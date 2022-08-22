ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Old South End archway to Ohio progress

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
The dedication of a new archway on Broadway Street, proclaiming the entrance to the Old South End, is a nice symbol of restoration in a historic Toledo neighborhood. But the $100,000 plus arch is much more than just a pretty display of new momentum in a neighborhood marred by empty storefronts and deteriorating homes.

No mere ornament would bring a bipartisan group of city, state, and federal elected officials together in celebration. The Old South End archway is a way to bring attention to the solar field and rooftop solar installation secured with $2 million in federal funds U.S. Congressman Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) helped bring to the neighborhood.

Electricity sales from the solar projects will provide funding for more community development projects for the Historic South neighborhood. The archway dedication and neighborhood tour prompted Gov. Mike DeWine to promise state assistance with the lead-paint problem, plaguing the Old South End and many more Toledo neighborhoods.

“Our next budget you’re going to see us putting more state money in regarding the lead paint problem,” Governor DeWine told Blade reporter Luke Ramseth. That is a public commitment to bring much needed help to a huge problem for Toledo. The Old South End archway has catalyzed a covenant with state government that will impact citizens in similar circumstances throughout the state of Ohio.

That’s not the only development news originating from the Old South End’s day in the sun. Governor DeWine told Mr. Ramseth that Ohio will piggyback on a federal tax credit for affordable homes with a state tax credit to make low income housing construction attractive financially to developers.

Once again, Toledo’s Old South End, with a celebration to attract political-change agents, combined with visible examples of progress, prompted thinking on projects that will improve the quality of life throughout Toledo and around Ohio.

We are convinced if the commitments made are kept, the momentum from the Old South End will improve both Toledo and Ohio. The Blade will be vigilant to make sure promises made become promises kept.

