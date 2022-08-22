ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Palm Bay, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
spacecoastdaily.com

State Attorney Phil Archer Will Not File Criminal Charges Against Police Officer After Knife-Wielding College Student Shot Dead

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – State Attorney Phil Archer released a four-page statement outlining his decision not to file criminal charges for the use of deadly force by a Melbourne Police Officer and Florida Institute of Technology Security Officer that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Alhaji Sow on December 3, 2021.
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Osceola County resident celebrates 107th birthday with loved ones

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones of Palma Tessier gathered Wednesday for her 107th birthday. They celebrated with dancing, singing, food and cake. The Osceola Council on Aging hosted the party. They say, ironically, 107 people showed up. “We’re happy she’s still here,” Tessier's daughter-in-law, Doris Tessier, said....
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
#Police#Sergeant#Brevard County#Palm Bay Police Sgt
spacecoastdaily.com

FDLE Announces Melbourne Police Officer Will Not Be Criminally Charged After Knife Wielding Suspect Shot Dead on Florida Tech Campus

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has concluded the criminal investigation regarding this incident, which was then turned over to the Brevard County State Attorney’s Office for review. Today, the Melbourne Police Department was notified that criminal charges would not...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
TITUSVILLE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating “suspicious death” in Barefoot Bay

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation that occurred early Tuesday morning at a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay. Deputy Tod Goodyear told Sebastian Daily that law enforcement responded at approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning in reference to a person found deceased in the home.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

