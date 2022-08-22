Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Harrison County, West Virginia, Commission to meet Thursday for brief special meeting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will meet on Thursday with a light agenda on tap. Commissioners will consider requisitions, purchase orders and invoices. These will include a $745,940 payment on the general services annex bonds and a $34,395 payment on property near the airport.
WVNews
Hot Wing Eating Contest in Bridgeport, West Virginia, raises funds for United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — At least $100,000 was raised for the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties on Wednesday evening during the nonprofit’s annual Hot Wing Eating Contest at Buffalo Wild Wings in Bridgeport. “We have raised at least $100,000 from this event, and we expect...
WVNews
Regulators extend deadline for Mountain Valley Pipeline
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Federal regulators have given the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline another four years to complete the long-delayed natural gas project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made the unanimous decision late Tuesday, the Roanoke Times reported. The new deadline for completion of the 303-mile pipeline spanning portions of West Virginia and Virginia is Oct. 13, 2026.
WVNews
William (Bill) Joseph Finissi Sr.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — William (Bill) Joseph Finissi Sr, 91, peacefully passed away o…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Woman ODs on suspected fentanyl with kids present in Bridgeport, West Virginia, retail store parking lot
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A 40-year-old Clarksburg man was charged with felony child neglect after his significant other overdosed on suspected fentanyl outside their parked vehicle with their two children, both under age 12, present, a court filing alleges. Michael Wesley Potter was charged by Bridgeport Patrol Officer...
WVNews
Mary Tucker finds more balanced life with WVU transfer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia rifle transfer Mary Tucker has achieved just about everything one can achieve in her sport. NCAA individual champion in smallbore, air rifle and overall, leading her Kentucky squad to multiple team titles. All-America selection in every discipline. Conference athlete of the year. USA Rifle junior gold and silver medalist. Olympic silver medalist. International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) gold medalist. Pan-Am games multiple gold medalist.
WVNews
Fentanyl press conference
U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld and other officials gathered in Morgantown on Wednesday to discuss the arrival of cartel-made fentanyl pills. The pills, stamped and of high quality, come in many different formats and also are represented to be drugs that they aren't, Ihlenfeld said in warning state residents not to buy counterfeit narcotics.
WVNews
Police News icon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A 40-year-old Clarksburg man was charged with felony child neg…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title.
WVNews
Backyard Brawl drawing near for West Virginia, Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer football coach Neal Brown made news on Monday by what he did not say … as he did not reveal West Virginia’s starting quarterback for its Sept. 1 season opener at Pitt. WVU’s fourth-year head coach didn’t go into much detail about other...
WVNews
Martinsburg, West Virginia, man now accused in 2 alleged Harrison County home invasions
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 39-year-old Martinsburg man now stands accused of committing first-degree robbery during two home invasions in Harrison County. James Dee McKinney and others committed a home invasion shortly before dawn July 25 at an apartment on Bridgeport’s Smithfield Avenue, Harrison Sheriff’s Deputy Detective Josh Cumberledge has alleged. At least one handgun was wielded, threats were made, and items valued at around $1,000 were stolen, court papers allege. McKinney is charged with first-degree robbery, burglary, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy in that case.
WVNews
Bridgeport golf defeats Elkins, Lincoln; Philip Barbour girls move to 2-0
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Jaden Gregory and Brayden Stutler both shot rounds of 41 to share low medalist honors and lead the Bridgeport Indians (171 strokes) to victory over the Elkins Tigers (184) and Lincoln Cougars (198) at Elks Golf Course on Wednesday. Anthony Hazey posted a 44,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Norman Yoder
GRANTSVILLE — Norman Monroe Yoder, 94, of Grantsville, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at his residence. Born July 31, 1928, in St. Paul, Pa., he was the son of the late Monroe and Amelia (Yoder) Yoder.
WVNews
Temporary policy changes for Dragon Boat Festival
OAKLAND — The Town of Oakland will be welcoming the Dove Center to Broadford Lake Recreation Area as it hosts a new fundraiser, the Mountain Maryland Dragon Boat Festival. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, and the Dove Center will be partnering with Dynamic Dragon Boat Racing from Tennessee to hold the event. In addition to watching the event, the community is invited to browse craft and food vendors and enjoy free games for children and families.
WVNews
Pitt names Slovis as starting QB for Backyard Brawl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While we still are awaiting the official announcement of a quarterback to start for West Virginia in the Sept. 1 renewal of the Backyard Brawl, expected to be former 5-star recruit J.T. Daniels, a transfer from Georgia after two years at USC, Pitt got around to naming Kedon Slovis the winner of its QB Derby, another USC transfer.
WVNews
Police: WVa officers kill fugitive who pulled gun at funeral
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the...
WVNews
Multiple law enforcement agencies on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Nutter Fort
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort Wednesday afternoon after officers attempted to serve a warrant. Investigations will be conducted by the State Police along with internal reviews of officers involved in the event.
WVNews
Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman
WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a woman killed by gunfire last year as Georgia sheriff's deputies with a drug warrant raided her cousin's home announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the sheriff and others. Attorneys for the family of 37-year-old Latoya James have argued her death echoes...
WVNews
Besten digs
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 22-19 in the second set, the Lincoln Cougars ripped off fo…
Comments / 0