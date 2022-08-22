Read full article on original website
Eastern Florida State College Junior Smith, Logan Humbert Named Orlando Health Athletes of the Week
BREVARD COUNTY • FLORIDA – A pair of soccer players fared well on the season-opening weekend and are the Orlando Health Student-Athletes of the Week for the week ending Aug. 21. Women’s soccer player Logan Humbert scored the game-winner for the defending national champions and No. 1 ranked...
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 11 Cocoa Tigers team preview
2021 Record: 11-2 Key Athletes: S Cedrick Hawkins, Sr; S Caleb Dobbs, Sr; QB Blake Boda, Sr; CB Jordan Holmes, Sr; WR Kyon Calhoun, Sr; WR Ric’Darious “Day Day” Farmer, Jr; DL Loren Ward, Jr. 2022 Schedule. Kickoff 7:00 PM ET unless noted. * – Denotes District...
spacecoastdaily.com
UCF Knights Name Ole Miss Transfer John Rhys Plumlee Starting Quarterback
ORLANDO, FLORIDA (ESPN.COM) – UCF has named Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee its starting quarterback, coach Gus Malzahn announced Sunday. “Excited to announce @PlumleeJohn as our starting quarterback! #ChargeOn,” Malzahn tweeted. Plumlee won a competition with sophomore Mikey Keene and freshman Thomas Castellanos to earn the job.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Public Schools Reveal Newly Transformed Weight Room for Cocoa High Student-Athletes
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Brevard Public Schools and Academy Sports, along with others, collaborated to transform the Tiger’s weight room for the student-athletes at Cocoa High School. Academy Sports and CAP Barbell generously donated approximately $75,000 worth of equipment to the school. Volunteers, staff and...
click orlando
Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
click orlando
Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
click orlando
Hurricane forecasters watching 2 disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is paying attention to two disturbances out in the Atlantic that could form into a tropical cyclone in the next week or so. As of right now, the chances are low. There’s a large area of disturbed weather several hundred miles east...
spacecoastdaily.com
National Hurricane Center Tracks Tropical Wave West of Cabo Verde Islands
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center has tracked a tropical wave that formed few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands on Monday. The disorganized has a small chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next five days. As of Monday morning, the system is...
click orlando
Wet week on tap as strong storms expected in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms Monday afternoon in Central Florida. There will be a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms packing strong winds, lightning and heavy rain, mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator...
wogx.com
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
click orlando
Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
spacecoastdaily.com
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren to Host First Annual 'Thousand Grands Walk' Oct. 22
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Brevard Public Schools have partnered with the nonprofit agency Grandparents Raising Grandchildren of Brevard County to host Brevard’s first annual “Thousand Grands Walk” on Saturday, Oct. 22. This free event will take place at the Viera High School track.
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Lynne DeMarsh Cheek, 58, of Rockledge, Passed Away Peacefully Aug. 14
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Lynne DeMarsh Cheek, 58, of Rockledge, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2022, holding the hand of her sister and friends. She was born November 26, 1963, in Rockledge, to the late Joseph A. and Dorothy DeMarsh. Lynne is survived by her sister, Shelley White of Arlington, VA; Sabrina Malafis, of Cape Canaveral; her fur companion Buttercup; and many extended family members scattered throughout the country. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert James DeMarsh.
The Daily South
Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida
When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Fair to Bring Fun to Brevard County Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 at Space Coast Harley-Davidson
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA — The Palm Bay Fair will bring big fun to the Space Coast as it rolls into Brevard County Sept. 30-Oct.9, 2022 at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson fair grounds in Palm Bay, Florida, featuring fun fair foods, free unlimited rides and free shows.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech Chemical Engineering Professor Toufiq Reza Receives New Holland Young Researcher Award
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Toufiq Reza, an assistant professor of chemical engineering in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Sciences, has been honored with the 2022 New Holland Young Researcher Award from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. The prestigious award presented annually to...
spacecoastdaily.com
Groundswell Startups to Host Futurus CEO Annie Eaton, to Present 'Navigating the World of Immersive Technology'
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Virtual reality, augmented reality, the metaverse – these technologies are becoming ever more present in our everyday lexicon. For Annie Eaton, CEO of Futurus an Atlanta-based software development company, these are tools she has been using to bring immersive content experiences to businesses throughout the country and will visit Groundswell Startups on Thursday, Oct. 20 to share the latest trends in augmented and virtual reality, how she bootstrapped her tech company and best practices for building an innovative culture in the workplace.
spacecoastdaily.com
Weather Conditions 40% Favorable for SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch at Cape Canaveral on Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Saturday, August 27 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch is targeted for 9:52 p.m. ET. According to the 45th Weather Squadron, an unsettled weather pattern will continue to reside over Central Florida into the weekend as the subtropical ridge axis meanders across the Space Coast. Widespread, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and evening into the weekend.
