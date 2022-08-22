ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

amherstma.gov

Community Preservation Act Committee

RECEIVED: 8/17/2022 at 11:19 am. LIST OF TOPICS: • Elect a Chair and Vice Chair • Approve any outstanding minutes • Overview of CPAC process • Public comment: • Review Financials • Review proposal letter, change dates and discuss any changes if needed • Update on prior year project balances and discuss any issues • Discuss deadlines and timelines for upcoming meetings • Topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours before the meeting.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Community Resources Committee (CRC) of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 8/18/22 at 9:54 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Action Items; Residential Rental Bylaw: Review of Bylaw lang. in Working Draft, focus. on Inspections and Other Require. to Obtain a License, Violations, Penalties, and Issuance or Denial of Permits; Discussion Items: Residential Rental Bylaw: Cont. of Outreach; General Public Comment; Minutes: Adopt. of August 11, 2022 Mtg. Min.; Announcements; Next Agenda Preview: Sept. 8, 2022: Cont. Public Hearings related to Flood Maps; Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hrs. in Advance.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Amherst Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

RECEIVED: 8/22/2022 at 11:25 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Agenda Adoption/Changes. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours in advance of meeting. Facilities Project # 008097 – Sunrise Roofing Replacement Award Bid (v).Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police conducting criminal investigation along Bach Lane in South Hadley

The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is in full swing and in this month’s edition, we are recognizing an educator who volunteers her time to help underserved youth. South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms. Updated: 9 hours ago. A microburst is suspected to have occurred in...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
iBerkshires.com

DCR Bans Campfires, Open Flames in State Parks

CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Department of Conservation and Recreation is dousing campfires at state parks and facilities until further notice. In an announcement late Tuesday, DCR said it was implementing a ban on all open flames and charcoal fires because of the high risk of wildfires. "We've been dealing...
CLARKSBURG, MA
wamc.org

Concern voiced that urban renewal plan changes could lead to gentrification

The City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts held a public hearing Monday on a new urban renewal plan. Several owners of downtown property testified that they feared the Springfield Redevelopment Authority could use its powers of eminent domain to clear out their small businesses for some mega-project if the proposed amendment to the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan is adopted.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Licensing Board Rescinds Johnny's Beach Club Liquor License

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — There is one less liquor license in Pittsfield. On Monday, the Licensing Board voted to rescind Barcelona Tapas and Bar's annual all-alcohol license. Its former tavern, Johnny's Beach Club, has been closed for a number of years and, in 2019, the owners opted to put it on the market.
PITTSFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Sunderland Code Red Water Notice

(Sunderland, MA) Sunderland Water District has put the town on a Code Red water notice. There is a Mandatory Water Ban for Sunderland Water District Customers beginning Tuesday, August 23rd. All lawn watering will be prohibited until November 1st, 2022. Residents are asked to call Water Commissioner Fred Laurenitis at 413-537-5030 with any questions.
SUNDERLAND, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts National Guard providing physical, mental and financial support for Reda Said, soldier whose arm had to be amputated due to a work injury

The Massachusetts National Guard will be providing physical, mental health and financial support for a soldier whose left arm ended up being fully amputated due to a vehicle-related incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham. Reda Said’s left arm was partially amputated in a vehicle-related accident while working at...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
amherstma.gov

Energy and Climate Action Committee

RECEIVED: 8/12/22 2:27 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Review and Vote Minutes of 8/10/22; Public Comment; Staff Update; ECAC Updates; Capitol Inventory Memo; Zero Waste Bylaw – Determination of timeline for input; C-PACE – Greenfield’s Experience; Transportation – Dee (regularly scheduled for last meeting of the month); Solar Bylaw Working Group Update; Outreach and Education; Creating a unifying theme; Items for Next Meeting Agenda; Public Comment; Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
communityadvocate.com

PHOTO: Big catch on Cape Cod for Shrewsbury resident

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury resident and fisherman Ed Rezuke has a knack for catching big fish. In this photo, Rezuke poses with a striped bass that he recently caught in front of the power plant on the east end of the Cape Cod canal. Do you have a photo you...
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Up to 70 more beagles coming to Massachusetts via Second Chance Animal Services, MSPCA-Angell in rescue effort from troubled Envigo facility

Up to 70 more beagles will soon be transported to Massachusetts from a troubled Virginia breeding facility run by the company Envigo which once housed nearly 4,000 dogs, which have gradually been dispersed nationwide to find new adoptive homes as pets. Twenty beagles from the facility “riddled with animal welfare...
NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA
amherstma.gov

Communication Strategies to Alleviate the Stress of Hearing Loss

Presented by Florence Hearing Health Care. Join us as we talk about how the ear works, the different types of hearing loss, and the strategies we can use to help reduce and repair communication breakdowns that arise in our daily lives. A demonstration with a video otoscope will also take place.
AMHERST, MA

