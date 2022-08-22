Read full article on original website
WVNews
Regulators extend deadline for Mountain Valley Pipeline
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Federal regulators have given the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline another four years to complete the long-delayed natural gas project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made the unanimous decision late Tuesday, the Roanoke Times reported. The new deadline for completion of the 303-mile pipeline spanning portions of West Virginia and Virginia is Oct. 13, 2026.
WVNews
Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman
WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a woman killed by gunfire last year as Georgia sheriff's deputies with a drug warrant raided her cousin's home announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the sheriff and others. Attorneys for the family of 37-year-old Latoya James have argued her death echoes...
WVNews
Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title.
