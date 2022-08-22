ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinton, TX

KIII 3News

South Texas World War II hero's remains identified after 77 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The remains of a man killed in World War II are coming home to South Texas after 77 years, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). The DPAA said remains of Army Air Forces Sgt. Herald R. Boyd, a San Patricio County native, were positively identified on July 8, 2022, through "anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence."
KIII 3News

216 acres burned in Aransas Pass brush fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were at the bypass off Highway 35 in Aransas Pass Tuesday to contain a brush fire. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, it burned a total of 216 acres. The Aransas Pass Fire Department confirmed that two RVs were destroyed during the...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Truck crashes, lands on top of lane barrier on I-37

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A single vehicle accident on the 13800 block of I-37 had one lane shut down as crews worked to remove a truck from a lane barrier. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., officials said, on the southbound lanes of I-37. The truck ended up landing on top of the barrier after crashing. No injuries were reported.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KTSA

Study: Five Texas cities are Top 10 most humid in U.S.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you live in Texas, there is a good chance you know a thing or two about how humidity factors in with summertime heat. Proof of this possibility is the fact that five Texas cities have made it on a list of Top 10 Most Humid Cities in the U.S.
KIII 3News

Blitz Preview: Mathis Pirates

MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Pirates are looking to get back into the playoff picture after missing out the last two seasons. The Pirates have been locked into a tough district since 2020 and that continues as they take on regional powers Edna (#9 in 3A D-I) and Vanderbilt Industrial to now go along with London as well.
MATHIS, TX
Q92

HEARTWARMING: Portland Popeye’s Employee Gifted Car from Loyal Customers

In a story from right up the road in Portland, Texas, a Popeye's employee was gifted a car from a loyal customer. Janet Spain has worked at Popeye’s in Portland for around a year. She started as a part-time employee but recently moved to full-time. In an article published by KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi, Electra Riley, her husband Richard, and their five-year-old son Khairi moved to Portland in 2020. Every time they visited Popeye’s, their relationship with Spain would grow.
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

Why are there so many dragonflies all of a sudden?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you noticed an increase in dragonflies across the area? We have, too. The recent rains are probably to blame. With rain comes mosquitoes. And as their natural predators, dragonflies love mosquitoes. Environmental organization SCARCE said one dragonfly can eat up to 100 mosquitoes a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Murder suspect arrested for the shooting on Dodd Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The suspect in a May Homicide on Dodd Dr. was found and arrested in Clute, Texas, according to Corpus Christi Police Department. On May 31st, homicide investigators with CCPD were called to the 4600 block of Dodd Dr. for a call about a shooting. They found the body of 38-year-old Ruben Trevino inside a home when they arrived, officials said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
