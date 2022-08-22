Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
srqmagazine.com
Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen
Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Aug 25, 2022
"My role model is NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. Her perseverance and commitment to each thing she does inspires me to bring a similar determination to each thing that I do." - Abigail K., Senior at Sarasota Military Academy. [Politics] Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com.
Mysuncoast.com
Incumbents shine, other surprises mark Suncoast primaries
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The numbers have rolled in from the polls with the largest race being the victory of Charlie Crist over Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Here are some of other numbers that continued to roll in throughout the even as the polls closed. Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan...
srqmagazine.com
Conservative Coalition Sweeps School Board Contests
A coalition of conservative School Board candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis swept School Board races in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Despite Republicans suffering a turnout disadvantage in early voting before polls opened for the Aug. 23 primary, voters shows up in force to cast their ballots in person the day of the election. That helped School Board Member Bridget Ziegler win re-election to a third full term, and also carried political allies Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos into two other seats on the board. The group in November will now hold majority status as soon as new officials are sworn in.
Longboat Observer
Ziegler leads Sarasota School Board sweep
Incumbent School Board member Bridget Ziegler led the way Tuesday night, winning reelection in a sweep of conservative candidates to the five-member board. With 99 of 99 precincts reporting, Bridget Ziegler was reelected into the District 1 seat over Dawnyelle Singleton. Ziegler has held the seat since 2014. "The community...
Mysuncoast.com
Shift in Sarasota County School Board following Primary Election results
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shift in the Sarasota County School Board will now take place following Tuesday’s primary. Going from a school board that was 3-2 leaning left, to a school board that will now be 4-1 leaning right. School board member Bridget Ziegler held on to her...
floridapolitics.com
Fredd Atkins wins Democratic nomination in Sarasota Co. Commission district race
He defeated two other Democrats despite spending less than either. Former Sarasota Mayor Fredd Atkins pulled somewhat of an upset in a Sarasota County Commission race. The Democrat came out on top of a Democratic Primary in County Commission District 2. Atkins took 3,810 votes, about 35.25% of all cast...
Longboat Observer
Deal to sell Mira Mar is off, but plans to demolish it are not
Sarasota developer Seaward Development has backed out of an agreement to buy the structurally questionable Mira Mar building after failing to gain permission to demolish it — a quest the building’s current owner will now undertake. The building, on South Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota, has been the...
sarasotamagazine.com
There's More Drama Happening at Mira Mar Plaza
Commercial tenants of the Mira Mar plaza are on a rollercoaster. Roughly 40 tenants at the Mira Mar plaza in downtown Sarasota are once again faced with uncertainty following an email they recently received from Red Property Management, which oversees the historic commercial property for its owners, Miramar Plaza Associates LTD.
amisun.com
Coquina Beach Market on county commission agenda
BRADENTON BEACH – County officials announced earlier this month that they would take control of the Coquina Beach Market, but some commissioners are saying, “Not so fast.”. Commissioner Carol Whitmore brought up the topic of the county running the beach market at a commission land use meeting on...
WINKNEWS.com
Midterm primary election county commissioner winners
Mike Greenwell, the former baseball all-star, has won the Republican nomination for Lee Commission District 5. Greenwell will face Lehigh Acres resident Matt Wood (D) in the Nov. general election. He was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis in July after Commissioner Frank Mann died on June 21. Greenwell won the...
School board races: Most DeSantis-endorsed candidates have come out on top
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ unprecedented school board race endorsements have paid off: Most of his selected school board candidates appear to have won, according to a Phoenix analysis of unofficial vote counts reported by county election officials. Though the results are not yet been finalized, they indicate a future of increased partisanship, unlike the traditional nonpartisan […] The post School board races: Most DeSantis-endorsed candidates have come out on top appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
srqmagazine.com
Glide Atop The Water
This weekend, get out onto the water in a way you’ve never done before: on an E-Foil. An E-Foil is an electronically propelled version of a hydrofoil board--a surfboard with a foil attached to the bottom of its surface which acts as a lifting force, allowing the board to glide above the surface of the water.
Lesbian turned Bi Esposito wins Republican nomination to face Engelhart in November
Who will be the voice of the new Florida House District 77?. Voters will decide in November when Republican Tiffany Esposito and Democrat Eric Engelhart face off. Esposito won the Republican primary nomination Tuesday with 71 percent of the vote, according to Lee County Elections. Her opponent, Ford O’Connell, got 29 percent.
DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative
Conservatives across the state of Florida celebrated on Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board shifted from liberal to conservative. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and were all victorious Tuesday night in their elections for the Sarasota School board.
Crist calls out DeSantis after securing Democratic nomination for governor
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Less than 24 hours after securing the Democratic nomination for governor, Charlie Crist was on the campaign trail Wednesday, meeting with voters in his home city of Saint Petersburg. Crist was full of energy as he spoke during his campaign stop after securing the nomination.
Mysuncoast.com
Mayor to ask for independent probe of Bradenton Police
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown said Tuesday he will recommend the city authorize an independent investigation of the Bradenton Police Department after accusations of misconduct were leveled against Chief Melanie Bevan and other top commanders. In a news release issued Tuesday morning, Brown said he will recommend...
Realty Today
Roger Pettingell Reveals Why Luxury Real Estate Is The Top In Sarasota
Florida's property market is proving stronger than ever in 2022. That's especially true in Sarasota. Here, multi-million-dollar properties are selling apace. That's thanks in no small part to luxury real estate agents like Roger Pettingell. Roger Pettingell is a highly credentialed realty agent and broker specializing in luxury waterfront properties...
srqmagazine.com
Outstanding Youth Leadership in Our Community: Abigail K.
Our community is filled with many incredible young people doing such amazing things. This summer, we are featuring some of these young people in our Thursday Family & Education edition. Each of the students we are highlighting has been chosen as one of this year’s SRQ Magazine’s top youth leaders based on their values, determination and outstanding achievements in different aspects of their lives in and out of school.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County begins shoreline work at Nathan Benderson Park
Sarasota County has begun a $517,803 Shoreline Stabilization Project at Nathan Benderson Park. The work will repair damage done in 2017 by Hurricane Irma. Nicole Rissler, the director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for Sarasota County, said the damage to the southern shoreline of the park's main lake amounted to wave damage. The length of the 3.6-mile lake allowed waves to gain significant force during the hurricane to do the damage.
