KSNB Local4
Melon Roaster Car Show happening in Hastings
Melon Roaster Car Show happening in Hastings
KSNB Local4
Ravenna Hike and Bike Trail
Ravenna Hike and Bike Trail
KSNB Local4
Ravenna groundbreaking on First Hide and Bike Trail
RAVENNA, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made as the city officially begins breaking ground on its first ever hike and bike trail. The concept of it has a looped design crafted by Myers Construction. Production of the project was spearheaded by the Ravenna Vision Fund with a location selected by city officials. When it’s completed the trial will be 1.68 miles with part of it passing along the South Loup River, giving hikers and bikers a nice scenery while breaking a sweat.
KSNB Local4
Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The skies above Hastings will be booming with antique planes of all kinds this weekend. The Hastings Municipal Airport is playing host to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st Annual Fly-in Saturday. While the event has been going on through the summer, this one is expected to be have more planes on display than usual.
KSNB Local4
NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair
NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
KSNB Local4
Several agencies work together to keep the Nebraska State Fair safe
Several agencies work together to keep the Nebraska State Fair safe

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With more than 50,000 people expected to visit the Nebraska State Fair on any given day, officials took some time on Wednesday to ensure that all their community partners were prepared. Several area law enforcement agencies, including representatives from the Grand Island Police and the...
KSNB Local4
Tips & Tricks: Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair
Tips & Tricks: Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Fair 2022 is only days away and fair officials are urging guests to plan their trip ahead of time. With countless options for snacks, treats and entertainment, spending a day or two at the fair can end up costing a pretty penny — but there are ways to get the best bang for your buck.
KSNB Local4
Job openings at Hastings Salvation Army
The public is invited to take part in the fly-in event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
KSNB Local4
UNK recognized for support of LGBTQ+ students & employees
UNK recognized for support of LGBTQ+ students & employees

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The organization Campus Pride, a major resource for LGBTQ+ leadership development, diversity inclusion and advocacy within higher education, selected the University of Nebraska at Kearney for its 2022 "Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students" list. Announced Wednesday, the list includes...
KSNB Local4
KPD officers receive Life Saving Award
KPD officers receive Life Saving Award

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney Police officers are being recognized for their life-saving efforts in the line of duty. During Tuesday's city council meeting, Officer Jared Gerdes and Officer Jon Alstrom received the police department's Life Saving Award for their actions on June 6, 2022. It was...
News Channel Nebraska
Four Nebraskans take titles at 31st Annual Oregon Trail Rodeo
HASTINGS, NEB. – Four Nebraskans took home Oregon Trail Rodeo titles after the 31st annual event ended on August 21 in Hastings, Neb. Denton Oestmann, Auburn, won the tie-down roping; Jeff Johnston, Thedford, was the header for the team that won the team roping, and in the ranch bronc riding, Austin Rose, Blue Hill, won the Friday night event and Riggin Heikel, Pleasanton, won the Saturday night event.
KSNB Local4
BBB Warns of Used Car Scams
Job openings at Hastings Salvation Army
Kearney Hub
Holdrege recognized as Community of the Year
KEARNEY — The Nebraska Diplomats honored Holdrege with a Community of the Year award at its annual banquet Aug. 9 in Kearney. “The award recognizes the benefits that flow to a community when everyone is pulling an oar, together,” PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery said. “One oarsman just goes around in circles; Holdrege is on a path forward and others are taking notice.”
Kearney police launch automatic license plate reader pilot program
KEARNEY, Neb.-The Kearney Police Department received City Council Approval during the June 14 City Council meeting to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program. Twenty-eight ALPR cameras have been installed in strategic areas throughout the city to help solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
KSNB Local4
Hall County names Deputy Election Commissioner
Hall County names Deputy Election Commissioner

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman has been named Hall County's new Deputy Election Commissioner. Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet made the announcement Wednesday, naming Becky Rosenlund as the person taking on the job. "I am very excited to have Becky join the election team on a...
News Channel Nebraska
Four blocks of 31st St. in Kearney set to close
KEARNEY, NE — A four-block stretch of road in east Kearney will be closed for about two months for construction. The City of Kearney says 31st St. from Avenue G to Avenue L will close on Tuesday. Contractors will completely remove and replace the roadway and make water main and sanitary improvements. The work is expected to last through mid-October.
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island high school journalism program eliminated after LGBTQ topics published
GRAND ISLAND -- Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators eliminated its journalism program and student newspaper in June in what some former students and press freedom advocates call an act of censorship. The school year-ending issue of the Saga newspaper included student editorials on LGBTQ topics, along with a news...
KSNB Local4
New COVID-19 booster vaccines coming to South Heartland Health
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on August 23, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported the department is planning for the arrival of the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines. “The health department is planning to continue offering COVID-19 vaccine...
KSNB Local4
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek. Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man arrested after driving recklessly near children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is in jail after driving recklessly near children. The incident happen Sunday around 8 p.m. near East 17th and North Vine Streets. According to police they identified 20-year-old Ezequiel Barraza Anguiano of Grand Island driving a green sedan in the area.
