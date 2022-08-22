Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SpaceX’s Starlink fleet gets 53 new satellites with launch from FloridaTech ReviewedCape Canaveral, FL
US Space Force Sends Robot Dogs To Patrol Ports And Space StationsAbdul GhaniCape Canaveral, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Lyssa Calio ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 47-year-old Lyssa Calio BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Calio is charged with probation violation in reference to fleeing or attempting to elude without lights or a...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Fair to Bring Fun to Brevard County Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 at Space Coast Harley-Davidson
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA — The Palm Bay Fair will bring big fun to the Space Coast as it rolls into Brevard County Sept. 30-Oct.9, 2022 at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson fair grounds in Palm Bay, Florida, featuring fun fair foods, free unlimited rides and free shows.
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Chad Thomas Castonguay of Palm Bay, 50, Passed Away After Courageous Battle With Cancer
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Chad Thomas Castonguay of Palm Bay, Florida passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the age of 50, after a courageous battle with cancer. Chad was born to Thomas and Susan Castonguay in Manchester, CT. on July 26, 1972. He moved with his family to Palm Bay Florida in 1980.
click orlando
Deputies investigating after person found dead in Brevard County home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in a Brevard County home early Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators said they were called to a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when they found a person dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Conducts Death Investigation After Person Found Dead Inside Barefoot Bay Home
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation that occurred early Tuesday morning at a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay. Deputies responded at approximately 1 a.m. this morning in reference to a person found deceased in the home. Initial investigation...
spacecoastdaily.com
State Attorney Phil Archer Will Not File Criminal Charges Against Police Officer After Knife-Wielding College Student Shot Dead
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – State Attorney Phil Archer released a four-page statement outlining his decision not to file criminal charges for the use of deadly force by a Melbourne Police Officer and Florida Institute of Technology Security Officer that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Alhaji Sow on December 3, 2021.
WESH
Osceola County resident celebrates 107th birthday with loved ones
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones of Palma Tessier gathered Wednesday for her 107th birthday. They celebrated with dancing, singing, food and cake. The Osceola Council on Aging hosted the party. They say, ironically, 107 people showed up. “We’re happy she’s still here,” Tessier's daughter-in-law, Doris Tessier, said....
click orlando
No charges filed against Melbourne police officer, Florida Tech security guard who fatally shot student
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The state attorney’s office for Brevard County announced on Tuesday it is not filing charges against a Melbourne police officer and Florida Tech security guard who fatally shot at a student after he lunged at an officer with a pair of scissors in December.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
FDLE Announces Melbourne Police Officer Will Not Be Criminally Charged After Knife Wielding Suspect Shot Dead on Florida Tech Campus
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has concluded the criminal investigation regarding this incident, which was then turned over to the Brevard County State Attorney’s Office for review. Today, the Melbourne Police Department was notified that criminal charges would not...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Titusville Man For First-Degree Murder on Tommy Brothers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in yesterday’s homicide that occurred on Cypress Avenue in Mims. The victim is identified as 21-year-old Tommy Leon Brothers of Mims. Homicide Agents have also arrested 27-year-old Corey Ward of Titusville, after an arrest...
click orlando
Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
spacecoastdaily.com
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren to Host First Annual ‘Thousand Grands Walk’ Oct. 22
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Brevard Public Schools have partnered with the nonprofit agency Grandparents Raising Grandchildren of Brevard County to host Brevard’s first annual “Thousand Grands Walk” on Saturday, Oct. 22. This free event will take place at the Viera High School track.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
‘He was perfect:’ Family friend remembers 4-year-old who died in Cocoa house fire
COCOA, Fla. – After Brevard County fire authorities said a child died Friday night in a Cocoa house fire, J’Aimee Carroll remembered 4-year-old Henry Basinger’s love of trains and Paw Patrol. “He was perfect. He loved everybody. He just wanted to be everyone’s best friend,” Carroll, a...
sebastiandaily.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating “suspicious death” in Barefoot Bay
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation that occurred early Tuesday morning at a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay. Deputy Tod Goodyear told Sebastian Daily that law enforcement responded at approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning in reference to a person found deceased in the home.
sebastiandaily.com
Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
spacecoastdaily.com
Fire Marshal Determines Vehicle Fire in Cocoa May Be Result of Arson After Police Locate Abandoned Vehicle
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa Police officers responded to an abandoned vehicle fire Monday evening in the area of Cocoa Lakes and St. Claire Drive. Police say there were no injuries. The fire marshal determined the fire may be the result of an arson. If you...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Detectives Seeking Identity of Perps Using Stolen Credit Cards at Walmart
BREVARD COUNTY • WEST MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects who fraudulently used stolen credit cards at Walmart in West Melbourne. According to officials, the suspects entered a silver, newer model Audi with the female subject in the driver’s seat....
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast law enforcement agencies arrest suspects wanted for burglary spree in 5 counties
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Multiple Treasure Coast Agencies cracked a case involving five suspects wanted for a burglary spree that spanned five counties. The car carrying the suspects was ultimately stopped in the early morning hours by an off-duty deputy. Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers described a chaotic end to the chase.
85 people arrested for California-to-Florida drug smuggling operation
Deputies have arrested 85 people and confiscated millions of dollars in drugs after uncovering an operation that used checked bags on commercial flights to smuggle drugs from California to Florida.
spacecoastdaily.com
Fitness Club Merritt Island Owners Lou and Denise Manley Keeping Brevard County 4Ever Young
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Fit, healthy and forever young: what could be better?. Denise and Lou Manley, co-owners of Fitness Club of Merritt Island, are aiming for that magic trifecta with their new anti-aging practice that is soon to open next to their gym. Fitness...
Comments / 1