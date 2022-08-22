SAUGUS, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vermont man was struck and killed while crossing Route 1 in Saugus Tuesday night. According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, at around 10:04 p.m. 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez of Bennington, Vermont was crossing Route 1 southbound in Saugus from the area of a Burger King, near the Essex Street exit. He made it to the far leftmost lane when he was hit by a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by a 60-year-old man from Wakefield.

