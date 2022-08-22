9AM: Rain moving in from Louisiana for some this morning. Here's a quick Tuesday update. Tracking wet weather at times today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Continued rainfall is expected across South Mississippi for the rest of the week. Rain chances will remain high for through at least Saturday. Temperatures will mainly stay in the 80s and drop into the 70s when it rains. When and if we see any sunshine, it will bump our temps a bit higher. It is going to remain humid. Allow extra travel time. Drive safely. Stay rain gear ready. Tuesday’s flood threat is expected to be isolated (level 1 of 4). And Wednesday’s flooding rain threat could be a bit more widespread (level 2 of 4) as the disturbance gets closer to our area with more atmospheric moisture. A tropical disturbance near the Cape Verde Islands is struggling as it moves east. Tropical development this week in the Atlantic is low. We’ll keep tracking and keep you posted.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO