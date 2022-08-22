ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

srqmagazine.com

Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen

Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Aug 25, 2022

"My role model is NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. Her perseverance and commitment to each thing she does inspires me to bring a similar determination to each thing that I do." - Abigail K., Senior at Sarasota Military Academy. [Politics] Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Incumbents shine, other surprises mark Suncoast primaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The numbers have rolled in from the polls with the largest race being the victory of Charlie Crist over Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Here are some of other numbers that continued to roll in throughout the even as the polls closed. Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Conservative Coalition Sweeps School Board Contests

A coalition of conservative School Board candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis swept School Board races in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Despite Republicans suffering a turnout disadvantage in early voting before polls opened for the Aug. 23 primary, voters shows up in force to cast their ballots in person the day of the election. That helped School Board Member Bridget Ziegler win re-election to a third full term, and also carried political allies Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos into two other seats on the board. The group in November will now hold majority status as soon as new officials are sworn in.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Ziegler leads Sarasota School Board sweep

Incumbent School Board member Bridget Ziegler led the way Tuesday night, winning reelection in a sweep of conservative candidates to the five-member board. With 99 of 99 precincts reporting, Bridget Ziegler was reelected into the District 1 seat over Dawnyelle Singleton. Ziegler has held the seat since 2014. "The community...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Deal to sell Mira Mar is off, but plans to demolish it are not

Sarasota developer Seaward Development has backed out of an agreement to buy the structurally questionable Mira Mar building after failing to gain permission to demolish it — a quest the building’s current owner will now undertake. The building, on South Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota, has been the...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

There's More Drama Happening at Mira Mar Plaza

Commercial tenants of the Mira Mar plaza are on a rollercoaster. Roughly 40 tenants at the Mira Mar plaza in downtown Sarasota are once again faced with uncertainty following an email they recently received from Red Property Management, which oversees the historic commercial property for its owners, Miramar Plaza Associates LTD.
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

Coquina Beach Market on county commission agenda

BRADENTON BEACH – County officials announced earlier this month that they would take control of the Coquina Beach Market, but some commissioners are saying, “Not so fast.”. Commissioner Carol Whitmore brought up the topic of the county running the beach market at a commission land use meeting on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Midterm primary election county commissioner winners

Mike Greenwell, the former baseball all-star, has won the Republican nomination for Lee Commission District 5. Greenwell will face Lehigh Acres resident Matt Wood (D) in the Nov. general election. He was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis in July after Commissioner Frank Mann died on June 21. Greenwell won the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

School board races: Most DeSantis-endorsed candidates have come out on top

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ unprecedented school board race endorsements have paid off: Most of his selected school board candidates appear to have won, according to a Phoenix analysis of unofficial vote counts reported by county election officials. Though the results are not yet been finalized, they indicate a future of increased partisanship, unlike the traditional nonpartisan […] The post School board races: Most DeSantis-endorsed candidates have come out on top appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

Glide Atop The Water

This weekend, get out onto the water in a way you’ve never done before: on an E-Foil. An E-Foil is an electronically propelled version of a hydrofoil board--a surfboard with a foil attached to the bottom of its surface which acts as a lifting force, allowing the board to glide above the surface of the water.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Mayor to ask for independent probe of Bradenton Police

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown said Tuesday he will recommend the city authorize an independent investigation of the Bradenton Police Department after accusations of misconduct were leveled against Chief Melanie Bevan and other top commanders. In a news release issued Tuesday morning, Brown said he will recommend...
BRADENTON, FL
Realty Today

Roger Pettingell Reveals Why Luxury Real Estate Is The Top In Sarasota

Florida's property market is proving stronger than ever in 2022. That's especially true in Sarasota. Here, multi-million-dollar properties are selling apace. That's thanks in no small part to luxury real estate agents like Roger Pettingell. Roger Pettingell is a highly credentialed realty agent and broker specializing in luxury waterfront properties...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Outstanding Youth Leadership in Our Community: Abigail K.

Our community is filled with many incredible young people doing such amazing things. This summer, we are featuring some of these young people in our Thursday Family & Education edition. Each of the students we are highlighting has been chosen as one of this year’s SRQ Magazine’s top youth leaders based on their values, determination and outstanding achievements in different aspects of their lives in and out of school.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County begins shoreline work at Nathan Benderson Park

Sarasota County has begun a $517,803 Shoreline Stabilization Project at Nathan Benderson Park. The work will repair damage done in 2017 by Hurricane Irma. Nicole Rissler, the director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for Sarasota County, said the damage to the southern shoreline of the park's main lake amounted to wave damage. The length of the 3.6-mile lake allowed waves to gain significant force during the hurricane to do the damage.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

