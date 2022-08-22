Capitol View: Legal challenges facing Donald Trump after FBI search and seizure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Capitol View this week, a number of legal issues have made both national and state headlines.

From FOIA requests to classified documents.

Professor john Dipippa with the Bowen School of Law joins Bob Clausen to discuss those headlines, including the legal challenges facing former president Donald Trump after an FBI search for documents on his property in Florida.

