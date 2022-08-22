Read full article on original website
Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2022
September is just around the corner and Paramount+ has quite a bit planned for its subscribers in the month ahead. This week, Paramount+ announced the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming service over the course of September. Between new episodes of popular originals and beloved movies from decades past, there is a lot to look forward to once September arrives.
MoviePass Sets Return Date
MoviePass is making another return, with its eyes set for a holiday revival. The subscription moviegoing service has set its return for Labor Day, which will also see the offerings of a tiered pricing system and a beta relaunch. Deadline confirmed MoviePass will reopen on Thursday, August 25th with a website waitlist starting at 9 a.m. ET for the beta sign-ups. Business Insider's Jason Guerrasio reports that the waitlist is on a first-come, first-served basis and is only open for five days. Another added bonus is it's free to sign-up. After MoviePass collects all of the would-be subscribers, those chosen will be notified on Labor Day of the three pricing tiers they can choose from.
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Cancels Another Animated Original
HBO Max has been in the headlines for all the worst reasons as of late. The streaming service has been the target of countless reports following a content purge including some beloved animated series. And now, a new report suggests another project has been canceled despite fans' excitement. Over on...
Twitch Makes Big Change to Partners' Exclusivity Clause
Twitch has announced that it has made a big change to where Partners can stream their content. Twitch is one of the biggest platforms on the internet, managing to rope in millions of people on a daily basis with its wide array of content. Streamers can broadcast games, talk shows, and even movies that are on Amazon Prime, all while making money and curating an audience for themselves. Twitch is one of the most popular live streaming platforms out there, even inspiring other tech giants like Google to take cues from it and apply it to its own streaming platform on YouTube. This has resulted in a lot of competition between the two platforms with YouTube even signing contracts with some of Twitch's biggest talent.
Netflix Adds New Witcher Content to Celebrate Nightmare of the Wolf Anniversary
Netflix expanded its growing collection of The Witcher content this week by adding a few more extras stemming off of its flagship live-action series, The Witcher, as well as the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf. The latter is celebrating its first anniversary this week following the release of the movie on August 23, 2021, and for those who either saw it then or are ready for a rewatch a year later, you've got an encyclopedia of monsters and other beasts waiting on your now to help guide you through the movie.
