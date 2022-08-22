Read full article on original website
Related
Westmoreland County to receive funds from federal opioid lawsuit settlement
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is set to receive millions of dollars as a part of a $26 billion settlement against pharmaceutical companies for their alleged role in the opioid crisis.For those fighting the addiction battle on the administrative level, the windfall from the Johnson & Johnson federal lawsuit settlement couldn't come at a better time for Westmoreland County."We are blessed to have this money," County Commissioner Sean Kertes said.Facing record addiction and overdose numbers in the county, the funds will be focused on the largest population centers in the county, including North Huntingdon, Penn, Rostraver, Derry, Hempfield, Unity,...
wtae.com
Former Wilkinsburg employee accused of illegal usage of borough debit card
A former employee in Wilkinsburg Borough's finance department is accused of improper use of a debit card owned by the borough. Police said Terrell Fields was arrested Wednesday at his Pitcairn home. The investigation into Fields began when the borough finance director discovered a borough debit card was missing from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Nile virus found in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Armstrong; mosquito spraying slated
Mosquitoes sampled in Westmoreland County have tested positive for West Nile virus — joining Allegheny County, where spraying to control the insects is set to resume. One positive human case has been reported in neighboring Armstrong County, though the disease was not found in any mosquitoes there, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 motorcyclists seriously hurt in Indiana County crash
Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a crash Saturday in Indiana County, not far from the Westmoreland County border. State police said Bruce P. Kunkle, 59, of Saltsburg and Joseph Ross, 60, of New Alexandria were traveling north on Route 286 in Conemaugh Township at 1 p.m. when Kunkle’s hat flew off. He started slowing down to turn around to retrieve it and Ross wasn’t able to react quickly enough, troopers said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Parkway East billboard features faces of people killed by fentanyl to raise awareness about drug's danger
A billboard along the Parkway East a few miles east of Pittsburgh shows the faces of 92 people with a tragic connection. All of them died of fentanyl poisoning. “The fentanyl crisis is only getting worse in our country, and it’s not getting the coverage it needs to educate people, to warn parents and families,” said Adrienne Sautter, co-founder of the Ohio-based nonprofit 4 Them We Fight.
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at home in Fayette County
Crews are battling a house fire in Masontown, Fayette County. The blaze broke out at a home on Smithfield-Masontown Road. There is no word on injuries or how the fire started at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the WTAE...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Students get fresh, free, back-to-school haircuts at New Kensington barbershop
The chairs at Urban Image were full Wednesday afternoon as a steady stream of area students stopped by the New Kensington barbershop for free haircuts just in time for the start of school. The haircuts, by appointment, were paid for by Carrie for PA — Carrie Lewis DelRosso for Lt....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Nursing homes in Lower Burrell, North Huntingdon among 24 statewide set to strike
Employees of nursing homes in Lower Burrell and North Huntingdon are among those at 24 long-term care facilities in the state who voted to strike, claiming unfair labor practices and a lack of accountability, according to union officials. Four of the nursing homes are owned by Comprehensive Healthcare, which operates...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pittsburgh bill classifies city’s homelessness as ‘public health emergency’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PennDOT to unveil plans for rehab of historic Youghiogheny River bridge in West Newton
PennDOT will hold an in-person meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to display plans for rehabilitating the Route 136 bridge that crosses the Youghiogheny River in West Newton. According to project planners, the proposed rehabilitation is intended to maintain the historic significance of the metal truss bridge, which was built in 1909.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Students in southern Butler County set to begin school year at district with new name
Students in six south Butler County communities will return to classes Thursday for a new school year under a new district name. More than a year ago, officials in the South Butler County School District began the process of changing the district’s name to Knoch School District. School officials...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh bar worker arrested in connection with spiked drink incident
A Pittsburgh man who is accused of spiking the drink of a co-worker at a Pittsburgh bar with a degreaser earlier this month was arrested Wednesday by Allegheny County deputy sheriffs, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials. The suspect, Gregory L. Evans Jr, 30, of the Northside, allegedly poured a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 dead after shooting, crash in Johnstown
UPDATE: Cambria County Deputy Coroner, Ira Hart confirmed a second person involved in the shooting has died. Below is the original story.. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for three people they say were involved in a targeted shooting in Johnstown Wednesday afternoon that caused a crash. The shooting occured on Broad Street […]
wtae.com
Pickup truck, tri-axle truck collide on Route 857 in Georges Township
GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency officials were at the scene of a serious head-on crash in Fayette County on Wednesday afternoon. See video from Sky 4 over the scene: Click the video player above. A red pickup truck and a gray tri-axle truck collided along Route 857 (Georges Fairchance...
wtae.com
Man charged in fatal shooting in Center Township, Beaver County
A man turned himself in Wednesday to face charges in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last weekend in Center Township, Beaver County. The district attorney's office said Wesley Deaderick, 29, is being charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations. Deaderick was arraigned at the Center Township Police Department, rather than the magistrate's office, which sources say was for safety reasons. He was then released on an unsecured bond.
Donora Borough council fires longtime police superintendent Jim Brice
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A longtime police superintendent in the Mon Valley has officially been fired.Donora Borough council voted on Monday night to fire police superintendent Jim Brice.According to the Mon Valley Independent, the motion passed 4 to 2, with council members Cindy Brice, Jim Brice's wife, and another member voting against. Brice has served as the borough's highest ranking police officer for 34 years.He was placed on paid leave earlier this month following a disciplinary hearing.Council members supplied little information on the nature of that hearing.
Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
Eat’n Park owners chosen to receive Pa. Society’s 2022 Gold Medal award
The owners of the Pittsburgh-headquartered Eat’n Park Hospitality Group have been chosen to receive The Pennsylvania Society’s Gold Medal for Distinguished Achievement at this year’s annual Society dinner in New York City. The Broadhurst family will be recognized not only for their contributions to the economy through...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Tree and shrub sale, tea, yard sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Pittsburgh
Although Pittsburgh was once known for its steel production, many tourists enjoy visiting the city for its art galleries and theaters in its Downtown Arts District. I love stopping by the Carnegie Museum of Art, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and The National Aviary whenever I come to the city.
Comments / 1