More than a foot of rain in Dallas area, major flooding ongoing
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A train of rain has been drenching North Texas since Sunday night, resulting in more than 12″ of rain in 12 hours on the east side of Dallas. A stalled front, slow moving area of low pressure and plenty of available moisture are all resulting in a pattern where rain is repeatedly falling on the same areas over and over, known as training. The highest rain report, as of 8:36 a.m. Monday morning, was 12.52″ at the gage located at White Rock Creek at Scyene. By 9:15 a.m., that gage was over 13″. (Click here for the latest rain totals)
