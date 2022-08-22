Raphael Warnock Raised The Alarm On Big Corporations Buying Up Homes, But Took Thousands From Wall Street Execs At A Firm Doing Just That

Hedge fund manager Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame cashed out his chips and now only owns stock in one company: private prisons operator Geo Group. Michael Burry catapulted to fame by being one of the very few to doggedly bet against America’s subprime market at the peak of the housing boom just before its collapse triggered the global financial crisis in September 2008.

