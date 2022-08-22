2 hospitalized from smoke inhalation after Near North Side apartment fire, CFD says
Two people were rushed to the hospital after an apartment fire on the Near North Side Sunday. The fire department said a man and woman in their 30s are in serious condition from smoke inhalation. ALSO SEE: Body recovered from Lake Michigan ID'd as missing man who fell from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen' The fire broke out in a building near Dearborn and Maple around 5:30 p.m., officials said. The fire was only in one unit on the 4th floor. Firefighters are looking into the cause.
Comments / 0