Sony is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 by as much as 20%, the company says, in every major market save the US. The UK price of the games console, which has been plagued by supply shortages since its release in November 2020, will increase by 6% (£30), from £449.99 to £479.99. A cheaper, disc-less version of the console will get the same price rise, from £359.99 to £389.99.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO