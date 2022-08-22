ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Regulators extend deadline for Mountain Valley Pipeline

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Federal regulators have given the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline another four years to complete the long-delayed natural gas project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made the unanimous decision late Tuesday, the Roanoke Times reported. The new deadline for completion of the 303-mile pipeline spanning portions of West Virginia and Virginia is Oct. 13, 2026.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A 40-year-old Clarksburg man was charged with felony child neg…
William (Bill) Joseph Finissi Sr.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — William (Bill) Joseph Finissi Sr, 91, peacefully passed away on August 21 at Kobacker House surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of Dominic and Virgina Finissi.
Martinsburg, West Virginia, man now accused in 2 alleged Harrison County home invasions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 39-year-old Martinsburg man now stands accused of committing first-degree robbery during two home invasions in Harrison County. James Dee McKinney and others committed a home invasion shortly before dawn July 25 at an apartment on Bridgeport’s Smithfield Avenue, Harrison Sheriff’s Deputy Detective Josh Cumberledge has alleged. At least one handgun was wielded, threats were made, and items valued at around $1,000 were stolen, court papers allege. McKinney is charged with first-degree robbery, burglary, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy in that case.
Mary Tucker finds more balanced life with WVU transfer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia rifle transfer Mary Tucker has achieved just about everything one can achieve in her sport. NCAA individual champion in smallbore, air rifle and overall, leading her Kentucky squad to multiple team titles. All-America selection in every discipline. Conference athlete of the year. USA Rifle junior gold and silver medalist. Olympic silver medalist. International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) gold medalist. Pan-Am games multiple gold medalist.
Country Roads vs. Sweet Caroline another element of Brawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — To most, the Backyard Brawl rivalry, which kicks off again after an 11-year absence on Thursday night, Sept. 1, in Pittsburgh, is a football game, which is a terribly myopic view of what is a far more sprawling social and cultural clash. It is...
Backyard Brawl drawing near for West Virginia, Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer football coach Neal Brown made news on Monday by what he did not say … as he did not reveal West Virginia’s starting quarterback for its Sept. 1 season opener at Pitt. WVU’s fourth-year head coach didn’t go into much detail about other...
New stadium lights installed at Northern High School

ACCIDENT — Crews were able to complete the replacement of field lights at the Northern Garrett High School football field two weeks ago. The lights were turned on for the first time at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Police: WVa officers kill fugitive who pulled gun at funeral

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the...
Fentanyl press conference

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld and other officials gathered in Morgantown on Wednesday to discuss the arrival of cartel-made fentanyl pills. The pills, stamped and of high quality, come in many different formats and also are represented to be drugs that they aren't, Ihlenfeld said in warning state residents not to buy counterfeit narcotics.
Pennsylvania's feel good run through the LLWS finally ends

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title.
Lincoln fends off pesky Notre Dame in season opener

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 22-19 in the second set, the Lincoln Cougars ripped off four straight points, then, after a tie at 24, scored the final two, capped by an Lexi Owens kill, to take control of their season-opening match against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. “The...
Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a woman killed by gunfire last year as Georgia sheriff's deputies with a drug warrant raided her cousin's home announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the sheriff and others. Attorneys for the family of 37-year-old Latoya James have argued her death echoes...
Preston Knights look to take the next step forward

KINGWOOD — Following last Friday’s scrimmage at Grafton, the Preston Knights came away with a clearer picture heading into the 2022 season. On the positive end, its improved off-season weightlifting program has already shown signs of major progress as the Preston defensive line seems to be developing into an overall strength.
