ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Raphael Warnock Raised The Alarm On Big Corporations Buying Up Homes, But Took Thousands From Wall Street Execs At A Firm Doing Just That

By The Daily Caller News Foundation
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
Fortune

The ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry now only owns this one stock: Meet the company that profits the more people are put behind bars

Hedge fund manager Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame cashed out his chips and now only owns stock in one company: private prisons operator Geo Group. Michael Burry catapulted to fame by being one of the very few to doggedly bet against America’s subprime market at the peak of the housing boom just before its collapse triggered the global financial crisis in September 2008.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

111K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy