SpaceX’s Starlink fleet gets 53 new satellites with launch from FloridaTech ReviewedCape Canaveral, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
US Space Force Sends Robot Dogs To Patrol Ports And Space StationsAbdul GhaniCape Canaveral, FL
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
spacecoastdaily.com
UCF Knights Name Ole Miss Transfer John Rhys Plumlee Starting Quarterback
ORLANDO, FLORIDA (ESPN.COM) – UCF has named Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee its starting quarterback, coach Gus Malzahn announced Sunday. “Excited to announce @PlumleeJohn as our starting quarterback! #ChargeOn,” Malzahn tweeted. Plumlee won a competition with sophomore Mikey Keene and freshman Thomas Castellanos to earn the job.
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 11 Cocoa Tigers team preview
2021 Record: 11-2 Key Athletes: S Cedrick Hawkins, Sr; S Caleb Dobbs, Sr; QB Blake Boda, Sr; CB Jordan Holmes, Sr; WR Kyon Calhoun, Sr; WR Ric’Darious “Day Day” Farmer, Jr; DL Loren Ward, Jr. 2022 Schedule. Kickoff 7:00 PM ET unless noted. * – Denotes District...
mynews13.com
Former UCF star Shaquem Griffin retires from football, takes on new challenge
ORLANDO, Fla. — Former UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement from football on Wednesday in a tweet and article on The Players Tribune. “Thank you to the people who helped me achieve this dream, but it’s time to move on from the game of football,” he tweeted.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Public Schools Reveal Newly Transformed Weight Room for Cocoa High Student-Athletes
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Brevard Public Schools and Academy Sports, along with others, collaborated to transform the Tiger’s weight room for the student-athletes at Cocoa High School. Academy Sports and CAP Barbell generously donated approximately $75,000 worth of equipment to the school. Volunteers, staff and...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
SEE ELECTION RESULTS: Space Coast Daily is Your Go-To Source For Complete Primary Election Results
*EDITOR’S NOTE: For State Representative, District 30, the winner will be determined by adding the votes from Brevard County and Volusia County, which represent District 30. The above results are from Brevard County. CLICK HERE FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY RESULTS. WATCH: Have you voted? Comment below on who you like....
NBC Miami
Central Florida TV Station Evacuated After Threat Called in Sunday Night
Police evacuated a central Florida television station late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call, leaving workers outside for hours. Police officers from the cities of Orlando and Eatonville arrived at the studios of NBC affiliate WESH-TV and sister station WKCF-TV after the station reported receiving the call.
The Daily South
Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida
When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
click orlando
Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Aramis Ayala holds lead in Attorney General race but many voters remain uncommitted
Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder aren't far behind. Former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala holds the edge in the Democratic Primary for Attorney General. But plenty of voters remain undecided heading into the Democratic Primary, according to St. Pete Polls. A final survey conducted for Florida Politics shows that...
spacecoastdaily.com
Fitness Club Merritt Island Owners Lou and Denise Manley Keeping Brevard County 4Ever Young
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Fit, healthy and forever young: what could be better?. Denise and Lou Manley, co-owners of Fitness Club of Merritt Island, are aiming for that magic trifecta with their new anti-aging practice that is soon to open next to their gym. Fitness...
Slow down: Giant slide reopens after officials fix speeding issue
DETROIT — State officials in Michigan have reopened a historic slide after an issue caused people to go dangerously fast down the giant slide. Hours after the giant slide in Belle Isle Park was opened for the first time in over two years, it was closed again. Park officials told WDIV that riders who were going down the slide after it opened were going too fast and bouncing too high.
spacecoastdaily.com
Groundswell Startups to Host Futurus CEO Annie Eaton, to Present ‘Navigating the World of Immersive Technology’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Virtual reality, augmented reality, the metaverse – these technologies are becoming ever more present in our everyday lexicon. For Annie Eaton, CEO of Futurus an Atlanta-based software development company, these are tools she has been using to bring immersive content experiences to businesses throughout the country and will visit Groundswell Startups on Thursday, Oct. 20 to share the latest trends in augmented and virtual reality, how she bootstrapped her tech company and best practices for building an innovative culture in the workplace.
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile, Rep.
spacecoastdaily.com
Weather Conditions 40% Favorable for SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch at Cape Canaveral on Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Saturday, August 27 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch is targeted for 9:52 p.m. ET. According to the 45th Weather Squadron, an unsettled weather pattern will continue to reside over Central Florida into the weekend as the subtropical ridge axis meanders across the Space Coast. Widespread, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and evening into the weekend.
WDW News Today
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & State Agencies File to Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging Reedy Creek Improvement District Dissolution
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and several Florida state agencies named in a lawsuit to fight the dissolution of Walt Disney World’s special tax district and governing jurisdiction have filed to dismiss the suit filed by Orlando-area residents. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the state filed to dismiss the...
click orlando
No charges filed against Melbourne police officer, Florida Tech security guard who fatally shot student
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The state attorney’s office for Brevard County announced on Tuesday it is not filing charges against a Melbourne police officer and Florida Tech security guard who fatally shot at a student after he lunged at an officer with a pair of scissors in December.
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Fair to Bring Fun to Brevard County Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 at Space Coast Harley-Davidson
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA — The Palm Bay Fair will bring big fun to the Space Coast as it rolls into Brevard County Sept. 30-Oct.9, 2022 at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson fair grounds in Palm Bay, Florida, featuring fun fair foods, free unlimited rides and free shows.
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Lyssa Calio ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 47-year-old Lyssa Calio BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Calio is charged with probation violation in reference to fleeing or attempting to elude without lights or a...
