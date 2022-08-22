ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Solving bat infestations in South Mississippi

New Ocean Springs Aldi store holds soft opening.
North Mississippi offers creative cuisine

Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs

Jackson County Chamber hosts 2022 Anchor...
LIVE: Grand Opening of 'Voices and Votes' Exhibit

It seems like the rain just won’t stop. Tonight, we are seeing scattered, light showers in South Mississippi. We should get a little break overnight from the rain. Temperatures are going to be the same overnight dropping into the 70s with this rain. It will be humid but almost pleasant. Plan on a wet Wednesday. Your rain gear will be needed. South Mississippi will see widespread coverage of rain for more hours in the day. We could see anywhere from 1″ to 3″ and locally higher amounts. Isolated spots could see three to five inches or more. Heavy rain, especially in already saturated areas, could cause flooding. Our wet weather pattern continues through the week courtesy of an upper disturbance and a tropical air mass which will keep high rain chances in our area.
Santa Claus teams up with Mississippi McDonald's owners for charity

Jackson County Chamber hosts 2022 Anchor...
Jackson County Chamber hosts 2022 Anchor Awards for small businesses

Aldi rings up another grocery store...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast

9AM: Rain moving in from Louisiana for some this morning. Here's a quick Tuesday update. Tracking wet weather at times today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Continued rainfall is expected across South Mississippi for the rest of the week. Rain chances will remain high for through at least Saturday. Temperatures will mainly stay in the 80s and drop into the 70s when it rains. When and if we see any sunshine, it will bump our temps a bit higher. It is going to remain humid. Allow extra travel time. Drive safely. Stay rain gear ready. Tuesday’s flood threat is expected to be isolated (level 1 of 4). And Wednesday’s flooding rain threat could be a bit more widespread (level 2 of 4) as the disturbance gets closer to our area with more atmospheric moisture. A tropical disturbance near the Cape Verde Islands is struggling as it moves east. Tropical development this week in the Atlantic is low. We’ll keep tracking and keep you posted.
8-23-2022 9AM Tuesday First Alert Weather Update

Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Continued rainfall...
New Ocean Springs Aldi store holds soft opening

Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Aldi has about 2,200 stores all over...
Intense flooding devastating parts of Mississippi

In Central Mississippi, a desperate evacuation is underway as flood waters rush in. So far, there have been over 100 rescues across parts of the state. Intense flooding is causing cars, homes and even entire neighborhoods to be underwater. Some areas have seen as much as 12 inches of rain since just this morning with more on the way.Aug. 24, 2022.
Weekend Getaway to Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi

For me it has always been the alluring billboards announcing the upcoming major live entertainment at the luxurious Beau Rivage Resort and Casino along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The bright lights, vibrant colors, and glitz with photos of the first-class performers beckon you to the popular resort as you travel on I-65 from Atlanta.
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/23

It seems like the rain just won’t stop. Tonight, we are seeing scattered, light showers in South Mississippi. We should get a little break overnight from the rain. Temperatures are going to be the same overnight dropping into the 70s with this rain. It will be humid but almost pleasant. Plan on a wet Wednesday. Your rain gear will be needed. South Mississippi will see widespread coverage of rain for more hours in the day. We could see anywhere from 1″ to 3″ and locally higher amounts. Isolated spots could see three to five inches or more. Heavy rain, especially in already saturated areas, could cause flooding. Our wet weather pattern continues through the week courtesy of an upper disturbance and a tropical air mass which will keep high rain chances in our area.
Relentless rain

The rain is relentless. Parts of South Mississippi have picked up six to eight inches of rain in the past 6-12 hours. We are going to continue seeing rainfall in South Mississippi overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow. We are sticking with this rainy weather, so flooding will remain...
Happening Sept. 17th: Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum's Annual Drawdown

A traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian Museum showcasing voting history opens at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center. Tonight, we are seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms across South Mississippi. Temperatures are going to be the same overnight dropping into the 70s with this rain. It will be humid, but it will almost pleasant. Plan on a wet Wednesday. South Mississippi will see widespread coverage of rain for more hours in the days. We could see anywhere from .5″ to 1.5″ and locally higher amounts. Isolated spots could see two to three inches or more by the end of the day. Heavy rain, especially in already saturated areas, could cause flooding. Our wet weather pattern continues trough the week courtesy of an upper disturbance and a tropical air mass which will keep high rain chances in our area.
Mississippi’s waterfalls are underrated gems

This story is presented by Visit Mississippi. Mississippi has it all. Of course, we already know that the Magnolia State is the birthplace of American music, an absolute force of literature, has the most delicious food and is the center of hospitality. We also know that it’s a haven for barbecue fans and a must-visit for art lovers.
More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening. Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the...
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road closure has led to one family getting creative with a way to bridge the gap. The Knight family decided to take matters into their own hands when the Wade-Vancleave Road bridge over Parkers Lake closed for repairs in March 2022. If they drove, it would take an hour to get to and from Hurley, and they’d have to go down Interstate 10. Instead, Brian and Rebekah Knight came up with an ingenious solution.
Two die in collision in Jackson County overnight

Two men died in a head-on collision Monday night on Highway 63 in Jackson County, just south of the George County line. Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said Curtis Levell Price, 56, was driving his Buick Lacrosse north in the southbound lane of Highway 63 when he struck a red Ford F-150 driven by Jason Scott Clark, 25.
