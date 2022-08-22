Read full article on original website
Martinsburg, West Virginia, man now accused in 2 alleged Harrison County home invasions
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 39-year-old Martinsburg man now stands accused of committing first-degree robbery during two home invasions in Harrison County. James Dee McKinney and others committed a home invasion shortly before dawn July 25 at an apartment on Bridgeport’s Smithfield Avenue, Harrison Sheriff’s Deputy Detective Josh Cumberledge has alleged. At least one handgun was wielded, threats were made, and items valued at around $1,000 were stolen, court papers allege. McKinney is charged with first-degree robbery, burglary, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy in that case.
RIDGELEY, W.Va. (WV News) - Nathan Michael Tallman, 25, of Ridgeley was arrested Saturday, A…
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Although the first reading of the ordinance raising Keyser’s water…
Regulators extend deadline for Mountain Valley Pipeline
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Federal regulators have given the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline another four years to complete the long-delayed natural gas project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made the unanimous decision late Tuesday, the Roanoke Times reported. The new deadline for completion of the 303-mile pipeline spanning portions of West Virginia and Virginia is Oct. 13, 2026.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The deadline for Mineral County parents to sign up for assistance …
Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman
WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a woman killed by gunfire last year as Georgia sheriff's deputies with a drug warrant raided her cousin's home announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the sheriff and others. Attorneys for the family of 37-year-old Latoya James have argued her death echoes...
Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title.
Allegany County Schools urges drivers to keep roads safe
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WV News) - Allegany County Public Schools opened for the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday. Nearly 6,000 students will be riding school buses this year, traveling more than 1.5 million miles.
