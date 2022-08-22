Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Beeville PD honors fallen K-9, funeral arrangements in process
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a sad day Tuesday as the Beeville Police Department mourned the loss of department K-9 Tajfun. Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Tajfun was discovered by his handler, officer Thomas Dozier, non-responsive in his kennel, according to a social media post from Beeville police.
South Texas World War II hero's remains identified after 77 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The remains of a man killed in World War II are coming home to South Texas after 77 years, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). The DPAA said remains of Army Air Forces Sgt. Herald R. Boyd, a San Patricio County native, were positively identified on July 8, 2022, through "anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence."
Ingleside PD receives new lead in missing persons case from 2017
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department was on the scene searching a property on Baywood Drive within the city of Ingleside Wednesday evening. Tammy Burr, Chief of Police for Ingleside, confirmed to 3NEWS that the property was being searched in reference to the 2017 case of a missing person.
Parishioners upset with Diocese of Corpus Christi's decision to demolish church in Concepcion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday, in the small town of Concepcion, a large number of parishioners showed up angry about the Diocese of Corpus Christi's plan to demolish their church. "Bottom line is the community is questioning how the diocese came to this decision. So that's what we want,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nueces Co. Veterans Services pivot to remote work following building fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were busy Wednesday at the RTA headquarters for a fire on the second floor of the building. No injuries were reported and damage was minimal. The damages and fire aftermath still prompted a closure to the building, keeping walk-ins from happening. However, while...
216 acres burned in Aransas Pass brush fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were at the bypass off Highway 35 in Aransas Pass Tuesday to contain a brush fire. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, it burned a total of 216 acres. The Aransas Pass Fire Department confirmed that two RVs were destroyed during the...
The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
Truck crashes, lands on top of lane barrier on I-37
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A single vehicle accident on the 13800 block of I-37 had one lane shut down as crews worked to remove a truck from a lane barrier. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., officials said, on the southbound lanes of I-37. The truck ended up landing on top of the barrier after crashing. No injuries were reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emergency crews rescue worker from water tower on Carmel Pkwy.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews responded to Carmel Pkwy. near Alameda Wednesday morning after a call for a high-angle rescue came in for a worker stuck on a water tower. The call came in just before 10 a.m. The man was safely brought down just before 10:30 a.m.
Texas Attorney Arrested For Human Smuggling At The Border In A Loaner Car
A Texas attorney was recently arrested for alleged human smuggling near the border. Corpus Christi attorney Timothy Japhet was arrested near the border in Del Rio, Texas, on Aug. 13, with four illegal migrants in a loaner car he was driving, he told the DCNF and Galveston
CCFD respond to structure fire at old unoccupied Pizza Hut
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department were called to 3715 Up River Rd for a structure fire at the old unoccupied Pizza Hut. Fire crews were able to control the fire within 10 minutes. The fire is still under investigation, but no injuries were reported, according...
KTSA
Study: Five Texas cities are Top 10 most humid in U.S.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you live in Texas, there is a good chance you know a thing or two about how humidity factors in with summertime heat. Proof of this possibility is the fact that five Texas cities have made it on a list of Top 10 Most Humid Cities in the U.S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where is Bradley Brooks? It's been three years since he was last seen in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been three years since a Flour Bluff man went missing and his family continues to search for answers. Bradley Brooks was last seen at his Flour Bluff home in August 2019. His family said he left one night around 10 p.m. to go fishing and was never seen again.
Blitz Preview: Mathis Pirates
MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Pirates are looking to get back into the playoff picture after missing out the last two seasons. The Pirates have been locked into a tough district since 2020 and that continues as they take on regional powers Edna (#9 in 3A D-I) and Vanderbilt Industrial to now go along with London as well.
HEARTWARMING: Portland Popeye’s Employee Gifted Car from Loyal Customers
In a story from right up the road in Portland, Texas, a Popeye's employee was gifted a car from a loyal customer. Janet Spain has worked at Popeye’s in Portland for around a year. She started as a part-time employee but recently moved to full-time. In an article published by KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi, Electra Riley, her husband Richard, and their five-year-old son Khairi moved to Portland in 2020. Every time they visited Popeye’s, their relationship with Spain would grow.
Why are there so many dragonflies all of a sudden?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you noticed an increase in dragonflies across the area? We have, too. The recent rains are probably to blame. With rain comes mosquitoes. And as their natural predators, dragonflies love mosquitoes. Environmental organization SCARCE said one dragonfly can eat up to 100 mosquitoes a...
Pet Of The Week: Delilah
Stop by and visit Delilah and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
Fire crews investigating overnight blaze at Sunrise Mall
Fire crews put out a blaze at Sunrise Mall overnight, and investigators believe it was started by someone who entered the building.
Murder suspect arrested for the shooting on Dodd Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The suspect in a May Homicide on Dodd Dr. was found and arrested in Clute, Texas, according to Corpus Christi Police Department. On May 31st, homicide investigators with CCPD were called to the 4600 block of Dodd Dr. for a call about a shooting. They found the body of 38-year-old Ruben Trevino inside a home when they arrived, officials said.
TROUBLE SHOOTERS: Back flow problems
An Aransas Pass man wants his water supply company to reimburse him for out-of-pocket expenses to install back flow valve
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 1