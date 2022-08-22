Read full article on original website
Rep. Charlie Crist takes Democratic nomination for governor
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rep. Charlie Crist has taken the Democratic party’s nomination in the race for Florida’s governor. The congressman, and former governor, will go on to face incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Rep. Charlie Crist and Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, were considered the frontrunners in the...
With the primary over, Crist, Desantis begin race for Florida governor
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – With the Florida primary now decided, the race to November for gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Ron DeSantis is underway in earnest. Crist celebrated his victory at a restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who...
Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
Naomi Blemur takes Democratic nomination for Florida agriculture commissioner
ORLANDO, Fla. – A small business owner and the daughter of Haitian immigrants will represent Democrats in the race for Florida agriculture commissioner. Naomi Blemur won Tuesday night in a three-way race to face Senate President Wilton Simpson in the November general election. [RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide...
Republican race for Florida House District 29 too close to call
ORLANDO, Fla. – The race for the District 29 seat in the Florida House of Representatives is too close to call and will apparently head to a machine recount. Webster Barnaby leads Elizabeth Fetterhoff by a tally of 7,446 to 7,415, with 100% of the precincts reporting. District 29...
Republican District 3 candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged,” according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason for withdrawing from the race for the district that covers all of North Central Florida, including Alachua, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties and a portion of Marion County.
Florida Primary Election 2022: Track election results here
Florida will hold its 2022 primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 23. You can track all the election results, from Brevard County to Marion County and Polk County to Flagler County, with Orange and Seminole counties sandwiched in between. Use the dropdown menu to find the race you’re looking for below:...
Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county
FREDERICKSBURG , Texas – Part of why Terry Hamilton says he abruptly left his job running elections deep in Texas wine country is by now a familiar story in America: He became fed up with the harassment that followed the 2020 election. But this was no ordinary exit. On...
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles. The California...
Primary elections are today. Here’s what you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you haven’t been paying attention, there’s an election this Tuesday. Polls across Florida open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time (part of Florida is in Eastern Standard Time and the western part of the panhandle is in Central Time).
Serving Those Who Served: Resources for Central Florida veterans
News 6 is committed to serving our local communities, and veterans of our armed forces make up a huge community in Central Florida. We know that sometimes it can be difficult determining where one can go for help, assistance or resources, so here’s a list of organizations, both local and national, that may be able to assist in a variety of circumstances.
Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI
SAN FRANCISCO – The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California's wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. Paul Pelosi already served two days...
North Carolina fugitive captured after 9-hour manhunt, Flagler deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. – A North Carolina fugitive was arrested in Palm Coast Tuesday morning after fleeing from deputies and prompting a nine-hour manhunt, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 22-year-old Taylor West, a man from Manteo, North Carolina, was wanted in his home state...
When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
Alert issued for endangered Springfield girl, 15, missing for over a week
BAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a 15-year-old girl out of Springfield, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Myzziah Brown has been missing since Aug. 16, and is considered endangered, according to FDLE. She was last seen in the area of the 3800 block of Avon Road in Springfield, and she may currently be in the Tallahassee area, officials said.
Drought conditions in Texas uncover 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks.
The severe drought in Texas has uncovered a little piece of history. Dinosaur tracks from about 113 million years ago can be seen in a dried-out river in Dinosaur Valley State Park. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Everything you need to know for Florida primary...
VIDEO: Florida man arrested after multi-county crime spree, chase on I-75, troopers say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that started with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, according to investigators. Brandon Baker, 33, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County jail...
