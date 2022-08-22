Read full article on original website
Weather Conditions 40% Favorable for SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch at Cape Canaveral on Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Saturday, August 27 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch is targeted for 9:52 p.m. ET. According to the 45th Weather Squadron, an unsettled weather pattern will continue to reside over Central Florida into the weekend as the subtropical ridge axis meanders across the Space Coast. Widespread, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and evening into the weekend.
National Hurricane Center Tracks Tropical Wave West of Cabo Verde Islands
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center has tracked a tropical wave that formed few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands on Monday. The disorganized has a small chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next five days. As of Monday morning, the system is...
Palm Bay Fair to Bring Fun to Brevard County Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 at Space Coast Harley-Davidson
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA — The Palm Bay Fair will bring big fun to the Space Coast as it rolls into Brevard County Sept. 30-Oct.9, 2022 at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson fair grounds in Palm Bay, Florida, featuring fun fair foods, free unlimited rides and free shows.
SEE ELECTION RESULTS: Space Coast Daily is Your Go-To Source For Complete Primary Election Results
*EDITOR’S NOTE: For State Representative, District 30, the winner will be determined by adding the votes from Brevard County and Volusia County, which represent District 30. The above results are from Brevard County. CLICK HERE FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY RESULTS. WATCH: Have you voted? Comment below on who you like....
WATCH: Auto Expo 95 in Cocoa is Brevard County’s First E-Commerce Vehicle Dealership
WATCH: Auto Expo 95, 4800 FL-520, Cocoa, FL 32926 – GRAND OPENING WEEKEND, August 25 – 27, 2022! Community Credit Union’s Mike Baker talks with the Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson about the BIG Grand Opening Weekend at Auto Expo 95. The ribbon cutting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 5 PM. Mike Baker will be on site August 26 and 27 as the lender that can expedite the purchasing process.
Space Coast Office of Tourism Offers Resources Ahead of Historic Artemis I Launch on Aug. 29
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – On August 29, NASA plans to launch the most powerful rocket ever built from the Space Coast. This historic launch is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to our destination. Is your business ready?. The Space Coast Office of Tourism is providing you...
Arrests In Brevard County: August 23, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Palm Bay Fire Rescue Begins Construction on New Training Facility and Burn Building
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Palm Bay Fire Rescue announced the beginning of construction for their new training facility and burn building, which will be located on the same property as fire station 5 on Foundation Parkway. Construction is slated to be completed by November 2022.
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Lyssa Calio ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 47-year-old Lyssa Calio BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Calio is charged with probation violation in reference to fleeing or attempting to elude without lights or a...
Fire Marshal Determines Vehicle Fire in Cocoa May Be Result of Arson After Police Locate Abandoned Vehicle
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa Police officers responded to an abandoned vehicle fire Monday evening in the area of Cocoa Lakes and St. Claire Drive. Police say there were no injuries. The fire marshal determined the fire may be the result of an arson. If you...
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Conducts Death Investigation After Person Found Dead Inside Barefoot Bay Home
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation that occurred early Tuesday morning at a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay. Deputies responded at approximately 1 a.m. this morning in reference to a person found deceased in the home. Initial investigation...
Brevard Public Schools Reveal Newly Transformed Weight Room for Cocoa High Student-Athletes
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Brevard Public Schools and Academy Sports, along with others, collaborated to transform the Tiger’s weight room for the student-athletes at Cocoa High School. Academy Sports and CAP Barbell generously donated approximately $75,000 worth of equipment to the school. Volunteers, staff and...
Brevard Zoo Collect Over 5 Million Pounds of Oyster Shells With ‘Shuck and Share’ Collection Program
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – When you go out to eat and order oysters, do you ever think of where the shells end up?. In many cases, they go straight into the landfill but they don’t have to! Your discarded shells can create oyster reefs! Oyster larvae settle on the shells that make up the reefs, which help with the health of the Indian River Lagoon.
OBITUARY: Chad Thomas Castonguay of Palm Bay, 50, Passed Away After Courageous Battle With Cancer
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Chad Thomas Castonguay of Palm Bay, Florida passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the age of 50, after a courageous battle with cancer. Chad was born to Thomas and Susan Castonguay in Manchester, CT. on July 26, 1972. He moved with his family to Palm Bay Florida in 1980.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren to Host First Annual ‘Thousand Grands Walk’ Oct. 22
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Brevard Public Schools have partnered with the nonprofit agency Grandparents Raising Grandchildren of Brevard County to host Brevard’s first annual “Thousand Grands Walk” on Saturday, Oct. 22. This free event will take place at the Viera High School track.
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Titusville Man For First-Degree Murder on Tommy Brothers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in yesterday’s homicide that occurred on Cypress Avenue in Mims. The victim is identified as 21-year-old Tommy Leon Brothers of Mims. Homicide Agents have also arrested 27-year-old Corey Ward of Titusville, after an arrest...
Groundswell Startups to Host Futurus CEO Annie Eaton, to Present ‘Navigating the World of Immersive Technology’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Virtual reality, augmented reality, the metaverse – these technologies are becoming ever more present in our everyday lexicon. For Annie Eaton, CEO of Futurus an Atlanta-based software development company, these are tools she has been using to bring immersive content experiences to businesses throughout the country and will visit Groundswell Startups on Thursday, Oct. 20 to share the latest trends in augmented and virtual reality, how she bootstrapped her tech company and best practices for building an innovative culture in the workplace.
State Attorney Phil Archer Will Not File Criminal Charges Against Police Officer After Knife-Wielding College Student Shot Dead
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – State Attorney Phil Archer released a four-page statement outlining his decision not to file criminal charges for the use of deadly force by a Melbourne Police Officer and Florida Institute of Technology Security Officer that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Alhaji Sow on December 3, 2021.
Boeing to Host Hiring Event Aug. 31, Positions Open for Various Engineers and Technicians
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Aerospace company Boeing will host a hiring event on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Melbourne Viera Conference Center, located at 8298 North Wickham Road. Boeing is hiring for various Engineer positions, including Structural, Design, Manufacturing, Power among...
Melbourne Police Detectives Seeking Identity of Perps Using Stolen Credit Cards at Walmart
BREVARD COUNTY • WEST MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects who fraudulently used stolen credit cards at Walmart in West Melbourne. According to officials, the suspects entered a silver, newer model Audi with the female subject in the driver’s seat....
