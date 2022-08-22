Read full article on original website
Lincoln Memorial University will open a new dental school this fall in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are only two dental schools in Tennessee. The third one is set to open in Knoxville soon. Lincoln Memorial University's new College of Dental Medicine is set to open this fall, and the new college addresses a more significant issue in Tennessee. The state has around half the number of required dentists per 100,000 patients, stretching resources thin, according to Dr. Terese-Koch.
31st Cherokee Fall Festival coming to Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in September
VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step back in time at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum with its 31st annual Cherokee Fall Festival. The festival will be on Sept. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Visitors will be able to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music, and dance. In […]
WATE
Knoxville widow donates husband’s wheelchair to veteran in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The widow of a local veteran wanted to help someone in need by donating her late husband’s special wheelchair. Because her husband has been active in veteran affairs, she was hoping the chair would go to a veteran. The double cushioned electric wheelchair was...
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, TN — Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
WATE
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
New workforce center preparing students in Blount County
A new workforce development center in Blount County is preparing students for high-demand careers.
Watch WBIR's The Heartland Series with Bill Landry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR Channel 10 is pleased to share with you one of our most treasured and long-running programs: The Heartland Series with Bill Landry. Explore places that make up the legends and lore of the Southern Appalachians. The natural world unfolds before you, and forthright people tell of the traditions still existing, and others kept alive only in memory. Along the way, you’ll discover the rich heritage of this unique region from these heartwarming and often humorous episodes.
wvlt.tv
Local disc golfer makes improbable and must see ace
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s one of the neatest things you’ll ever see. Walters State Community College student Caleb Hall set a world record when playing in a disc golf tournament over in North Carolina. On a Par-4, he let it fly 611 feet, right into the 14th...
Major University of Tennessee construction projects in the works
A series of construction projects will reshape the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus landscape over the next several years.
Concern grows over upkeep of South Knoxville cemetery
After seeing the condition of a South Knoxville area cemetery, some are speaking out about the lack of upkeep and are hoping for some answers.
Freon leak at Knoxville middle school sends 8 to the hospital
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call at Whittle Spring Elementary School where they found a faulty air conditioner.
Eater
How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through Knoxville, Tennessee in One Day
The first glimpse of the towering golden ball known as the Sunsphere serves as historic Knoxville, Tennessee’s beacon, signaling to hungry drivers on I-40 East they’re headed to the right place. Home of the Tennessee Volunteers, Knoxville is home to more than 90 restaurants, most locally-owned, within a square mile of downtown Knoxville and nearly 25 breweries throughout the city. The intense 24-hour itinerary below focuses on areas downtown (or within a very short drive of downtown) and strives to help diners get the most out of the city. It’s easy to learn why Knox really rocks, starting with these restaurants and bars.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star coming to Knoxville Medal of Honor Celebration
"Top Gun: Maverick" actor Glen Powell will be recognized during the Medal of Honor Celebration in Knoxville in September for his positive portrayal of the military in film.
School days aren’t like the old days
Social media is at its best when parents show photos of their kids going back to school, from the ‘first day of first grade’ shots of fresh-faced little ones dressed in new clothes to the galleries of high school graduates flying the coop to start college. I love those pictures, because fall has always felt […] The post School days aren’t like the old days appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wvlt.tv
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
wvlt.tv
Pop-up kids consignment sale coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The largest amount of inventory ever at the Picky Chick pop-up consignment sale is coming to Knoxville this week. The sale will include fall and winter clothing, shoes, and sporting equipment from newborn sizes all the way up to teenage sizes at up to 70 percent off retail prices. WVLT News spoke to a Picky Chick shift leader, Shelly Wilson, about the sale.
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
wvlt.tv
‘Only one like it in the world’ | Oak Ridge High School’s iSchool
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A room at Oak Ridge High School houses state-of-the-art manufacturing and engineering equipment for students to use to create real-world solutions. “It’s exciting,” Oak Ridge High School’s lead instructor for the iSchool program, Mark Buckner, said, “To my knowledge, this combination of equipment doesn’t exist at any high school in the world.”
WATE
Knoxville Cold Case: Matthew Scott Jr. unsolved murder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Matthew Scott Jr., 34, was shot and killed on Riverside Drive on July 23, 2021. Scott is one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. University of Tennessee Police Officers were conducting a property check on 2530 Riverside Drive when they saw a...
