ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Legend of Molly Johnson’ a thrilling tale of human resilience

By James Verniere - Boston Herald
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNhlA_0hQ618G800

Directed by, written by and starring a whirlwind by the name of Leah Purcell, “The Legend of Molly Johnson” (aka “The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson”) is a harrowing portrait of a woman and her children alone in the late 19th century Australian frontier.

Already the mother of a small brood, Molly is pregnant when we first meet her. While her beloved husband is away driving sheep, Molly, armed with a single-shot rifle, is left alone in the Snowy Mountains to tend to the farm and the children. They all live together in a glorified hut.

To the tune of Salliana Seven Campbell’s Australian country score, Molly makes fast work of a rogue bull threatening her children and keeps a keen eye on a coach arriving at her door, its occupants lured by the smell of the bull’s smoking meat. They are wounded war veteran Sergeant Nate Klintoff (Sam Reid) and his sickly wife Louisa (Jessica de Gouw), a feminist journalist, whose sister was killed by an abusive husband. Nate has been hired to be a policeman at a new, nearby town, its expansion funded by a single, rich family.

Molly asks Nate and Louisa to take her children to town where they will be cared for by an acquaintance. Just as the elderly local judge tells Nate that murder will not be tolerated, six white bodies show up. The prime suspect is mixed-race Black man Yadaka (a very good Rob Collins), whose roots have mysterious depths.

We’ve seen these women-in-the-wilderness tales before, most recently in the Tasmanian-set feminist drama ”The Nightingale.” But few have brought together such a Dickensian host of faces, voices and histories. Purcell has reworked the often anthologized, 1892 Australian short story “The Drover’s Wife” by Henry Lawson (she previously adapted the story into a 2016 play).

“The Legend of Molly Johnson” is both a throwback to such Australian New Wave classics as Fred Schepisi’s “The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith” (1979) and a look forward to films representing indigenous women made by indigenous women. In many ways, Purcell, who is the youngest of seven children of Australian Aboriginal descent, has taken her own rural childhood and turned it into a teeming Australian Western.

Danny Johnson, Molly’s young, freckle-faced 12-year-old son, is an Australian Tom Sawyer, who yearns for a father figure and has already learned some terrible lessons about truth, fiction and violence. The lilting strings give way to wailing electric guitars. Be warned: The violence is intense. Louisa’s locally published story about “battered wives” could not be more topical. Yadaka tells a rapt Danny and Molly about his work as a tuba-playing circus clown. Molly’s constant sweeping of the dirt in front of her door takes on both a manic and symbolic quality.

Purcell’s dialogue can use a bit of polishing and focus. The depiction of the white police officer Nate Klintoff is ambiguous to a fault. But in spite of a tragic ending, Purcell has forged a thrilling story of human resilience. “The Legend of Molly Johnson” sweeps you up and away.

“The Legend of Molly Johnson” is on digital and VOD

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'The Legend of Molly Johnson' Struggles Under the Weight of the Western

Westerns are some of the most enduring films in all of cinema. They go through different phases and changes yet still remain an unshakable part of the history of the medium. The Legend of Molly Johnson, formerly titled The Drover's Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson, attempts to put itself in conversation with that long history to fraught yet fascinating results. Centered on the titular Molly Johnson, it follows her as she does everything she can to protect her family from a harsh world while her husband is away. Written, directed, and starring Leah Purcell, it is a revisionist western in a rather literal sense. It is loosely based on Henry Lawson's 1892 short story "The Drover's Wife" and had a life as both a stage production as well as a novel before the film premiered at SXSW last year. The end result is a work whose intentions are more intriguing than its execution, a testament to the immense undertaking of contending with the history of the genre and its setting while still creating a compelling story of its own. It is admirable though ambling to such a degree that it can get lost in itself at key moments, reducing what could have been a vibrant work to one that is more run-of-the-mill.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Is Launching Two New Sheila Mysteries at Once — But We’ve Solved One of ’Em Already

Just when you thought her reign of terror was nearing its end… surprise!. It used to be that you could count on Sheila to turn up every now and then on The Bold and the Beautiful like the proverbial bad penny. But these days, she never really seems to leave to return. In fact, she’d only been “dead” for a hot minute before she resurfaced missing a toe but carrying with her two new mysteries. What are they? Keep reading.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Sally’s Reveal Leads to a Huge Argument — and Kyle Comes Clean to Summer

Chelsea finds Billy in the office and wants to go over podcast ideas. She teases him about being behind the CEO desk. He says Lily’s still out of town and jokes about how many hats he wears. Chelsea broaches the topic of getting the boys together for a play date. Billy tries to put her off and finally tells her it’s a little more complicated than a play date. Chelsea fumes, “You are never going to change your stance toward me when it comes to Johnny, are you?”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Lawson
Person
Jessica De Gouw
The List

How Zende Became A Forrester On The Bold And The Beautiful

Zende Forrester Dominguez was originally introduced to "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2001 as a small child — though that wasn't always his name. The character was originally played by child actor Daniel Smith, before being rapidly aged in 2015 (via Soaps in Depth). From there Rome Flynn took on the role until 2017 when the character was written off the show. In 2020, Delon de Metz reprised the role and has portrayed Zende ever since.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Vincent Gil, ‘Mad Max’ Star, Dead at 83

Vincent Gil, the actor behind legendary movie villain Nightrider in Mad Max (1979) has died at the age of 83, as confirmed by his close friend and co-star, Paul Johnstone. Johnstone, who played Cundalini, the heart-shaped glasses-wearing member of Toecutter’s motorcycle gang, shared the heartbreaking news on Sunday by posting a touching tribute on Facebook.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Chelsea Sandbags Victoria With An Unexpected Request — and Kevin Brings Chance New Evidence

At Newman Enterprises, Victoria texts Chance, “We need to talk.” He replies that they’ll meet at Society in 30 minutes. Chelsea wanders in and clears her throat. Victoria wonders why she’d show up unannounced. Chelsea’s sure she’s still reeling from Ashland’s death. “Are you okay?” Victoria turns the conversation to Chelsea and Billy’s podcast and tells her it’s not the best time to talk. “What is it you wanted?” Chelsea spoke to Billy about something earlier and then realized it was better to just come to her. She wants a playdate for Johnny and Connor. Victoria seems startled and fumes, “Why would we want to do that?”
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Another World and One Life to Live alum Robin Griggs enters hospice

Daytime alum Robyn Griggs, was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, and now will soon be entering hospice. Apost on the soap vet's various social media accounts reads as follows: “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,”. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Movies Recentmovies#Film Star#Entertain#Australian#Campbell
Rolling Stone

‘Honk for Jesus’: How the Ebo Sisters’ Outrageous Mega-Church Comedy Saved Their Souls

This fall, the comedy Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. — starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown as Southern Baptist scammers sweating to re-open their megachurch after a public scandal — will not just herald the ascendance of a fresh new comic filmmaker. It will introduce viewers to two sharp and funny filmmakers, actually: Identical twins Adamma and Adanne Ebo, 31-year-old double Geminis from Atlanta, Georgia, who grew up playing basketball at the same sprawling house of worship where their film was shot. “I’m not sure what double Gemini means,” Adamma says over Zoom from Atlanta, where she’s...
ATLANTA, GA
NYLON

Jacob Elordi Studied TikTok Gym Bros & Sharks To Play Nate Jacobs

Nate Jacobs is the Euphoria character that everyone loves to hate. Portrayed (sometimes a little too well) by Australian actor Jacob Elordi, the handsome teenager is brutish, cruel, conniving, and at times downright terrifying. He’s like a walking jumpscare, and according to Elordi, getting in the mindset to play such a complex role took a lot of preparation.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Episode 10 Recap: “Final Girls”

Raise your A masks and your knives, because we’ve officially survived the first season of Original Sin! While I applaud the creators for telling a relatively self-contained slasher story, the season’s Halloween-esque ending suggests that the Millwood Liars’ work is far from over — and I, for one, hope we get to keep riding out these horrors alongside them. Appropriately titled “Final Girls,” Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Episode 10 indulges in one more Carrie-esque Angela flashback before all is said and done. Rose begs Angela to skip the New Year’s Eve rave, before launching into an unhinged tirade about how...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy