Charles J. Reynolds (1923-2022)

Charles J. Reynolds, a construction company owner who made a lasting impact on the residential sector of the Toledo area, died Wednesday at Ohio Living Swan Creek in Toledo. He was 98.

A cause of death is not known to the family at this time, his daughter Cynthia Overly said on Sunday.

A member of the “Greatest Generation,” Mr. Reynolds left the University of Toledo to serve in the Pacific Theater in World War II, as an Army combat engineer stationed in the Philippines. Mrs. Overly said that her father, who achieved the rank of sergeant, began to grow more and more open and proud about his military service as he aged.

“When we were growing up, he did not talk about it a lot,” Mrs. Overly said. “A lot of my friends’ fathers were in World War II so I think that was pretty common. But in his later years, if you asked him about it, he would talk about it. He went on an Honor Flight around 10 years ago, and he would wear a hat that said ‘World War II Veteran’ in public.”

Mrs. Overly said her father was always touched when someone would stop him and thank him for his service in public.

“We were out to dinner a couple times at Stella’s in Perrysburg, and people would come up to him, or one time some stranger paid for his whole dinner,” she said. “After we were done, the waitress came up to us and said your whole dinner was paid for by another customer, the whole table. It was something.”

After returning from war, Mr. Reynolds completed his degree at UT in business. During his time in college, he started taking on construction work, often building garages with friends.

After graduation, this work — dating back to his teen years when he bought property on Black Lake in northern Michigan with money he earned on his paper route — continued to grow and bloom.

“The jobs he was being offered did not pay as well as building garages,” Mrs. Overly said. “So he decided to just keep doing that with some partners that worked with him and eventually that turned into planning and building houses.”

The resulting company, Reynolds Construction, incorporated in 1953, is still in existence today and run by one of Mr. Reynolds’ sons. In its time, Reynolds had a hand in the growth of several housing developments throughout the Toledo region, including Lincoln Woods in Sylvania, Hull Prairie Farms and Crandenbrook in Perrysburg, Lakeview Shores in Maumee, and Sawmill Run in Holland.

Mr. Reynolds tried to contribute to his business in any way he could until shortly before his death. Mrs. Overly attributes this to a tremendous pride that he felt in his work, and a need to stay productive.

“He had a vision,” she said as she spoke about the large number of houses Reynolds has constructed over its nearly 70 years in operation. “He told me he got a lot of satisfaction from continuing to improve properties and maintaining them.

“Talk about having concrete evidence of the work you have done, he could see the buildings that he built, be proud of them and see people enjoying them,” Mrs. Overly said. “It was very fulfilling to him.”

Even after moving into Ohio Living Swan Creek in South Toledo in early 2020, Mr. Reynolds managed to improve that property too by donating money for the construction of a nature trail for the residents of the community to use.

“It fulfilled this love he had for building something and improving something,” Mrs. Overly said.

Born Sept.13, 1923, in Toledo to Charles and Nettie Reynolds, Mr. Reynolds was always one to throw himself wholeheartedly into his work, Mrs. Overly said. But in his free time, he enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida with his wife Kathryn, who died in 2016 after 63 years of marriage.

“We all remember how hard he worked over the years,” Mrs. Overly said. “But he was very charming and had a wonderful smile. He was always a go-getter, and really liked to repair things. He loved to fix things even when it seemed like you might have to spend the whole weekend, like fixing an old motor. He was very handy and very persistent and strong-willed.”

Golf was also a passion. Mr. Reynolds played in Florida and at Heather Downs Country Club in South Toledo, where he was a member.

Mr. Reynolds is survived by three of his four children: two sons, Brian and Brad Reynolds, and a daughter, Cynthia Overly, as well as 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 1825 Glendale Ave. in Toledo. Internment is at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

The family suggests tributes to Holy Trinity Lutheran, where he was a member, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.