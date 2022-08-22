North Carolina FC drew with Forward Madison on the road on Wednesday night at Breese Stevens Field, wrapping up their six-day road trip. Will Pulisic recorded the clean sheet, putting up a solid performance between the posts and making several impressive saves. Seven yellow cards were administered amongst the two sides throughout the match, indicative of the overall physicality of the competition. Despite their tenacity in hunting for the match winner, NCFC were unable to find the back of the net as the tilt concluded in a scoreless tie, bringing the season series to 1-0-1.

