RAVENNA, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made as the city officially begins breaking ground on its first ever hike and bike trail. The concept of it has a looped design crafted by Myers Construction. Production of the project was spearheaded by the Ravenna Vision Fund with a location selected by city officials. When it’s completed the trial will be 1.68 miles with part of it passing along the South Loup River, giving hikers and bikers a nice scenery while breaking a sweat.

RAVENNA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO