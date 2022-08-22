Read full article on original website
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Week 2 of HSOT Live features 11 ranked teams; No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Game of the Week
Raleigh, N.C. — Week two of the high school football season in North Carolina kicks off on Friday night and HighSchoolOT Live presented by Breeze Thru Markets is back this season with live coverage of high school football across North Carolina. What is HighSchoolOT Live? If you're a fan...
Duke commit lands refreshing NIL opportunity
Duke basketball commit Jared McCain's advanced NIL portfolio already included footwear and bling via partnerships with Crocs, Cernucci, and Kay Jewelers. But per Pete Nakos of On3, the Centennial High School (Calif.) senior is now entering the beverage game by signing on as "the first brand ...
College Football News
NC State vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview
NC State vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: NC State (0-0), East Carolina (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
UNC connects athletes with local businesses at school's first ever NIL reception
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Name, Image and Likeness has existed for more than year in college sports, but schools and businesses are still discovering how it works. North Carolina is taking its own unique approach. This week, UNC launched the “Carolina NIL Exchange Program” with a reception on Monday that connected student-athletes to local businesses.
The News & Observer
Jada Boyd to return for NC State women’s basketball after previously announcing departure
Less than two weeks after it was announced that Boyd would not be returning for her senior year, it turns out she will play for the Pack during its 2022-23 season.
North Carolina FC, Forward Madison match concludes in scoreless draw
North Carolina FC drew with Forward Madison on the road on Wednesday night at Breese Stevens Field, wrapping up their six-day road trip. Will Pulisic recorded the clean sheet, putting up a solid performance between the posts and making several impressive saves. Seven yellow cards were administered amongst the two sides throughout the match, indicative of the overall physicality of the competition. Despite their tenacity in hunting for the match winner, NCFC were unable to find the back of the net as the tilt concluded in a scoreless tie, bringing the season series to 1-0-1.
Sidwell’s Donovan commits to Duke
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –Ranked no. 3 in the nation by ESPN in her 2023 class, Sidwell Friends senior forward/guard Jadyn Donovan announced her commitment to Duke on Monday. In the 2021-22 season, Donovan averaged more than 15 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals per game, helping the Quakers to wins over top programs in […]
cbs17
Fayetteville debuts its new sports team
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has a new sports team to cheer on, the Fayetteville Mustangs. It’s Fayetteville’s new Indoor American Football Team. Fayetteville Chiropractor Robert Twaddell is the team’s owner. He announced the plans for the team on Tuesday at a news conference.
Duke now has three commits among top 10 in class
A rankings update at 247Sports on Monday shows three top-10 recruits in the 2023 class are committed to playing for Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer next year. Roselle Catholic Academy (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound versatile prospect who remains the most recent ...
College Football News
North Carolina vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview
North Carolina vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: North Carolina (0-0), Appalachian State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
WCNC
NC race track cancels remaining 2022 races due to 'disrespect to track staff'
ELKIN, N.C. — Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin announced all events for the rest of 2022 are canceled. The Speedway's owners shared the news on the track's Facebook page last Wednesday. They said they are not willing to put up with disrespectful drivers, crew members or fans and their...
Professional Bull Riders to open Cowboy Bar in Cary
Cary, N.C. — Cary's new Fenton Development is going country. Hines, Columbia Development, Live! Hospitality & Entertainment and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) announced Wednesday that PBR Cowboy Bar will be opening in the development in the first half of 2023. PBR Cowboy Bar will be located in a 4,300...
A cowboy bar devoted to bull riding will be opening in ... Cary? Yes, Cary.
We’re guessing not many of you had bar with a mechanical bull on your Fenton development bingo card.
North Carolina man who needed quarters ends up with quarter-million lottery prize
A Durham man who needed quarters to do his laundry wound up winning a quarter of a million dollars.
The News & Observer
Open for decades, Raleigh’s oldest golf center will close to make way for development
The par 3 golf course and driving range of 401 Par Golf have been around since the 1970s. But a new development has been proposed for the property.
Chapel Hill to crack down on rowdy parties, but do proposed rules, fines go too far?
Chapel Hill’s proposed new rules meant “to detour the disruptive parties,” campus and community officials say.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
cbs17
Raleigh gas line hit Wednesday, road reopened Thursday morning
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a road is completely shut down after a gas line was hit by a piece of equipment Wednesday afternoon. Officers say the gas line was on the bridge on Rock Quarry Road between the Raleigh Police Department Southeast District offices and the Redeeming Love Missionary Church.
Wye Hill owners open new food concept Glasshouse Kitchen in Research Triangle
Sara Abernethy knows it won’t be an easy juggle to own and operate two restaurants. Abernethy and her husband, Chris Borreson, owners of Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing in Raleigh, are set to open their new concept Glasshouse Kitchen on Wednesday at 5 Laboratory Drive in Research Triangle, down the street from RTI International.
I moved from North Carolina to New York three years ago. Here are 6 things that surprised me when I went back.
An Insider reporter visiting North Carolina for the first time in three years noticed more LGBTQ+ pride and a thriving food scene.
