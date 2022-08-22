Read full article on original website
Solving bat infestations in South Mississippi
North Mississippi offers creative cuisine
Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs
LIVE: Grand Opening of 'Voices and Votes' Exhibit
It seems like the rain just won’t stop. Tonight, we are seeing scattered, light showers in South Mississippi. We should get a little break overnight from the rain. Temperatures are going to be the same overnight dropping into the 70s with this rain. It will be humid but almost pleasant. Plan on a wet Wednesday. Your rain gear will be needed. South Mississippi will see widespread coverage of rain for more hours in the day. We could see anywhere from 1″ to 3″ and locally higher amounts. Isolated spots could see three to five inches or more. Heavy rain, especially in already saturated areas, could cause flooding. Our wet weather pattern continues through the week courtesy of an upper disturbance and a tropical air mass which will keep high rain chances in our area.
Santa Claus teams up with Mississippi McDonald's owners for charity
Jackson County Chamber hosts 2022 Anchor Awards for small businesses
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
9AM: Rain moving in from Louisiana for some this morning. Here's a quick Tuesday update. Tracking wet weather at times today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Continued rainfall is expected across South Mississippi for the rest of the week. Rain chances will remain high for through at least Saturday. Temperatures will mainly stay in the 80s and drop into the 70s when it rains. When and if we see any sunshine, it will bump our temps a bit higher. It is going to remain humid. Allow extra travel time. Drive safely. Stay rain gear ready. Tuesday’s flood threat is expected to be isolated (level 1 of 4). And Wednesday’s flooding rain threat could be a bit more widespread (level 2 of 4) as the disturbance gets closer to our area with more atmospheric moisture. A tropical disturbance near the Cape Verde Islands is struggling as it moves east. Tropical development this week in the Atlantic is low. We’ll keep tracking and keep you posted.
8-23-2022 9AM Tuesday First Alert Weather Update
New Ocean Springs Aldi store holds soft opening
Intense flooding devastating parts of Mississippi
In Central Mississippi, a desperate evacuation is underway as flood waters rush in. So far, there have been over 100 rescues across parts of the state. Intense flooding is causing cars, homes and even entire neighborhoods to be underwater. Some areas have seen as much as 12 inches of rain since just this morning with more on the way.Aug. 24, 2022.
Weekend Getaway to Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi
For me it has always been the alluring billboards announcing the upcoming major live entertainment at the luxurious Beau Rivage Resort and Casino along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The bright lights, vibrant colors, and glitz with photos of the first-class performers beckon you to the popular resort as you travel on I-65 from Atlanta.
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/23
Relentless rain
Happening Sept. 17th: Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum's Annual Drawdown
A traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian Museum showcasing voting history opens at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center.
Mississippi’s waterfalls are underrated gems
This story is presented by Visit Mississippi. Mississippi has it all. Of course, we already know that the Magnolia State is the birthplace of American music, an absolute force of literature, has the most delicious food and is the center of hospitality. We also know that it’s a haven for barbecue fans and a must-visit for art lovers.
More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Preregistration for Cruisin’ the Coast, often called “America’s largest block party,” has officially closed, and already more than 8,000 cars are signed up for the event. The largest event on the Gulf Coast has become a worldwide phenomenon. Executive Director Woody Bailey...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening. Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the...
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road closure has led to one family getting creative with a way to bridge the gap. The Knight family decided to take matters into their own hands when the Wade-Vancleave Road bridge over Parkers Lake closed for repairs in March 2022. If they drove, it would take an hour to get to and from Hurley, and they’d have to go down Interstate 10. Instead, Brian and Rebekah Knight came up with an ingenious solution.
Two die in collision in Jackson County overnight
Two men died in a head-on collision Monday night on Highway 63 in Jackson County, just south of the George County line. Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said Curtis Levell Price, 56, was driving his Buick Lacrosse north in the southbound lane of Highway 63 when he struck a red Ford F-150 driven by Jason Scott Clark, 25.
