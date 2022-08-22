Read full article on original website
New principal named at Bradley Middle
James Vanosdall was named principal at Francis Bradley Middle School Monday night by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education. Staying along the Beatties Ford corridor, he served as assistant principal at Hopewell High School from 2014 to 2022. He also was a principal intern at Rocky River High from 2013-14, and as a math teacher from 2010-14. Vanosdall earned a master’s degree in education from Wingate University in 2014.
Kibbeh Pita Tacos
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re always looking for a new, fun food fusion and Shai Fargian to showed us how to make his Kibbeh Pita Tacos now available at YAFO Kitchen. Then Kibbeh Pita Tacos include Ground lamb, pine nuts, tahini, onions & hot sauce with a side. You can also enjoy it with some hummus and pita or as a rice bowl!
Rowan middle school says microbial growth is in HVAC system, classes going remote
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — West Rowan Middle School officials say microbial growth issues in the school's HVAC system are causing classes to be held remotely for the rest of the week. On Monday, Rowan-Salisbury School System administrators sent out a letter to parents about the issue and said they...
Woman returns to teaching years after serious car crash
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students are returning to class Monday but there are still several teching vacancies. “There are teachers being put through the pipeline every day that we are pushing to schools as quickly as we can,” said Laura Francisco, chief of Human Resources at CMS. “We are also working to fill our teaching assistant positions.”
Sugar Creek medical facility opens to treat Charlotte’s senior community
Sugar Creek medical facility opens to treat Charlotte’s senior community. ChenMed center is the first of eight opening in North Carolina. Grammy-winning vocalist Anthony Hamilton (center) helped open ChenMed’s new senior center on West Sugar Creek Road on Aug. 3. A new senior center has opened on West...
Charlotte Restaurant Closing Friday For Taping of ‘SNL’
A staple Charlotte restaurant is closing for a pretty exciting reason this Friday. Brooks Sandwich House in NoDa is closing on Friday, as they will be filming for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”. Several streets in the area will also be close, according to WCNC; North Brevard Street will...
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
CMPD searching for man last seen at Atrium hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Sunday. The Missing Person Unit is seeking assistance in locating 26-year-old Louis “Louie” Mottola. He was last seen leaving Atrium University hospital on foot on Aug. 21. Mottola is 5-foot-6 and around...
Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Avoid wrecks...slow down & eliminate distractions!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Summer is over for most which means it is back to school time. With back to school comes more traffic, and more wrecks are common too. We welcome Doctor...
Charlotte Douglas Airport holding career workshop for veterans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterans who may be interested in working at Charlotte Douglas International Airport can soon join a free career workshop series to potentially connect them with available jobs. Registration is now open with Edge4Vets for two 90-minute Zoom sessions happening in October. The sessions are set for...
The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants In Charlotte
More than just fortune cookies and orange chicken. Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisine’s in the world for a couple of reasons: it’s widely varied due to how large and regionally unique China is, plus the fact that Chinese immigrants have settled all across the world, making it the type of cuisine you can try anywhere. There’s Cantonese, Sichuan, Szechuan, Hunan types of cooking; there’s baos, dumplings, noodles, pork and duck and fish, and the list goes on. Taste and sample your way across China, all from the comfort of our own backyard, at these 6 Chinese restaurants in Charlotte from traditional mom and pop shops to new fusion-style restaurants.
Gastonia's last Free Excess Trash Week set for the fall
GASTONIA, N.C. — Residents in the city of Gastonia have a chance soon to get rid of bulk trash and unwanted items, and they won't need to go any further than their curbs. The week of Sept. 19 will be another Free Excess Trash Week for city residents, allowing them to place most pieces of bulk trash outside. This is the second and last such week for Gastonia residents this year; the last week ran in March 2022 and has happened twice per year since 2013.
These 4 chores can make your house more valuable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
$134M bond would replace aging schools in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with Union County Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will hold six public meetings about the 2022 bond package, which will invest more than $100 million into schools across the district. The meetings will address several things, including school capacity and new renovations planned...
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Charlotte
Wheel of Fortune Live is coming to Charlotte. The host, Mark L. Walberg, sits down with WCNC Charlotte to discuss all the details.
Luke Combs returns to the NC bar that started it all for him at a sold-out hometown show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American country music singer and songwriter, Luke Combs, returned to Charlotte, North Carolina to play at the bar that gave him his start in country music. Combs played to a sold-out show of thousands back in July for a future live stream concert on Apple Music....
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement hosting free adoption event for Clear the Shelters
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is facing the same problem as many shelters across the Carolinas: Overcrowding. That's why WCNC Charlotte and NBC are teaming up to Clear the Shelters as part of the annual nationwide campaign aimed at finding forever homes for animals in need. Clear the Shelters helps relieve the pressure by adopting out lots of deserving cats and dogs.
Mooresville homeowners wrestle for control of HOA; Developer could control 17 more years
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Townhome owners in a Mooresville community say they’re desperate to take control of their Homeowners Association after the person left in charge of the HOA is accused of threatening residents with a gun and harassing behavior. The developer of the community maintains complete control of...
'It’s really a blessing' | NC teen aims to help kids in abusive situations
STATESVILLE, N.C. — What began as a small idea grew to a greater cause. At just 13 years old Isabella DiFiore began her very own service project. "I wanted to start it to help abused or neglected children," Isabella said. So with the help of her mother, Isabella began...
