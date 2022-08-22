The Amherst Rotary Club is pleased to announce it is hosting the annual Amherst Rotary Town Fair, on the Amherst Town Common. The Fair runs from Friday, August 26th through Sunday, August 28th and the hours are: Friday 3:00pm-10:00pm, Saturday 1:00pm to 10pm, & Sunday 1:00pm to 6:00pm. There will be carnival rides for thrill-seekers of all ages coupled with many other carnival activities.

AMHERST, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO