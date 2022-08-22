Read full article on original website
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
connect-bridgeport.com
Multiple Business Owner, First Responder, Veteran, Community Leader, Kenneth Paul Goodnight, Passes
Kenneth Paul “K.P.” Goodnight, of Smithville, WV, departed this life August 21, 2022 at Dover, OH. He was born Sept. 18, 1934 at Macfarlan, WV the son of the late Harry Clayton and Helen Marie Lemon Goodnight. K.P. was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict serving...
connect-bridgeport.com
Seven Individuals Recognized for Nearly 200 Years of Service to City of Bridgeport at Council Meeting
For those who believe the City of Bridgeport runs things efficiently and effectively, there is a reason for it. On Tuesday, seven of those reasons were recognized by Bridgeport City Council. After a hiatus of a few years, Council presented employee service awards for those who have served Bridgeport for...
connect-bridgeport.com
U.S. Marshals Release Statement in Officer-Involved Shooting in Nutter Fort that Left Wanted Man Dead
FROM THE U.S. MARSHALS OF THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. “At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, members of the U.S. Marshals-led Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agencies were involved in an officer-involved shooting during a fugitive investigation that resulted in a fatality in Nutter Fort, West Virginia.
connect-bridgeport.com
City of Bridgeport Public Pool Reveals its Operational Hours Now in Place through Labor Day Weekend
The City of Bridgeport Public pool will be open this weekend August 27-28 (12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday) and next weekend Sept. 3-5, Labor Day Weekend, the following hours: Saturday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Labor Day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
connect-bridgeport.com
Police List Name of Individual Killed on I-79 August 18
FROM THE OFFICE OF HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF ROBERT MATHENY. On August 18, 2022 at approximately 3:45 p.m. the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on Interstate 79 in the southbound lane near the 117 mile marker exit ramp. The accident resulted in a fatality. The...
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 888 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 97; State Deaths at 7,257
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Wednesday, Aug.24) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 576,423 with an increase of 888 new cases since the last update. Tuesday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
connect-bridgeport.com
Law Enforcement Investigating Death of 22-Year-Old Found Seriously Injured Near Area College Campus
WDTV is reporting that officials with the Elkins Police Department are investigating a death near the campus of Davis & Elkins College. According to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning and found a seriously injured person on Graceland Drive. Graceland Drive runs parallel...
connect-bridgeport.com
Media: Man wanted by Law Enforcement Shot, Killed at Funeral in Nutter Fort in Police-Involved Shooting
WDTV is reporting that one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a Nutter Fort funeral home Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement were at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home because they had a warrant for a man’s arrest, according to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny. The man was believed to...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport's Brett Booth has been Accepted to Take Part in Summer Study Program at Oxford University
Brett Booth of Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Dorado, Puerto Rico, who attends Woodberry Forest School in Orange, Virginia, has been accepted to Oxford University’s Brasenose College for a summer study program in England. Led by Ben Hale, Honors 5th and 6th Form English Professor at Woodberry, Booth will participate...
connect-bridgeport.com
Dilapidated Structure Issues Brought to Council by Several Residents as Multiple Key Ordinances Okayed
It is a rarity when residents voice concerns to Bridgeport officials regarding dilapidated structures needing condemned and perhaps demolished. It is probably safe to say it is an almost unheard-of occasion when those concerns come on the same night involving an ordinance to address demolitions. Such was the case Monday...
connect-bridgeport.com
Council to Take First Step in Sale of Property Under Municipal Authority with Multi-Million Dollar Price Tag
There is a piece of property for sale in Bridgeport. Unlike most, this sale has to be approved through various forms of government, including Bridgeport City Council. This evening, Council will be asked to authorize the sale of a building owned by the Bridgeport Building Commission that is located at Charles Pointe. The building in question houses the Greater Bridgeport Convention & Visitors Bureau.
connect-bridgeport.com
Two Afternoon I-79 Wrecks, including Tractor Trailer, Cause Traffic for Hours as Diesel Fuel, Debris Cleared
A late afternoon accident on Interstate 79 turned into a pair of accidents that led to several hours of traffic delays well into Monday evening, according to Bridgeport Fire Department officials. Captain Greg Pigg said the first call the department dealt with came at 4:55 p.m. when the call went...
