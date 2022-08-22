ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Portage County Week 2 football previews

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago

Field (0-1) at Southeast (1-0)

Expect an absolute war between competing ground games at Freedom Field. The Falcons ran the ball in impressive fashion in their 27-26 loss to Mogadore Friday, with both QB Braxton Baumberger and RB Drexal McAmis hitting the century mark. Meanwhile, the Pirates proved they are plenty strong up front in their opener, a 22-12 win over Brooklyn, turning 35 carries into 195 yards, including a pair of Randy Williams scores, while holding the Hurricanes to just 44 yards on 18 carries. Field and Southeast's last three games were all decided by a single score, including last year's 13-6 Pirates win.

Streetsboro (0-1) at West Geauga (0-1)

It's a rematch of last season's Region 9 first-round contest as yet another team seeks revenge on the Rockets. (In Week 1, Girard avenged its 2021 loss to Streetsboro, led by a stellar performance from dual-threat QB Nic Bengala.) In last year's postseason battle, the Rockets and Wolverines combined for a whopping 98 points. To start this season, West Geauga showed impressive heart in its opener against Bay, rallying from a 21-0 deficit to force overtime.

Roosevelt (1-0) at CVCA (0-1)

The Rough Riders seek revenge against a Royals team that cast a pall on the debut of the new artificial turf at Roosevelt Stadium with a 28-0 victory last season. Roosevelt certainly demonstrated improvement against its first opponent, going from a 6-0 win over Firestone last season to a more resounding 35-6 margin Friday evening. Meanwhile, CVCA's offense was shut out at New Philadelphia Friday though senior running back Kyle Snider, a key reason the Royals beat the Rough Riders last season, was effective once again with 19 carries for 110 yards.

Riverside (1-0) at Aurora (1-0)

There's a lot of optimism surrounding this Beavers team and that bore fruit in Week 1 when Riverside avenged a 26-6 loss to Perry with a 35-7 victory over those same Pirates. All of which sets up a premium match-up at Veterans Stadium with Aurora coming off its own impressive victory over Euclid. Both teams boast impressive dual-threat quarterbacks as Greenmen senior Matt Geier ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the first 12:19 Friday, while Beavers junior Mikey Maloney completed 9-of-11 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third. Also watch for Riverside's Jake Elly, who had two picks and hit the century mark in receiving yards in Week 1.

Garfield (1-0) at Lakeview (1-0)

The Bulldogs and G-Men have had vastly different experiences the past three years, with Lakeview going 3-25 and Garfield posting a 30-4 record, but both teams impressed in Week 1 routs. Both the Bulldogs and G-Men are likely to lean on their powerful lines and look for big plays from their dual-threat quarterbacks in Damien Natali and Eric Geddes, respectively. Last week, Lakeview ran it seemingly at will against LaBrae, compiling 291 rushing yards. Expect Garfield's powerful linebacker corps to have something to say about that.

Windham (0-1) at Rittman (1-0)

The Bombers caught the injury bug again in their opener, including one that pushed QB Wyatt Hanshaw out of their 40-25 loss to David Anderson Friday, after injuries also got in the way of a promising start to their 2021 campaign. The Indians, who lost their last seven games last season, started 2022 with a 32-6 victory over Strasburg-Franklin.

Strasburg-Franklin (0-1) at Waterloo (0-1)

United was always going to be a tough Week 1 foe, given the program's recent history of success. Now, following a 28-7 loss to the Golden Eagles, the Vikings play one more game at "Valhalla" before embarking on a two-game trip through Malvern and rival Sebring McKinley. Expect Waterloo to turn early and often to Jayden Hakin, who turned 22 carries into 116 yards Friday.

Minerva (0-1) at Crestwood (0-1)

The Red Devils showed flashes in their 33-0 loss at Rootstown Friday, including a couple of nifty cuts by sophomore running back Nate Blasiole, both as a runner and as a receiver, and a couple of nice catches (and an interception) by senior Noah Baker, but overall a young team struggled against the Rovers' powerful line. The Red Devils now return to Jack Lambert Stadium to take on a Lions team that has lost 11 straight, including last year's winless campaign.

Howland (0-1) at Ravenna (0-1)

Stretching back to last season, the Tigers have lost six in a row, though largely to very good teams (the skid started against 13-1 West Branch). Howland struggled to run the ball in its opening loss to Niles McKinley, totaling 29 yards, but John Perry and Nick Leasure demonstrated a connection Ravenna will have to guard against, with Leasure turning three catches into 155 yards. The Ravens will look to jump-start their offense after struggling to move the ball against Lorain, with most of their 136 yards coming on one long touchdown drive. Expect Pavel Henderson (14 carries, 72 yards) to emerge as a potential spark for Ravenna.

Rootstown (1-0) at Champion (0-1)

Just like last season, the Golden Flashes are in the midst of an all-Portage Trail Conference non-conference slate (and are hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's 0-3 mark against the PTC). Champion is a dangerous foe, however, led by dual-threat quarterback Joey Fell, who had a 32-yard touchdown run and touchdown pass in his team's Week 1 loss to JFK. Rootstown, meanwhile, was brilliant up front on both sides of the ball in a 33-0 win over Crestwood, with its big powerful line carving a path for Cody Coontz to run for 318 yards and four scores.

Columbus Crusaders (0-1) at Mogadore (1-0)

After pulling out a thrilling win against rival Field, the Wildcats return home to face a new opponent, the Columbus Crusaders, a club program, in a game that will not count toward the OHSAA's rankings. While the Crusaders lost 38-9 to Union Local in their opener, they've been on an upward trajectory overall, from 2-7 in 2018 to 8-3 in 2021. The Wildcats will lean on senior Mason Williams, who had 23 carries for 153 yards Friday, but they also saw promising performances from young weapons like Corey Lehner and Nick Stephenson against the Falcons.

