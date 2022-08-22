Raphael Warnock Raised The Alarm On Big Corporations Buying Up Homes, But Took Thousands From Wall Street Execs At A Firm Doing Just That

Read full article on original website
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
Black couple sues after they say home valuation rises nearly $300,000 when shown by White colleague
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race, in violation of the Fair Housing Act, after a second appraisal returned a result nearly $300,000 higher.
DWAC says a drop in Trump's popularity could hurt Truth Social, and will ask investors to vote on delaying the IPO
DWAC said Monday a potential decline in Donald Trump's popularity will hurt Truth Social's business. DWAC will ask shareholders if it should extend the deadline to merge with TMTG by one year, to September 8, 2023. Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort home was raided this month by the FBI as part of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry now only owns this one stock: Meet the company that profits the more people are put behind bars
Hedge fund manager Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame cashed out his chips and now only owns stock in one company: private prisons operator Geo Group. Michael Burry catapulted to fame by being one of the very few to doggedly bet against America’s subprime market at the peak of the housing boom just before its collapse triggered the global financial crisis in September 2008.
Amazon, UnitedHealth among bidders for Signify Health - Bloomberg
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) and CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) are bidding separately for home health services provider Signify Health Inc (SGFY.N), Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Why Republicans aren't winning over investors in war against ESG and 'woke' big business
Republican proposals got little support from shareholders. Conservatives blame BlackRock and big-money managers that control trillions in assets.
Indian Billionaire Adds Nearly $1B In A Day, Outperforming Musk, Bezos Combined
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani added nearly $1 billion in a single day after his conglomerate Adani Group announced that it would snap a majority stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV). What Happened: Adani's net worth swelled by $928 million on Wednesday. Among his peers, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
