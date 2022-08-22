ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Weather Conditions 40% Favorable for SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch at Cape Canaveral on Saturday

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Saturday, August 27 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch is targeted for 9:52 p.m. ET. According to the 45th Weather Squadron, an unsettled weather pattern will continue to reside over Central Florida into the weekend as the subtropical ridge axis meanders across the Space Coast. Widespread, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and evening into the weekend.
WATCH: Auto Expo 95 in Cocoa is Brevard County’s First E-Commerce Vehicle Dealership

WATCH: Auto Expo 95, 4800 FL-520, Cocoa, FL 32926 – GRAND OPENING WEEKEND, August 25 – 27, 2022! Community Credit Union’s Mike Baker talks with the Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson about the BIG Grand Opening Weekend at Auto Expo 95. The ribbon cutting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 5 PM. Mike Baker will be on site August 26 and 27 as the lender that can expedite the purchasing process.
Arrests In Brevard County: August 23, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Brevard Zoo Collect Over 5 Million Pounds of Oyster Shells With ‘Shuck and Share’ Collection Program

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – When you go out to eat and order oysters, do you ever think of where the shells end up?. In many cases, they go straight into the landfill but they don’t have to! Your discarded shells can create oyster reefs! Oyster larvae settle on the shells that make up the reefs, which help with the health of the Indian River Lagoon.
Groundswell Startups to Host Futurus CEO Annie Eaton, to Present ‘Navigating the World of Immersive Technology’

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Virtual reality, augmented reality, the metaverse – these technologies are becoming ever more present in our everyday lexicon. For Annie Eaton, CEO of Futurus an Atlanta-based software development company, these are tools she has been using to bring immersive content experiences to businesses throughout the country and will visit Groundswell Startups on Thursday, Oct. 20 to share the latest trends in augmented and virtual reality, how she bootstrapped her tech company and best practices for building an innovative culture in the workplace.
State Attorney Phil Archer Will Not File Criminal Charges Against Police Officer After Knife-Wielding College Student Shot Dead

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – State Attorney Phil Archer released a four-page statement outlining his decision not to file criminal charges for the use of deadly force by a Melbourne Police Officer and Florida Institute of Technology Security Officer that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Alhaji Sow on December 3, 2021.
