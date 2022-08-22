Read full article on original website
amherstma.gov
Community Preservation Act Committee
RECEIVED: 8/17/2022 at 11:19 am. LIST OF TOPICS: • Elect a Chair and Vice Chair • Approve any outstanding minutes • Overview of CPAC process • Public comment: • Review Financials • Review proposal letter, change dates and discuss any changes if needed • Update on prior year project balances and discuss any issues • Discuss deadlines and timelines for upcoming meetings • Topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours before the meeting.
amherstma.gov
Community Resources Committee (CRC) of the Town Council
RECEIVED: 8/18/22 at 9:54 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Action Items; Residential Rental Bylaw: Review of Bylaw lang. in Working Draft, focus. on Inspections and Other Require. to Obtain a License, Violations, Penalties, and Issuance or Denial of Permits; Discussion Items: Residential Rental Bylaw: Cont. of Outreach; General Public Comment; Minutes: Adopt. of August 11, 2022 Mtg. Min.; Announcements; Next Agenda Preview: Sept. 8, 2022: Cont. Public Hearings related to Flood Maps; Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hrs. in Advance.
amherstma.gov
Amherst Housing Authority Board of Commissioners
RECEIVED: 8/22/2022 at 11:25 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Agenda Adoption/Changes. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours in advance of meeting. Facilities Project # 008097 – Sunrise Roofing Replacement Award Bid (v).Adjourn.
westernmassnews.com
Police conducting criminal investigation along Bach Lane in South Hadley
The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is in full swing and in this month’s edition, we are recognizing an educator who volunteers her time to help underserved youth. South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms. Updated: 9 hours ago. A microburst is suspected to have occurred in...
New England Dermatology Center to pay $300K fine; confidential patient information tossed into open trash bin
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield-based dermatology clinic agreed to pay a $300,640 fine to close a federal investigation into improper care of medical information after it admitted to throwing empty specimen bottles that identified patients into a public trash bin, officials said. The Office for Civil Rights for the U.S...
Westfield councilors update ‘riding on sidewalks’ ordinance to allow bicycles
WESTFIELD — At their Aug. 18 meeting, Westfield city councilors unanimously passed the second reading of an amended ordinance allowing bicyclists to ride on sidewalks except where posted. According to Legislative and Ordinance Committee Chair Ralph J. Figy, the amendment changes the ordinance to conform to actual practice, especially...
iBerkshires.com
DCR Bans Campfires, Open Flames in State Parks
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Department of Conservation and Recreation is dousing campfires at state parks and facilities until further notice. In an announcement late Tuesday, DCR said it was implementing a ban on all open flames and charcoal fires because of the high risk of wildfires. "We've been dealing...
wamc.org
Concern voiced that urban renewal plan changes could lead to gentrification
The City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts held a public hearing Monday on a new urban renewal plan. Several owners of downtown property testified that they feared the Springfield Redevelopment Authority could use its powers of eminent domain to clear out their small businesses for some mega-project if the proposed amendment to the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan is adopted.
iBerkshires.com
Licensing Board Rescinds Johnny's Beach Club Liquor License
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — There is one less liquor license in Pittsfield. On Monday, the Licensing Board voted to rescind Barcelona Tapas and Bar's annual all-alcohol license. Its former tavern, Johnny's Beach Club, has been closed for a number of years and, in 2019, the owners opted to put it on the market.
franklincountynow.com
Sunderland Code Red Water Notice
(Sunderland, MA) Sunderland Water District has put the town on a Code Red water notice. There is a Mandatory Water Ban for Sunderland Water District Customers beginning Tuesday, August 23rd. All lawn watering will be prohibited until November 1st, 2022. Residents are asked to call Water Commissioner Fred Laurenitis at 413-537-5030 with any questions.
Springfield boy charged with arson at Antonio’s Grinders
A 15-year-old boy from Springfield has been arrested for arson charges in connection with a fire at Antonio’s Grinders and the High School of Science and Technology
Massachusetts National Guard providing physical, mental and financial support for Reda Said, soldier whose arm had to be amputated due to a work injury
The Massachusetts National Guard will be providing physical, mental health and financial support for a soldier whose left arm ended up being fully amputated due to a vehicle-related incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham. Reda Said’s left arm was partially amputated in a vehicle-related accident while working at...
Westfield Master Plan survey seeks more responses with 195 in
WESTFIELD — As of Aug. 16, the city’s Master Plan Committee had received 195 responses to its survey of residents and stakeholders, which had launched 10 days earlier at the Westfield Big Day/Night Out Aug. 6. James Riordan of Weston & Sampson, consultant to the committee chaired by...
Forest Park residents asked to check security cameras for suspicious activity
Springfield police are asking residents in the Garfield Street area of Forest Park to check their outdoor security cameras for any suspicious activity on Friday.
PHOTOS: Neighbors come together to help South Hadley family clean up after storm
A tree branch fell onto a South Hadley resident's car Tuesday afternoon in the storm but when the rain cleared, neighbors came out and helped clean up.
amherstma.gov
Energy and Climate Action Committee
RECEIVED: 8/12/22 2:27 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Review and Vote Minutes of 8/10/22; Public Comment; Staff Update; ECAC Updates; Capitol Inventory Memo; Zero Waste Bylaw – Determination of timeline for input; C-PACE – Greenfield’s Experience; Transportation – Dee (regularly scheduled for last meeting of the month); Solar Bylaw Working Group Update; Outreach and Education; Creating a unifying theme; Items for Next Meeting Agenda; Public Comment; Adjourn.
communityadvocate.com
PHOTO: Big catch on Cape Cod for Shrewsbury resident
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury resident and fisherman Ed Rezuke has a knack for catching big fish. In this photo, Rezuke poses with a striped bass that he recently caught in front of the power plant on the east end of the Cape Cod canal. Do you have a photo you...
Up to 70 more beagles coming to Massachusetts via Second Chance Animal Services, MSPCA-Angell in rescue effort from troubled Envigo facility
Up to 70 more beagles will soon be transported to Massachusetts from a troubled Virginia breeding facility run by the company Envigo which once housed nearly 4,000 dogs, which have gradually been dispersed nationwide to find new adoptive homes as pets. Twenty beagles from the facility “riddled with animal welfare...
Massachusetts man accused of bear spray attack on pedestrians and patrons at 110 Grill in West Lebanon, New Hampshire
A Greenfield, Massachusetts man is accused of attacking a group of pedestrians and restaurant diners in New Hampshire with bear spray, a self-defense device many times more powerful than pepper spray. Police in the city of Lebanon said John Cahill, 41, accosted a group of pedestrians, launching bear spray in...
amherstma.gov
Communication Strategies to Alleviate the Stress of Hearing Loss
Presented by Florence Hearing Health Care. Join us as we talk about how the ear works, the different types of hearing loss, and the strategies we can use to help reduce and repair communication breakdowns that arise in our daily lives. A demonstration with a video otoscope will also take place.
