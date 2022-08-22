ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Upshur County, WV
Government
Upshur County, WV
Education
County
Upshur County, WV
WVNews

Martinsburg, West Virginia, man now accused in 2 alleged Harrison County home invasions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 39-year-old Martinsburg man now stands accused of committing first-degree robbery during two home invasions in Harrison County. James Dee McKinney and others committed a home invasion shortly before dawn July 25 at an apartment on Bridgeport’s Smithfield Avenue, Harrison Sheriff’s Deputy Detective Josh Cumberledge has alleged. At least one handgun was wielded, threats were made, and items valued at around $1,000 were stolen, court papers allege. McKinney is charged with first-degree robbery, burglary, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy in that case.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WVNews

Norman Yoder

GRANTSVILLE — Norman Monroe Yoder, 94, of Grantsville, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at his residence. Born July 31, 1928, in St. Paul, Pa., he was the son of the late Monroe and Amelia (Yoder) Yoder.
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Police: WVa officers kill fugitive who pulled gun at funeral

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#W Va#K12#Upshur County Schools#Educational Leadership#Marshall University
WVNews

Regulators extend deadline for Mountain Valley Pipeline

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Federal regulators have given the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline another four years to complete the long-delayed natural gas project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made the unanimous decision late Tuesday, the Roanoke Times reported. The new deadline for completion of the 303-mile pipeline spanning portions of West Virginia and Virginia is Oct. 13, 2026.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Temporary policy changes for Dragon Boat Festival

OAKLAND — The Town of Oakland will be welcoming the Dove Center to Broadford Lake Recreation Area as it hosts a new fundraiser, the Mountain Maryland Dragon Boat Festival. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, and the Dove Center will be partnering with Dynamic Dragon Boat Racing from Tennessee to hold the event. In addition to watching the event, the community is invited to browse craft and food vendors and enjoy free games for children and families.
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

Pitt names Slovis as starting QB for Backyard Brawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While we still are awaiting the official announcement of a quarterback to start for West Virginia in the Sept. 1 renewal of the Backyard Brawl, expected to be former 5-star recruit J.T. Daniels, a transfer from Georgia after two years at USC, Pitt got around to naming Kedon Slovis the winner of its QB Derby, another USC transfer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Besten digs

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 22-19 in the second set, the Lincoln Cougars ripped off fo…
SHINNSTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
WVNews

Country Roads vs. Sweet Caroline another element of Brawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — To most, the Backyard Brawl rivalry, which kicks off again after an 11-year absence on Thursday night, Sept. 1, in Pittsburgh, is a football game, which is a terribly myopic view of what is a far more sprawling social and cultural clash. It is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lincoln fends off pesky Notre Dame in season opener

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 22-19 in the second set, the Lincoln Cougars ripped off four straight points, then, after a tie at 24, scored the final two, capped by an Lexi Owens kill, to take control of their season-opening match against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. “The...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a woman killed by gunfire last year as Georgia sheriff's deputies with a drug warrant raided her cousin's home announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the sheriff and others. Attorneys for the family of 37-year-old Latoya James have argued her death echoes...
GEORGIA STATE
WVNews

Preston Knights look to take the next step forward

KINGWOOD — Following last Friday’s scrimmage at Grafton, the Preston Knights came away with a clearer picture heading into the 2022 season. On the positive end, its improved off-season weightlifting program has already shown signs of major progress as the Preston defensive line seems to be developing into an overall strength.
KINGWOOD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy