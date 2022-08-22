Read full article on original website
Space Coast Office of Tourism Offers Resources Ahead of Historic Artemis I Launch on Aug. 29
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – On August 29, NASA plans to launch the most powerful rocket ever built from the Space Coast. This historic launch is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to our destination. Is your business ready?. The Space Coast Office of Tourism is providing you...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Fair to Bring Fun to Brevard County Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 at Space Coast Harley-Davidson
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA — The Palm Bay Fair will bring big fun to the Space Coast as it rolls into Brevard County Sept. 30-Oct.9, 2022 at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson fair grounds in Palm Bay, Florida, featuring fun fair foods, free unlimited rides and free shows.
spacecoastdaily.com
SEE ELECTION RESULTS: Space Coast Daily is Your Go-To Source For Complete Primary Election Results
*EDITOR’S NOTE: For State Representative, District 30, the winner will be determined by adding the votes from Brevard County and Volusia County, which represent District 30. The above results are from Brevard County. CLICK HERE FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY RESULTS. WATCH: Have you voted? Comment below on who you like....
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis Eliminates ESG Considerations from State Pension Investments
ABOVE VIDEO: The resolution passed today will direct Florida’s fund managers to make sound investments on returns, not woke ideology. Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) is dead on arrival in Florida. TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis along with fellow Trustees of the State Board of Administration (SBA) passed...
spacecoastdaily.com
Groundswell Startups to Host Futurus CEO Annie Eaton, to Present ‘Navigating the World of Immersive Technology’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Virtual reality, augmented reality, the metaverse – these technologies are becoming ever more present in our everyday lexicon. For Annie Eaton, CEO of Futurus an Atlanta-based software development company, these are tools she has been using to bring immersive content experiences to businesses throughout the country and will visit Groundswell Startups on Thursday, Oct. 20 to share the latest trends in augmented and virtual reality, how she bootstrapped her tech company and best practices for building an innovative culture in the workplace.
The Daily South
Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida
When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
click orlando
Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
click orlando
Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
click orlando
Brevard County Schools to adjust bus routes on Artemis launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Public Schools said students will still have class and the district will make some bus route adjustments as thousands plan to travel to the Space Coast for Monday’s historic Artemis launch. In a video posted Monday, the school district said it’s expecting...
click orlando
When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Auto Expo 95 in Cocoa is Brevard County’s First E-Commerce Vehicle Dealership
WATCH: Auto Expo 95, 4800 FL-520, Cocoa, FL 32926 – GRAND OPENING WEEKEND, August 25 – 27, 2022! Community Credit Union’s Mike Baker talks with the Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson about the BIG Grand Opening Weekend at Auto Expo 95. The ribbon cutting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 5 PM. Mike Baker will be on site August 26 and 27 as the lender that can expedite the purchasing process.
floridapolitics.com
New ‘Watchtower’ website to scrutinize Ron DeSantis’ donor relationships
Is DeSantis 'abandoning' Floridians for his national base of donors?. New scrutiny is promised for Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cozy ties to some of the richest people in the country, who happen also to be some of his biggest donors. DeSantis Watch, a collaboration between Florida Watch and Progress...
click orlando
Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
WESH
NASA approves next step for Artemis 1 launch in readiness review
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — T-minus six days and NASA said all is looking good for the historic launch of the Artemis 1 SLS rocket from the Kennedy Space Center. NASA managers gave their most powerful rocket a 'go' in their readiness review. An estimated 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected to come out and watch the powerful rocket lift off next Monday at 8:33 a.m. from pad 39B.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis proves influential, as his School Board picks unseat 8 incumbents
Parents and voters are paying attention, says Florida’s Republican Governor. While Gov. Ron DeSantis did not appear on the ballot during the Primary, the Republican Governor succeeded in a self-imposed test of his influence over the Florida electorate. With the votes tallied in most of Florida’s local races, at...
Florida’s Homeowner’s Insurance Crisis Hits the Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
spacecoastdaily.com
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren to Host First Annual ‘Thousand Grands Walk’ Oct. 22
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Brevard Public Schools have partnered with the nonprofit agency Grandparents Raising Grandchildren of Brevard County to host Brevard’s first annual “Thousand Grands Walk” on Saturday, Oct. 22. This free event will take place at the Viera High School track.
floridapolitics.com
Jerry Demings secures re-election as Orange County Mayor
Popular Democrat wins second term in Democrat-dominated Orange County. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been re-elected, the first step in a two-election process that could redefine his legacy and the county’s growth for decades. In a four-way contest, Demings won with more than 60% of the vote in...
What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial
Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
wlrn.org
Publix heiress backs Florida school board races
Publix heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli is helping fund some of Florida’s most competitive school board races. Campaign finance records show that in June, Fancelli donated $50,000 to the Florida-based Moms for Liberty political action committee. Moms for Liberty is a growing parents’ rights group that is mobilized around conservative...
