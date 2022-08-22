Read full article on original website
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
srqmagazine.com
Glide Atop The Water
This weekend, get out onto the water in a way you’ve never done before: on an E-Foil. An E-Foil is an electronically propelled version of a hydrofoil board--a surfboard with a foil attached to the bottom of its surface which acts as a lifting force, allowing the board to glide above the surface of the water.
srqmagazine.com
In Conversation with Bill Sadlo of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties
In the July/August 2022 edition of SRQ Magazine, we interviewed Bill Sadlo, President/CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties as part of our In Conversation feature about nonprofit leaders. Below is an excerpt published in the magazine in which Sadlo shares his insights with SRQ readers on community growth and changes.
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Aug 25, 2022
"My role model is NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. Her perseverance and commitment to each thing she does inspires me to bring a similar determination to each thing that I do." - Abigail K., Senior at Sarasota Military Academy. [Politics] Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com.
sarasotamagazine.com
There's More Drama Happening at Mira Mar Plaza
Commercial tenants of the Mira Mar plaza are on a rollercoaster. Roughly 40 tenants at the Mira Mar plaza in downtown Sarasota are once again faced with uncertainty following an email they recently received from Red Property Management, which oversees the historic commercial property for its owners, Miramar Plaza Associates LTD.
Longboat Observer
Local theater professional to create new arts festival in Sarasota
For years, Jeffery Kin made the most of theatrical spaces, milking them for every ounce of drama and pathos. Now he’s using Sarasota’s arts community as a larger canvas, and he’s hoping to pull them all together as collaborators in building a weeklong arts festival. Kin, who...
Realty Today
Roger Pettingell Reveals Why Luxury Real Estate Is The Top In Sarasota
Florida's property market is proving stronger than ever in 2022. That's especially true in Sarasota. Here, multi-million-dollar properties are selling apace. That's thanks in no small part to luxury real estate agents like Roger Pettingell. Roger Pettingell is a highly credentialed realty agent and broker specializing in luxury waterfront properties...
businessobserverfl.com
Smashburger signs lucrative deal with local franchisee
Smashburger, a Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked an agreement with Tampa franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu that will bring 15 new Smashburger locations to the Gulf Coast over the next six years. Xu, according to a news release, operates two Smashburger restaurants in Tampa. The new locations will...
Woman exposes self to kids at Pinellas Co. pool: police
A woman was arrested for exposing herself to children at a Pinellas County swimming pool on Monday, according to police.
srqmagazine.com
A Doggone Delicious Partnership sets Fundraising Goal of $50,000
Daiquiri Deck, a worldwide leader in frozen drink innovation and restaurant with five locations that delivers a quality experience, great times, good vibes and the best frozen daiquiris around, recently partnered with Southeastern Guide Dogs with a goal to raise $50,000 for National Guide Dog Month in September through its Daiquiris for Dogs program.Launching Sept. 1 and running through the end of the month, patrons that visit any of the five Daiquiri Deck locations will have the option to round up their checks to donate to Southeastern Guide Dogs. A QR code will also be available so guests can donate a custom amount of their own. Throughout the month of September, Daiquiri Deck will also offer a drink special to coincide with the Daiquiris for Dogs program, which includes a $3 Teremana Tooter to compliment any daiquiri. Several events will also be held throughout the month to benefit Southeastern Guide Dogs, and dogs are encouraged to visit the various Daiquiri Deck locations. The top donor of the month, nicknamed the Top Dog, will receive a VIP tour of the Southeastern Guide Dog facility in Palmetto, a photo opportunity with a puppy in training and a meet and greet session with a recipient of a guide dog.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County begins shoreline work at Nathan Benderson Park
Sarasota County has begun a $517,803 Shoreline Stabilization Project at Nathan Benderson Park. The work will repair damage done in 2017 by Hurricane Irma. Nicole Rissler, the director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for Sarasota County, said the damage to the southern shoreline of the park's main lake amounted to wave damage. The length of the 3.6-mile lake allowed waves to gain significant force during the hurricane to do the damage.
Heavy rain causes flooding in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers in Sarasota were asked to avoid certain roadways due to flooding Wednesday evening. Heavy rains caused flooding in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 between 6th Street and 7th Street, the Sarasota Police Department said in a tweet. Authorities asked the public to seek alternate...
cltampa.com
This Florida house comes with a private lazy river
A home just south of Tampa Bay featuring an incredibly elaborate water feature is currently floating on the market. Located at 18156 Bredette Ave., in Port Charlotte, the 3,078-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as an open floor plan, imported Italian tile, a Florida room and more.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch woman to share family cancer survival at Making Strides kickoff
People say laughter is the best medicine. For Lakewood Ranch’s Allison Imre, the idiom couldn’t be more true. When her sister, Jennifer Imre-Justus, was in the hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, going through treatment for breast cancer, the sisters depended on laughter to get through the toughest moments.
Man accused of exposing self in the middle of St. Pete street
A man is accused of exposing himself in the middle of a public city street, according to a police report.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota deputies find missing endangered woman
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has found a missing elderly woman that had been believed to be in danger due to health-related issues. Rachelle Schwartzberg left Doctor’s Hospital at 7 p.m. Monday and had been seen in Bradenton. “Schwartzberg has been located safe. Thank you for any and all assistance,” the sheriff’s office said at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Mysuncoast.com
Petition launched to make intersection safer after hit-and-run
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A petition drive has begun to make the intersection where a 13-year-old girl was critically injured a week ag a little safer. A hit-and-run driver critically injured the teen, named Lilly, at the intersection of East Bay Street and Old Venice Road as she rode her bike home from school. The busy intersection is a short walk from Pine View School for the Gifted.
wtxl.com
Florida artist creates a portrait of Olivia Newton-John using only lipstick
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota, Florida, artist created a portrait of Olivia Newton-John using only lipstick. Alexis Fraser said she wanted to honor the memory of the late actress and singer by creating a unique piece of art. She uses only lipstick in a lot of her art. "It's...
727area.com
Lana's Friendly Tavern
With great food, karaoke, and drinks, it's hard not to love Lana's after you go once. Pub grub like nachos, unlimited crab legs on certain nights, and wings, make Lana's a must-try. 5.0. (1) Pete and Shorty's is a Pinellas County staple. Centrally located in the heart of Tampa Bay,...
srqmagazine.com
Young Professionals Gathered to Align With Purpose
Over 200 young professionals in the Sarasota area gathered together for an event ready to “Align With Purpose.” This year was all about encouraging and providing guidance to those who want to elevate their career by aligning what they are passionate about with how they do business. It seemed regardless of where the attendees were in their professional journey, they left inspired to take the next step armed with great community connections. It would be hard to attend an event full of exercises, networking, and authentic voices from leaders in our community and not come out with some key takeaways. Mitch Lomazov, this year’s keynote speaker and emcee had this to say about the Summit:
Sarasota, Avon Park among top 10 US cities to move to in 2022, report says
Sarasota and Avon Park made it into a top 10 list of US cities to move to.
