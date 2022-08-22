BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Virtual reality, augmented reality, the metaverse – these technologies are becoming ever more present in our everyday lexicon. For Annie Eaton, CEO of Futurus an Atlanta-based software development company, these are tools she has been using to bring immersive content experiences to businesses throughout the country and will visit Groundswell Startups on Thursday, Oct. 20 to share the latest trends in augmented and virtual reality, how she bootstrapped her tech company and best practices for building an innovative culture in the workplace.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO