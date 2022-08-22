ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Dow, Nasdaq Futures Surge Ahead Of Jackson Hole Symposium

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Thursday ahead of the three-day Jackson Hole economic symposium starting today, with Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell scheduled to speak on Friday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Dollar General Corporation DG, Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR and Dell Technologies Inc. DELL.
Benzinga

Why Netflix Stock Is Falling Today

Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading lower Monday following bearish analyst coverage from CFRA. CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon downgraded Netflix from a Hold rating to Sell and lowered the price target from $245 to $238. Netflix delivers original and third-party digital content. The company primarily operates a streaming video on...
Benzinga

SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Benzinga

Coinbase CEO Responds To Jim Chanos' Revenue Model Criticism

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase Global Inc COIN defended the crypto exchange’s long term revenue model. What Happened: In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Armstrong was asked how he felt about short sellers like Jim Chanos betting on further downside for Coinbase based on its fees being eroded in the future.
Benzinga

Here's A Dividend Stock Both Warren Buffett And George Soros Agree On

After tirelessly analyzing Warren Buffett, George Soros and Steven Cohen’s 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we've gained a better understanding of the investment strategies they've adopted and the construction of their hedge funds portfolios. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is currently trading the most positions when...
Benzinga

Traders Expecting Nvidia To Rally Post Q2 Print — Here's The Size Of The Anticipated Move

Nvidia Corporation NVDA is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Nvidia is always one of the busiest single stock options. The options market is implying a move of around 6.4% after the company reports earnings, slightly lower than the 7% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With NVIDIA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA. Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 72 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 32,868.65 while the NASDAQ fell 0.12% to 12,366.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.30% to 4,125.49. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 3.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile,...
Benzinga

3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%

In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
