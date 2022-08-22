Over the last ten seasons, the Dodgers and Yankees rank first and second in the MLB in winning percentage at .606 and .569, respectively. The Dodgers have earned eight division titles and nine playoff appearances over that span, while the Yankees have had six playoff appearances since 2013. To find the winningest baseball cities of all time, researchers ranked active baseball cities according to each team’s all-time winning percentage, dating back to the founding of the National League in 1876.