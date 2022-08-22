Go Tigers! Edward Waters University with a rich history and a bright future is setting records in enrollment. It's added new academic facilities and sports and now has Jacksonville's only college football team while moving up to NCAA Division 2 status. Students can also enjoy the new Wellness Center. For more information for enrollment or to go cheer on the Tigers go to www.ew.edu. You can also call 904-470-8000.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO