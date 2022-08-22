ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

WVNews

Mary Tucker finds more balanced life with WVU transfer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia rifle transfer Mary Tucker has achieved just about everything one can achieve in her sport. NCAA individual champion in smallbore, air rifle and overall, leading her Kentucky squad to multiple team titles. All-America selection in every discipline. Conference athlete of the year. USA Rifle junior gold and silver medalist. Olympic silver medalist. International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) gold medalist. Pan-Am games multiple gold medalist.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Sports complex planned for closed WVa mall department store

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former mall department store building and an adjacent parking garage will become a multimillion-dollar sports complex under a plan unveiled Wednesday by leaders in West Virginia’s largest city. The Capital Sports Center would include a 10-lane aquatic center, an indoor turf field, an...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Fentanyl press conference

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld and other officials gathered in Morgantown on Wednesday to discuss the arrival of cartel-made fentanyl pills. The pills, stamped and of high quality, come in many different formats and also are represented to be drugs that they aren't, Ihlenfeld said in warning state residents not to buy counterfeit narcotics.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Ronnie M. Rutherford

POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — Ronnie M. Rutherford, of Pomeroy, Ohio, died Tuesday, August 23. A native of Sistersville, WV, Ronnie was married for 50 years to Charlene (Diehl). They lived in Bright, IN, for 30 years prior to retiring to her hometown of Pomeroy.
POMEROY, OH
WVNews

Temporary policy changes for Dragon Boat Festival

OAKLAND — The Town of Oakland will be welcoming the Dove Center to Broadford Lake Recreation Area as it hosts a new fundraiser, the Mountain Maryland Dragon Boat Festival. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, and the Dove Center will be partnering with Dynamic Dragon Boat Racing from Tennessee to hold the event. In addition to watching the event, the community is invited to browse craft and food vendors and enjoy free games for children and families.
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

Martinsburg, West Virginia, man now accused in 2 alleged Harrison County home invasions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 39-year-old Martinsburg man now stands accused of committing first-degree robbery during two home invasions in Harrison County. James Dee McKinney and others committed a home invasion shortly before dawn July 25 at an apartment on Bridgeport’s Smithfield Avenue, Harrison Sheriff’s Deputy Detective Josh Cumberledge has alleged. At least one handgun was wielded, threats were made, and items valued at around $1,000 were stolen, court papers allege. McKinney is charged with first-degree robbery, burglary, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy in that case.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WVNews

Backyard Brawl drawing near for West Virginia, Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer football coach Neal Brown made news on Monday by what he did not say … as he did not reveal West Virginia’s starting quarterback for its Sept. 1 season opener at Pitt. WVU’s fourth-year head coach didn’t go into much detail about other...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Cabell Midland wins golf meet over Wahama, Gallia Academy, and Ripley

MASON, W.Va. (WV News) - Wahama, Gallia Academy, Ripley, and Cabell Midland faced each other in a golf meet at the Riverside Golf Club in Mason on Wednesday afternoon, and Midland won the meet with a 150 overall team score. Gallia Academy came in second with an overall score of...
MASON, WV
WVNews

Police: WVa officers kill fugitive who pulled gun at funeral

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Pitt names Slovis as starting QB for Backyard Brawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While we still are awaiting the official announcement of a quarterback to start for West Virginia in the Sept. 1 renewal of the Backyard Brawl, expected to be former 5-star recruit J.T. Daniels, a transfer from Georgia after two years at USC, Pitt got around to naming Kedon Slovis the winner of its QB Derby, another USC transfer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

New stadium lights installed at Northern High School

ACCIDENT — Crews were able to complete the replacement of field lights at the Northern Garrett High School football field two weeks ago. The lights were turned on for the first time at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

Lincoln fends off pesky Notre Dame in season opener

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 22-19 in the second set, the Lincoln Cougars ripped off four straight points, then, after a tie at 24, scored the final two, capped by an Lexi Owens kill, to take control of their season-opening match against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. “The...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Preston Knights look to take the next step forward

KINGWOOD — Following last Friday’s scrimmage at Grafton, the Preston Knights came away with a clearer picture heading into the 2022 season. On the positive end, its improved off-season weightlifting program has already shown signs of major progress as the Preston defensive line seems to be developing into an overall strength.
KINGWOOD, WV

