Daiquiri Deck, a worldwide leader in frozen drink innovation and restaurant with five locations that delivers a quality experience, great times, good vibes and the best frozen daiquiris around, recently partnered with Southeastern Guide Dogs with a goal to raise $50,000 for National Guide Dog Month in September through its Daiquiris for Dogs program.Launching Sept. 1 and running through the end of the month, patrons that visit any of the five Daiquiri Deck locations will have the option to round up their checks to donate to Southeastern Guide Dogs. A QR code will also be available so guests can donate a custom amount of their own. Throughout the month of September, Daiquiri Deck will also offer a drink special to coincide with the Daiquiris for Dogs program, which includes a $3 Teremana Tooter to compliment any daiquiri. Several events will also be held throughout the month to benefit Southeastern Guide Dogs, and dogs are encouraged to visit the various Daiquiri Deck locations. The top donor of the month, nicknamed the Top Dog, will receive a VIP tour of the Southeastern Guide Dog facility in Palmetto, a photo opportunity with a puppy in training and a meet and greet session with a recipient of a guide dog.

PALMETTO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO