Woke is a joke
3d ago
When was this picture take? I was in uptown all Saturday afternoon and I have never seen it so deserted. There were a few freaks out but many businesses were shut down, the public parking was empty and almost nobody in the streets.
Gastonia's last Free Excess Trash Week set for the fall
GASTONIA, N.C. — Residents in the city of Gastonia have a chance soon to get rid of bulk trash and unwanted items, and they won't need to go any further than their curbs. The week of Sept. 19 will be another Free Excess Trash Week for city residents, allowing them to place most pieces of bulk trash outside. This is the second and last such week for Gastonia residents this year; the last week ran in March 2022 and has happened twice per year since 2013.
Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Some Steele Creek neighbors upset over new Charlotte street maps classifying city-owned roads
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new Charlotte Streets Map that classifies city-owned roads into different categories has been OK'd by Charlotte City Council, but residents in a Steele Creek neighborhood are unhappy with the outcome. The neighbors live on the two-lane residential street Woody Point Road. The street is fairly...
kiss951.com
Charlotte Restaurant Closing Friday For Taping of ‘SNL’
A staple Charlotte restaurant is closing for a pretty exciting reason this Friday. Brooks Sandwich House in NoDa is closing on Friday, as they will be filming for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”. Several streets in the area will also be close, according to WCNC; North Brevard Street will...
WCNC
Kibbeh Pita Tacos
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re always looking for a new, fun food fusion and Shai Fargian to showed us how to make his Kibbeh Pita Tacos now available at YAFO Kitchen. Then Kibbeh Pita Tacos include Ground lamb, pine nuts, tahini, onions & hot sauce with a side. You can also enjoy it with some hummus and pita or as a rice bowl!
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
Bank forced Plaza Midwood hot dog stand to move, owner says
Six days a week, he's there until 3 p.m. selling hot dogs at what he calls The Happy Hound, a food stand at the corner of The Plaza and Central Avenue.
WCNC
Avoid wrecks...slow down & eliminate distractions!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Summer is over for most which means it is back to school time. With back to school comes more traffic, and more wrecks are common too. We welcome Doctor...
secretcharlotte.co
The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants In Charlotte
More than just fortune cookies and orange chicken. Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisine’s in the world for a couple of reasons: it’s widely varied due to how large and regionally unique China is, plus the fact that Chinese immigrants have settled all across the world, making it the type of cuisine you can try anywhere. There’s Cantonese, Sichuan, Szechuan, Hunan types of cooking; there’s baos, dumplings, noodles, pork and duck and fish, and the list goes on. Taste and sample your way across China, all from the comfort of our own backyard, at these 6 Chinese restaurants in Charlotte from traditional mom and pop shops to new fusion-style restaurants.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
Luke Combs returns to the NC bar that started it all for him at a sold-out hometown show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American country music singer and songwriter, Luke Combs, returned to Charlotte, North Carolina to play at the bar that gave him his start in country music. Combs played to a sold-out show of thousands back in July for a future live stream concert on Apple Music....
WCNC
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Charlotte
Wheel of Fortune Live is coming to Charlotte. The host, Mark L. Walberg, sits down with WCNC Charlotte to discuss all the details.
WBTV
East Charlotte residents say development at old Wilgrove Airport causing flooding to properties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Development projects across Charlotte are causing some headaches for the people living nearby. WBTV’s Caroline Hicks spoke with neighbors in Elizabeth last week about flooding concerns due to nearby construction. A viewer saw the story and reached out with his own concerns. Allen McGee says...
WCNC
These 4 chores can make your house more valuable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
'We were not expecting that' | High water bills have Mooresville neighbors on high alert
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville are searching for answers after they told WCNC Charlotte their water usage doesn't reflect what is being calculated. One neighbors said for one month, the bill was more than $1,000. People said it's more than just water going down the drain. WCNC Charlotte obtained water bills sent by Carolina Water Service to homeowners in Mooresville. Don Calhoun said his and his neighbors' money is going down the drain and things are not adding up.
WCNC
