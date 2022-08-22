ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Lincoln Memorial University will open a new dental school this fall in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are only two dental schools in Tennessee. The third one is set to open in Knoxville soon. Lincoln Memorial University's new College of Dental Medicine is set to open this fall, and the new college addresses a more significant issue in Tennessee. The state has around half the number of required dentists per 100,000 patients, stretching resources thin, according to Dr. Terese-Koch.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville widow donates husband’s wheelchair to veteran in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The widow of a local veteran wanted to help someone in need by donating her late husband’s special wheelchair. Because her husband has been active in veteran affairs, she was hoping the chair would go to a veteran. The double cushioned electric wheelchair was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
WATE

Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Watch WBIR's The Heartland Series with Bill Landry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR Channel 10 is pleased to share with you one of our most treasured and long-running programs: The Heartland Series with Bill Landry. Explore places that make up the legends and lore of the Southern Appalachians. The natural world unfolds before you, and forthright people tell of the traditions still existing, and others kept alive only in memory. Along the way, you’ll discover the rich heritage of this unique region from these heartwarming and often humorous episodes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Local disc golfer makes improbable and must see ace

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s one of the neatest things you’ll ever see. Walters State Community College student Caleb Hall set a world record when playing in a disc golf tournament over in North Carolina. On a Par-4, he let it fly 611 feet, right into the 14th...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Eater

How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through Knoxville, Tennessee in One Day

The first glimpse of the towering golden ball known as the Sunsphere serves as historic Knoxville, Tennessee’s beacon, signaling to hungry drivers on I-40 East they’re headed to the right place. Home of the Tennessee Volunteers, Knoxville is home to more than 90 restaurants, most locally-owned, within a square mile of downtown Knoxville and nearly 25 breweries throughout the city. The intense 24-hour itinerary below focuses on areas downtown (or within a very short drive of downtown) and strives to help diners get the most out of the city. It’s easy to learn why Knox really rocks, starting with these restaurants and bars.
KNOXVILLE, TN
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

School days aren’t like the old days

Social media is at its best when parents show photos of their kids going back to school, from the ‘first day of first grade’ shots of fresh-faced little ones dressed in new clothes to the galleries of high school graduates flying the coop to start college.  I love those pictures, because fall has always felt […] The post School days aren’t like the old days appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Pop-up kids consignment sale coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The largest amount of inventory ever at the Picky Chick pop-up consignment sale is coming to Knoxville this week. The sale will include fall and winter clothing, shoes, and sporting equipment from newborn sizes all the way up to teenage sizes at up to 70 percent off retail prices. WVLT News spoke to a Picky Chick shift leader, Shelly Wilson, about the sale.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Only one like it in the world’ | Oak Ridge High School’s iSchool

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A room at Oak Ridge High School houses state-of-the-art manufacturing and engineering equipment for students to use to create real-world solutions. “It’s exciting,” Oak Ridge High School’s lead instructor for the iSchool program, Mark Buckner, said, “To my knowledge, this combination of equipment doesn’t exist at any high school in the world.”
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Knoxville Cold Case: Matthew Scott Jr. unsolved murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Matthew Scott Jr., 34, was shot and killed on Riverside Drive on July 23, 2021. Scott is one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. University of Tennessee Police Officers were conducting a property check on 2530 Riverside Drive when they saw a...
KNOXVILLE, TN

