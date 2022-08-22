ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 10: Trinity Christian, Bartram Trail lead the way into 2022 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. The Class 1A Rural division is unchanged. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

See What's New at EWU: Lots to Cheer for On and Off the Field (FCL Aug. 22, 2022)

Go Tigers! Edward Waters University with a rich history and a bright future is setting records in enrollment. It's added new academic facilities and sports and now has Jacksonville's only college football team while moving up to NCAA Division 2 status. Students can also enjoy the new Wellness Center. For more information for enrollment or to go cheer on the Tigers go to www.ew.edu. You can also call 904-470-8000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
WEHT/WTVW

Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts of the Week in Jax

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knuckle#Boxing#Fitness#Juggernaut#Combat
First Coast News

JFRD: Fatal fire on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire with at least one fatality on Jacksonville's Westside has been reported by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD says one person was found dead in front room of a house at this address. Another person, who is in serious condition, was transported was sitting on porch and tried to pull the other person out of home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Daniel Davis wants to be Jacksonville Mayor without going all-in

He wants a guarantee he can remain Jax Chamber president if he loses. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis wants to become Jacksonville Mayor without giving up his day job. Davis, a Republican, has not entered the race to succeed term-limited Mayor Lenny Curry, but he has been raising...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood: Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a lot of history in Springfield! So it should come has little surprise it’s made its way back as your choice for Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood. Established in 1869, Springfield is the oldest neighborhood in Jacksonville. It's filled with restored mansions, hip...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Steve the cheetah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
News4Jax.com

Special election: Who will be Jacksonville’s next sheriff?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the key races on the ballot in Duval County on Tuesday is the special election for Jacksonville sheriff. After Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced his sudden retirement amid controversy about his move from Duval to Nassau County, the candidates who had been vying to replace the term-limited Williams in the March 2023 municipal election suddenly had their timetable moved up.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Race for Jacksonville sheriff heads to November general election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the key races on the ballot in Duval County on Tuesday was the special election for Jacksonville sheriff -- and neither candidate received 50% of the vote plus one. That means Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters are headed to the general election...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Head on collision in Clay County ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, a sedan was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it veered off into the direction of an oncoming car. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The second car was traveling south...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy