Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
1 dead following small plane crash in Volusia County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is surveying the site of a reported plane crash in which one person was killed. The aircraft was located by the Sheriff's Office Air One helicopter in Osteen, near Pell Rd. and Ashby Ln. Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were still working to get access to the site. "It appears 1 person was on board the plane and didn't survive," the Sheriff's Office tweeted.
Florida mail carrier mauled by 5 dogs when truck broke down
The county's animal control unit took custody of the dogs.
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom accused of duct taping children to a chair over stolen Moon Pie
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida mother and grandmother are facing aggravated child abuse charges after police say she duct taped her children to a chair because one of them stole a Moon Pie snack they weren't supposed to have. Daytona Beach police arrived at the home of Ymani Bain,...
The Daily South
Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida
When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Fire breaks out at abandoned Orlando hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are trying to determine if a fire that broke out at an abandoned hotel in Orlando was arson. Firefighters arrived to the Westmoreland Inn early Wednesday and found flames coming from the back of the two-story wooden building, which spread to the second floor. Officials say the building was listed as the Westmoreland Inn but was boarded up.
fox35orlando.com
Flight instructor, passenger killed in small plane crash in Volusia County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people are dead after a plane crashed into a wooded area in Volusia County on Wednesday. The aircraft was located by the Sheriff's Office Air One helicopter in Osteen, near Pell Rd. and Ashby Ln. around 7 p.m. The single-engine MX Aircraft MX2 took off...
Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries. Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a...
fox35orlando.com
Video: Men catch shark at Florida beach, stab it in the head -- here's why it's legal
A video posted to social media shows two men pulling a shark out of the ocean at New Smyrna Beach in Florida. Moments later, one of the men stabs the shark in the head with a knife to kill it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom shares story of overcoming addiction years after viral overdose video
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County mom who made national headlines after her drug-related arrest in 2017 is sharing her story of recovery to help others. Kimberly McCaffrey was arrested after deputies found her passed out in the back of a car with her 8-month-old baby in the back seat.
fox35orlando.com
Artemis 1: How to watch the historic launch online and along Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - The 8.8 million pounds of thrust produced by NASA's Space Launch System rocket will be heard and felt for miles in Central Florida, but even if you can't make it in person, the liftoff will be worth watching. NASA's first moon rocket in 50 years...
Threatening phone call leads to evacuation of Florida TV news station
A Florida television station was evacuated late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call.
click orlando
Hurricane forecasters watching 2 disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is paying attention to two disturbances out in the Atlantic that could form into a tropical cyclone in the next week or so. As of right now, the chances are low. There’s a large area of disturbed weather several hundred miles east...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FAA, NTSB investigating after 2 killed in plane crash in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died in a plane crash near Osteen Wednesday evening, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the area of Pell Road and Lopez Road just east of Lake Ashby shortly after 6 p.m. for reports of an aircraft down in the woods.
Mother seen unconscious in a car with drugs and baby now on road to recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A mother Channel 9 reported on about five years ago told a sheriff’s office how she has turned her life around. A video released in 2017 showed a man and a woman unconscious in a car with drugs and an 8-month-old baby girl in the back seat.
85 people arrested for California-to-Florida drug smuggling operation
Deputies have arrested 85 people and confiscated millions of dollars in drugs after uncovering an operation that used checked bags on commercial flights to smuggle drugs from California to Florida.
click orlando
Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
WESH
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
Dog Pack Puts Florida Mail Worker in Critical Condition After Brutal Attack
Neighbors told local media that they regularly spotted the group of five dogs without collars and tags.
fox35orlando.com
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
wogx.com
Florida man dies after lawnmower flips into pond, deputies say
A man has died after a lawnmower on which he was riding flipped into a pond, authorities say. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is calling this incident in Mims an unfortunate accident.
Comments / 0