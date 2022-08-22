Read full article on original website
Community Resources Committee (CRC) of the Town Council
RECEIVED: 8/18/22 at 9:54 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Action Items; Residential Rental Bylaw: Review of Bylaw lang. in Working Draft, focus. on Inspections and Other Require. to Obtain a License, Violations, Penalties, and Issuance or Denial of Permits; Discussion Items: Residential Rental Bylaw: Cont. of Outreach; General Public Comment; Minutes: Adopt. of August 11, 2022 Mtg. Min.; Announcements; Next Agenda Preview: Sept. 8, 2022: Cont. Public Hearings related to Flood Maps; Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hrs. in Advance.
Community Preservation Act Committee
RECEIVED: 8/17/2022 at 11:19 am. LIST OF TOPICS: • Elect a Chair and Vice Chair • Approve any outstanding minutes • Overview of CPAC process • Public comment: • Review Financials • Review proposal letter, change dates and discuss any changes if needed • Update on prior year project balances and discuss any issues • Discuss deadlines and timelines for upcoming meetings • Topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours before the meeting.
Elementary School Building Committee
RECEIVED: 8/22/2022 at 1:40 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Anser: Agenda and Overview; DiNisco: Updated Building and Site Plans; Building Exterior: initial presentation including images to discuss materials and some elevation studies; Daylighting: Recap of presentation to Net Zero committee; Invoices if any; Matters not anticipated by the Chair 48 hrs. in advance of the mtg.; Public Comments.
Amherst Housing Authority Board of Commissioners
RECEIVED: 8/22/2022 at 11:25 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Agenda Adoption/Changes. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours in advance of meeting. Facilities Project # 008097 – Sunrise Roofing Replacement Award Bid (v).Adjourn.
Energy and Climate Action Committee
RECEIVED: 8/12/22 2:27 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Review and Vote Minutes of 8/10/22; Public Comment; Staff Update; ECAC Updates; Capitol Inventory Memo; Zero Waste Bylaw – Determination of timeline for input; C-PACE – Greenfield’s Experience; Transportation – Dee (regularly scheduled for last meeting of the month); Solar Bylaw Working Group Update; Outreach and Education; Creating a unifying theme; Items for Next Meeting Agenda; Public Comment; Adjourn.
Forum for Candidates for Hampshire County Sheriff
The Amherst and Northampton Leagues of Women Voters will present this forum with the 3 candidates running in the primary. The candidates will present their views and answer questions. Look for at-home chances to attend this event at lwvamherst.org or Amherst Media.
Zoning Board of Appeals
RECEIVED: 8/01/2022 at 10:06 am. LIST OF TOPICS: For the entire meeting agenda, please click on the link provided. ROLL CALL: PUBLIC MEETING: PUBLIC HEARING: ZBA FY2023-02, Michael & Tracy Holden - 1147 North Pleasant Street (Map 5C/Parcel 35), Village Center Residence (R-VC) Zoning District ZBA FY2023-03, Fort River Solar 2, LLC - 191 West Pomeroy Lane (Map 19D/Parcel 10), Flood Prone Conservancy (FPC); Neighborhood Residence (R-N); and Outlying Residence (R-O) Zoning Districts. ZBA Rules & Regulations – GENERAL PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: OTHER BUSINESS NOT ANTICIPATED WITHIN 48 HOURS: ADJOURN:
Communication Strategies to Alleviate the Stress of Hearing Loss
Presented by Florence Hearing Health Care. Join us as we talk about how the ear works, the different types of hearing loss, and the strategies we can use to help reduce and repair communication breakdowns that arise in our daily lives. A demonstration with a video otoscope will also take place.
Amherst Town Rotary Fair
The Amherst Rotary Club is pleased to announce it is hosting the annual Amherst Rotary Town Fair, on the Amherst Town Common. The Fair runs from Friday, August 26th through Sunday, August 28th and the hours are: Friday 3:00pm-10:00pm, Saturday 1:00pm to 10pm, & Sunday 1:00pm to 6:00pm. There will be carnival rides for thrill-seekers of all ages coupled with many other carnival activities.
