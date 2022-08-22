ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Duke commit lands refreshing NIL opportunity

Duke basketball commit Jared McCain's advanced NIL portfolio already included footwear and bling via partnerships with Crocs, Cernucci, and Kay Jewelers. But per Pete Nakos of On3, the Centennial High School (Calif.) senior is now entering the beverage game by signing on as "the first brand ...
DURHAM, NC
College Football News

NC State vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

NC State vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: NC State (0-0), East Carolina (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
GREENVILLE, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina FC, Forward Madison match concludes in scoreless draw

North Carolina FC drew with Forward Madison on the road on Wednesday night at Breese Stevens Field, wrapping up their six-day road trip. Will Pulisic recorded the clean sheet, putting up a solid performance between the posts and making several impressive saves. Seven yellow cards were administered amongst the two sides throughout the match, indicative of the overall physicality of the competition. Despite their tenacity in hunting for the match winner, NCFC were unable to find the back of the net as the tilt concluded in a scoreless tie, bringing the season series to 1-0-1.
RALEIGH, NC
DC News Now

Sidwell’s Donovan commits to Duke

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –Ranked no. 3 in the nation by ESPN in her 2023 class, Sidwell Friends senior forward/guard Jadyn Donovan announced her commitment to Duke on Monday. In the 2021-22 season, Donovan averaged more than 15 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals per game, helping the Quakers to wins over top programs in […]
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville debuts its new sports team

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has a new sports team to cheer on, the Fayetteville Mustangs. It’s Fayetteville’s new Indoor American Football Team. Fayetteville Chiropractor Robert Twaddell is the team’s owner. He announced the plans for the team on Tuesday at a news conference.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Courtney Banghart
BlueDevilCountry

Duke now has three commits among top 10 in class

A rankings update at 247Sports on Monday shows three top-10 recruits in the 2023 class are committed to playing for Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer next year. Roselle Catholic Academy (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound versatile prospect who remains the most recent ...
DURHAM, NC
College Football News

North Carolina vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: North Carolina (0-0), Appalachian State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
BOONE, NC
WRAL News

Professional Bull Riders to open Cowboy Bar in Cary

Cary, N.C. — Cary's new Fenton Development is going country. Hines, Columbia Development, Live! Hospitality & Entertainment and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) announced Wednesday that PBR Cowboy Bar will be opening in the development in the first half of 2023. PBR Cowboy Bar will be located in a 4,300...
CARY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh gas line hit Wednesday, road reopened Thursday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a road is completely shut down after a gas line was hit by a piece of equipment Wednesday afternoon. Officers say the gas line was on the bridge on Rock Quarry Road between the Raleigh Police Department Southeast District offices and the Redeeming Love Missionary Church.
RALEIGH, NC
