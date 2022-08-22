ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Federal regulators have given the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline another four years to complete the long-delayed natural gas project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made the unanimous decision late Tuesday, the Roanoke Times reported. The new deadline for completion of the 303-mile pipeline spanning portions of West Virginia and Virginia is Oct. 13, 2026.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO