CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 39-year-old Martinsburg man now stands accused of committing first-degree robbery during two home invasions in Harrison County. James Dee McKinney and others committed a home invasion shortly before dawn July 25 at an apartment on Bridgeport’s Smithfield Avenue, Harrison Sheriff’s Deputy Detective Josh Cumberledge has alleged. At least one handgun was wielded, threats were made, and items valued at around $1,000 were stolen, court papers allege. McKinney is charged with first-degree robbery, burglary, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy in that case.

MARTINSBURG, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO