vernon Police officer. He also went on to say he is praying for the Mount Vernon community during this time of loss. UPDATE (10:16 p.m.): Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock confirmed that a police […]
Another Pensacola contractor behind bars after taking $9,510 from elderly woman
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Another Pensacola contractor is behind bars after allegedly taking money for a project and not completing it, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, deputies responded to Silverlake Mobile Home Park in Pensacola, regarding a fraud complaint. Sally Dutcher said she hired Schofield’s Home Services, LLC in April/May […]
Man shot, killed at Scottsdale Court identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man shot and killed Saturday, Aug. 20 at Scottsdale Court. Jamies Johnson, 32, was identified as the man killed inside his home off Scottsdale Court near Overlook Road. Mobile Police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting during a domestic […]
East Brewton man admits to murder
An East Brewton man remains behind bars after being charged with murder and other crimes. Williams Joseph Everett, 50, of East Brewton was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center Friday and has been charged with murder, probation violation and failure to appear. According to Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson,...
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers responded to 304 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Tower, in reference to one possibly shot. When officers...
Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery
ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
Bay Minette officer involved in fatal shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Bay Minette Saturday morning. According to investigators, a Bay Minette police officer was conducting a traffic stop at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Bay Minette's Lower Street. The major crimes unit says...
Woman shot in neck at Chimes Way, Pensacola man arrested
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested after shooting a woman in the neck late Monday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Lamar Johnson, 29, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a weapon, aggravated battery and two counts of firing a weapon. […]
Man told deputies he killed woman, dumped body in ravine in Escambia Co., Ala.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies charged one man with murder after he confessed to dumping a woman’s body in a ravine. William Joseph Everett was charged with the murder of Elisha Jordan. Deputies were called to a residence at the 3000 block of Travis Road for a possible missing person. Deputies met […]
