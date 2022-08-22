Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
srqmagazine.com
Glide Atop The Water
This weekend, get out onto the water in a way you’ve never done before: on an E-Foil. An E-Foil is an electronically propelled version of a hydrofoil board--a surfboard with a foil attached to the bottom of its surface which acts as a lifting force, allowing the board to glide above the surface of the water.
srqmagazine.com
Young Professionals Gathered to Align With Purpose
Over 200 young professionals in the Sarasota area gathered together for an event ready to “Align With Purpose.” This year was all about encouraging and providing guidance to those who want to elevate their career by aligning what they are passionate about with how they do business. It seemed regardless of where the attendees were in their professional journey, they left inspired to take the next step armed with great community connections. It would be hard to attend an event full of exercises, networking, and authentic voices from leaders in our community and not come out with some key takeaways. Mitch Lomazov, this year’s keynote speaker and emcee had this to say about the Summit:
srqmagazine.com
Key Chorale Announces New Singer Appointments and Staff
As Key Chorale gets prepared for its 38th season, they announce three new additions to their professional core of singers and three new staff members. Key Chorale, the Suncoast’s premier symphonic chorus, is a fully auditioned ensemble of more than 100 singers with a paid professional core of 19. “For this season we have increased the size of our professional core and increased compensation for those positions,” said Maestro Joseph Caulkins. “This allows us to continue presenting programs and concerts of the highest caliber and to recognize and reward those appointed singers who are such a big part of our musical team. We are lucky to have so many talented singers both as our paid core and our incredible volunteer singers who bring so much love and passion for their art.”
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Aug 25, 2022
"My role model is NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. Her perseverance and commitment to each thing she does inspires me to bring a similar determination to each thing that I do." - Abigail K., Senior at Sarasota Military Academy. [Politics] Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com.
3 Tampa Bay area restaurants named to ‘most iconic’ in Florida list
Three Tampa Bay area restaurants have been named to a travel blog's "12 Most Iconic Restaurants in Florida" list.
srqmagazine.com
In Conversation with Bill Sadlo of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties
In the July/August 2022 edition of SRQ Magazine, we interviewed Bill Sadlo, President/CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties as part of our In Conversation feature about nonprofit leaders. Below is an excerpt published in the magazine in which Sadlo shares his insights with SRQ readers on community growth and changes.
tampamagazines.com
2022 Tampa Bay Boating Guide
As one boat dealer put it succinctly, “Boating is going nuts!”. There are a lot of reasons. The Covid pandemic cooped everyone up, and a boat is arguably the best getaway to safely enjoy family and friends while escaping the stresses of land with fun (and adventures) on the water. The National Marine Manufacturers Association notes that sales are up for the second straight year, and boating remains the leading outdoor recreation for the U.S. in 2021.
727area.com
Lana's Friendly Tavern
With great food, karaoke, and drinks, it's hard not to love Lana's after you go once. Pub grub like nachos, unlimited crab legs on certain nights, and wings, make Lana's a must-try. 5.0. (1) Pete and Shorty's is a Pinellas County staple. Centrally located in the heart of Tampa Bay,...
srqmagazine.com
Outstanding Youth Leadership in Our Community: Abigail K.
Our community is filled with many incredible young people doing such amazing things. This summer, we are featuring some of these young people in our Thursday Family & Education edition. Each of the students we are highlighting has been chosen as one of this year’s SRQ Magazine’s top youth leaders based on their values, determination and outstanding achievements in different aspects of their lives in and out of school.
iheart.com
Today is National Cuban Sandwich Day! These Are The Top 5 Cubans in Tampa
August 23rd is National Cuban Sandwich Day. If there's one thing we love in Tampa, it's a good cuban sandwich! According to Yelp, these are the top 5 spots to get one! Do you agree with this list?
srqmagazine.com
A Doggone Delicious Partnership sets Fundraising Goal of $50,000
Daiquiri Deck, a worldwide leader in frozen drink innovation and restaurant with five locations that delivers a quality experience, great times, good vibes and the best frozen daiquiris around, recently partnered with Southeastern Guide Dogs with a goal to raise $50,000 for National Guide Dog Month in September through its Daiquiris for Dogs program.Launching Sept. 1 and running through the end of the month, patrons that visit any of the five Daiquiri Deck locations will have the option to round up their checks to donate to Southeastern Guide Dogs. A QR code will also be available so guests can donate a custom amount of their own. Throughout the month of September, Daiquiri Deck will also offer a drink special to coincide with the Daiquiris for Dogs program, which includes a $3 Teremana Tooter to compliment any daiquiri. Several events will also be held throughout the month to benefit Southeastern Guide Dogs, and dogs are encouraged to visit the various Daiquiri Deck locations. The top donor of the month, nicknamed the Top Dog, will receive a VIP tour of the Southeastern Guide Dog facility in Palmetto, a photo opportunity with a puppy in training and a meet and greet session with a recipient of a guide dog.
tourcounsel.com
The Incredible Fort de Soto Beach in Florida
Fort de Soto is a huge park in Florida with miles and miles of playgrounds and magnificent beaches. They consist of several interconnected islands located at the southernmost tip of St. Peter's Beach and St. Petersburg. The islands once served as a fortress, hence their name. There are still mortars and cannons, which we can see, in some of the fortifications.
100 dog parents to get free tattoos of their pups for National Dog Day
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – BARK, the creator of BarkBox, is paying for 100 dog tattoos in celebration of National Dog Day. BARK made the announcement on its TikTok on Monday. The tattoo giveaway to 100 dog parents is also in celebration of the company’s 10 year anniversary. Those interested in having a portrait of their […]
813area.com
Tampa's Best Vodka Cocktails
During these stressful times, things can get overwhelming, but make sure and take some time to relax--and get a drink! Tampa has tons of great cocktail options, so why don't we show you some of the most exciting vodka cocktails the city has to offer? Take some time to relax during this chaotic time and explore the best vodka cocktails of Tampa. Check out these restaurants and bars that will be able to satisfy your cocktail needs! Who knows, maybe you'll find your new go-to drink.
995qyk.com
The Real Reason Brantley Gilbert Can’t Go Through Metal Detectors
Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe spoke with Brantley Gilbert and he told them why he can’t go through metal detectors. Brantley Gilbert is coming back to Tampa with hard rock band Five Finger Death Punch. They will be at Amalie Arena on November 22nd. We wanted to know what...
click orlando
Busch Gardens: Buy 2023 Fun Card, get the rest of 2022 free
TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just launched a limited-time offer for its 2023 Fun Card. Guests who purchase the pass will get unlimited admission through 2023, with the rest of 2022 included for free. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach | Wet week on...
Krispy Kreme ice cream now available in Tampa Bay area
Various Krispy Kreme stores across the Tampa Bay area are now selling "Original Glazed Soft Serve" ice cream in shakes, cones and cups.
territorysupply.com
8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida
Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
srqmagazine.com
Brunch on the Bay
The table has been set! The 28th Brunch on the Bay is returning to the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus on Sunday, November 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Join us for great company and local cuisine while supporting student success. In addition to scholarships, this year’s Brunch on the Bay will support a next level of exciting initiatives – including construction of a planned Nursing/STEM building – that will create new academic and research opportunities for students and faculty and grow the invaluable partnership between the Sarasota-Manatee campus and the larger community.
businessobserverfl.com
Venice hospital — citing competition and other forces — announces it will shutter next month
ShorePoint Health Venice is closing next month. Its focus will turn to outpatient services as the ambulatory campus, HealthPark, will continue operating. A news release says demand for these services has continued growing. The hospital will close Sept. 22. ShorePoint, previously known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, announced a major...
