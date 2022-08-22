As expected, there was quite a shakeup in the AL.com Power 25 rankings after the first week of action. Clay-Chalkville jumped to No. 1 following an impressive 48-0 win over Briarwood Christian. Previous No. 1 Thompson dropped to No. 4 following a 38-7 loss in the Freedom Bowl against Buford, Ga.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO