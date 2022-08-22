ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockledge, FL

UCF Knights Name Ole Miss Transfer John Rhys Plumlee Starting Quarterback

ORLANDO, FLORIDA (ESPN.COM) – UCF has named Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee its starting quarterback, coach Gus Malzahn announced Sunday. “Excited to announce @PlumleeJohn as our starting quarterback! #ChargeOn,” Malzahn tweeted. Plumlee won a competition with sophomore Mikey Keene and freshman Thomas Castellanos to earn the job.
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 11 Cocoa Tigers team preview

2021 Record: 11-2 Key Athletes: S Cedrick Hawkins, Sr; S Caleb Dobbs, Sr; QB Blake Boda, Sr; CB Jordan Holmes, Sr; WR Kyon Calhoun, Sr; WR Ric’Darious “Day Day” Farmer, Jr; DL Loren Ward, Jr. 2022 Schedule. Kickoff 7:00 PM ET unless noted. * – Denotes District...
Arrests In Brevard County: August 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Central Florida TV Station Evacuated After Threat Called in Sunday Night

Police evacuated a central Florida television station late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call, leaving workers outside for hours. Police officers from the cities of Orlando and Eatonville arrived at the studios of NBC affiliate WESH-TV and sister station WKCF-TV after the station reported receiving the call.
Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida

When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
Slow down: Giant slide reopens after officials fix speeding issue

DETROIT — State officials in Michigan have reopened a historic slide after an issue caused people to go dangerously fast down the giant slide. Hours after the giant slide in Belle Isle Park was opened for the first time in over two years, it was closed again. Park officials told WDIV that riders who were going down the slide after it opened were going too fast and bouncing too high.
Groundswell Startups to Host Futurus CEO Annie Eaton, to Present ‘Navigating the World of Immersive Technology’

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Virtual reality, augmented reality, the metaverse – these technologies are becoming ever more present in our everyday lexicon. For Annie Eaton, CEO of Futurus an Atlanta-based software development company, these are tools she has been using to bring immersive content experiences to businesses throughout the country and will visit Groundswell Startups on Thursday, Oct. 20 to share the latest trends in augmented and virtual reality, how she bootstrapped her tech company and best practices for building an innovative culture in the workplace.
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile, Rep.
Weather Conditions 40% Favorable for SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch at Cape Canaveral on Saturday

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Saturday, August 27 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch is targeted for 9:52 p.m. ET. According to the 45th Weather Squadron, an unsettled weather pattern will continue to reside over Central Florida into the weekend as the subtropical ridge axis meanders across the Space Coast. Widespread, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and evening into the weekend.
