ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Capitol View: Legal challenges facing Donald Trump after FBI search and seizure

By Bob Clausen
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eS6RH_0hQ61dLI00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Capitol View this week, a number of legal issues have made both national and state headlines.
From FOIA requests to classified documents.

Professor john Dipippa with the Bowen School of Law joins Bob Clausen to discuss those headlines, including the legal challenges facing former president Donald Trump after an FBI search for documents on his property in Florida.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
CNN

'Very damning letter': John Dean reacts to letter sent to Trump's legal team

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says the letter released by the National Archives showing it told former President Donald Trump’s legal team in May informing them that it was sharing hundreds of pages of classified material it had retrieved in January with the FBI, so that an assessment could be done on potential damage from how the classified documents had been handled, is very damning.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Search And Seizure#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Capitol View#Foia#The Bowen School Of Law#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy