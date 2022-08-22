Read full article on original website
The Shocking Cost of College Tuition in New York State
Today President Joe Biden announced that there will be a huge bailout for people with student debt. According to College Tuition Compare, there are 514 colleges in New York State and they claim that the average cost for tuition at a 4 year university in New York is over $23,000 for students who live in the state and just over $30,000 for students who live out of state. Imagine going back for your Master's degree.
How Much Will Littering Cost You In New York State?
You see it all the time on the side of the road or in a parking lot, litter. Who's trash is it? No one will probably know. But is there any legal ramifications, for a person who litters? Do cops do anything to people?. Can you get a ticket for...
Oil Company Fined $2 Million for Threatening Southern Tier Water
Authorities have announced a $2 million judgment against an oil company operator for endangering the water of residents of the Southern Tier and western New York. According to state officials, James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates did not properly plug oil wells they operated. They contend that "posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies" in Steuben and Cattaraugus counties.
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces Opening of Registration for 12th Annual Women/Minority-Owned Business Forum
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the 2022 Minority-and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Forum will be held October 6-7 at the Albany Capital Center. The theme for this year’s forum is “Building an Equitable Future.” The annual New York State Minority-and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Forum provides opportunities across industries to forge new professional connections and become more competitive in an ever-changing market. This year’s forum will utilize a hybrid format with virtual sessions and in-person opportunities, with attendees representing small businesses, prime contractors, lenders, elected officials, and members of the Governor’s cabinet to discuss state contracting opportunities.
Struggling New York Families To Get Back-To-School Help
New York is taking steps to help locals with financial pressures. The state set aside millions to provide extra funding for a food aid program. Now, the state plans to put money towards helping families with children.
When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
Rich People Are Moving Out Of New York State And Moving To These 5 States
According to a new 2022 study, rich people are moving out of New York State at an alarming rate. SmartAsset.com studied where high-income households are moving to and from in the United States. Households are considered high-income earners if they make more than $200,000 per year. While they only make up a small percentage of tax filings - 7 percent across all 50 states and the District of Columbia - their impact on state budgets can be huge,
New York Earned A Title This Year That’s Horrible For Health
2022 just earned New York State an award that isn't exactly good news for physical or mental health. Time Out reported on a new study by UK mattress site Mornings and officially crowned New York as the state with the worst amount of sleep. Specifically, New York City is actually the most sleep-deprived city in the world:
Delaware to Issue Emergency Benefits on Aug. 25 to All SNAP and Other Eligible Households
NEW CASTLE, Del. – The Delaware Division of Social Services announced Wednesday that it will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
MASSIVE! The Largest Residential Home in the Country is Here in New York
How much living space does a person really need? Obviously, that can only be answered on a case-by-case basis. A newlywed couple with no children probably needs far less space than, say, the Kardashian clan. But the fact is, the size of the average newly-constructed home in the United States...
‘Little Mikey’ Lives in New York State?! ‘He Likes It!’
Remember Little Mikey? "He hates everything!" It's one of the most memorable commercials of the last 50 years. In 1972, American TV viewers were introduced to "Little Mikey," who in just 60 seconds, gave one of the best product endorsements ever, and he doesn't even say a word. Two brothers...
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August $234 millones de dólares adicionales en prestaciones de SNAP para agosto
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, totaling roughly $234 million for New York State. As announced by...
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
How High Up Can You Camp in New York State?
So you want to go camping. Great! Have you put thought into where you are going to go? Where your campsite will be?. Did you know that there are restrictions as to where and how high (the elevation) you can camp in New York State? Yep, you are limited to where on the mountain(s) that you can be.
Student loan forgiveness brings relief to NY college students, graduates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he would move to cancel $10,000 in student loans for borrowers in the United States making less than $125,000 per year, or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The student loan debt forgiveness is welcome news for graduates and for those...
Five crazy foods to try at the New York State Fair
The New York State Fair opened Wednesday with plenty of new and old foods to try. If you plan to attend the fair, go with an empty stomach because most of these are calorie-busting foods. 1. S’moreo from Fried Specialties. Fried Specialties has been coming to the fair for...
As Seen on TikTok: The Newest Dating Trend in New York Is…Questionable?
I haven't been married long, but I can tell you that dates with my husband are awesome. For as long as I've known him, I remember every single date we've been on. However, I'm not quite sure how I would've reacted if this was the scenario instead. There's a new...
New York State Man Finds THIS Creature Outside! What Is It?
I think there are definitely stages of being an animal lover. There are, of course, people who love dogs, cats, and traditional pets. Go deeper and there are the people who love opossums, mice, and critters that make other people squirm. Then there are the Steve Irwins, who will love any animal no matter how utterly horrifying and nightmarish they are.
Upstate New York Poison Center getting more calls about kids consuming marijuana edibles
WRVO – The number of young children getting into marijuana edibles is on the rise in upstate New York, and experts are warning families to keep a lid on any gummies, cookies, or other cannabis-containing food products. In 2019, the Upstate New York Poison Center got 10 calls about...
