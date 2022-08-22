Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a monthBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary HolmanNew York City, NY
3000 New Potential Markets Announced For Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo StoresJoel EisenbergPlainfield, NJ
Record number of migrants arrive in NYC from Texas todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Free Fun For the Whole Family in NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
Mark Harmon Breaks His Silence on Leaving ‘NCIS’ After 19 Seasons: I Want to ‘Keep It Challenging’
Closing the chapter. Mark Harmon opened up about his departure from NCIS for the first time since his character's final appearance last fall. "What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging," the 70-year-old actor, who portrayed special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on […]
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS・
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Wishes Husband Peter Hermann Happy Birthday in New Post
Raise your hand if you think Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann are the most perfect couple. And on Monday, Hargitay, the Law & Order: SVU icon, wished her husband a very blissful happy birthday. And Hargitay used a photo from a serene day in the mountains to illustrate her greetings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Marisa Ramirez Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter in New York City
We may still be a few months away from the premiere of Blue Bloods’ 13th season this fall. And, the cast of the series is still working hard to bring us some exciting storylines when the police procedural drama returns to TV in October. However, series star Marisa Ramirez...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Multi-Million-Dollar Drug Empire Of Frank Matthews, The ‘Black Caesar’ Who Rivaled The Mafia
When the Five Families refused to allow him into the drug trade, Frank Matthews became a kingpin in his own right — until he mysteriously vanished in 1973 with $20 million. At the height of his drug empire in 1972, Frank Matthews — better known as “Black Caesar” — was operating out of nearly every region in the country.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Returns for Season 13 in Epic Behind-Scenes Pic
Blue Bloods is already back at work for filming Season 13 episodes and one of its stars is showing off once again. Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker in the CBS police drama, shared a snap of her at work. Matt & Jess would find the photo on the actress’ Instagram Stories. It’s a sweet photo of Hawk in a black dress looking like a million dollars.
Sylvester Stallone Reveals Shocking Number of Surgeries He’s Undergone as an Action Star
In 1976, Sylvester Stallone became a Hollywood sensation with his breakout role as the titular character in Rocky, a film following the early career of the fictional boxing legend Rocky Balboa. Though Rocky is technically a drama, it includes plenty of high-stakes in-ring action. To say Sylvester Stallone did an...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘NCIS’: How Pauley Perrette Nearly Missed Out on Her Iconic Abby Sciuto Role
Seems difficult to believe now, but NCIS producers once thought about hiring another actress for the part of Abby Sciuto. Pauley Perrette defined the role and made the pig-tailed Abby the quirky genius everyone adored. Even a Washington, D.C. madame eyed Abby’s platform, studded Goth boots with approval. But...
SheKnows
General Hospital Toys With a Rematch That’d Be So Hot, Port Charles Would Be Reduced to Ashes
We hadn’t even considered the possibility that General Hospital might revisit Sonny and Ava’s love/hate relationship, not as anything more than co-parents and sparring partners. But then all the cards in the deck got reshuffled. Suddenly, Ava is through with Nikolas. And although Sonny is committed to Nina,...
‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes
Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares ‘On the Nose’ Pic in New York City
Before her departure from NCIS at the end of season 18, Emily Wickersham, known for her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop, had been a fan-favorite cast member. Sadly, it doesn’t appear as though she’ll be making a return to the CBS drama anytime soon. Especially since she welcomed a new baby, a boy, at the end of last year. Fortunately, though, the beloved NCIS star still continues to update her fans on Instagram. This time, the Ellie Bishop actress shared an “on the nose” pic from New York City’s streets. Check it out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘NCIS’ Fans Are Wondering How Tony DiNozzo Avoided So Many Potential Complaints
Michael Weatherly’s NCIS counterpart, Tony DiNozzo is no doubt a fan favorite on the hit CBS primetime TV police procedural series. Even now, years after the character exited the series. He was a hard worker, sure, becoming one of the most prolific members of the NCIS team. However, his...
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah’s Season 14 Teaser Has Fans Going Wild
When NCIS: Los Angeles fans dial things up for Season 14, they can enjoy this teaser from actress and director Daniela Ruah. As some of you might know, Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye, also has been behind the camera for some episodes. This all happens again for the fifth episode on CBS. As you can tell from below, Ruah is one happy camper in a photo she’s sharing with her followers on Instagram. Chad Mazero, who is the scriptwriter for her episode, appears in the photo, too. We look forward to seeing that episode titled Flesh & Blood. And her fans are going wild after seeing this photo on Tuesday afternoon.
‘The Andy Griffith Show’s Don Knotts Once Revealed His ‘Only Complaint’ With the Series
“The Andy Griffith Show” was a popular sitcom back in the 60s. One of the stars of the show was Don Knotts, who portrayed Griffith’s cousin Barney Fife. Knotts revealed what his one complaint while doing the show was. Barney Fife was a Deputy Sheriff in the show....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Chicago PD’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Shares Stunning Shots From Photoshoot
People who watch Chicago PD regularly know that Tracy Spiridakos plays Hailey Upton on the NBC police drama. Yet in this series of photos that Spiridakos shared on Tuesday from her Instagram account, she’s not Upton. Nope, these photos are from a photoshoot that the actress did for Michigan Avenue Magazine. The mag’s account says that it is “The Luxury Traveler’s Guide to Chicago.”
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Shows Off Wildly Impressive Catch on Fishing Trip
Son of legendary actor Clint Eastwood, and actor in his own right, Scott Eastwood took to Instagram to show off an impressive catch from a recent fishing trip. The Tuesday morning post coincided with the popular dinner tradition of Taco Tuesday. Looks like Eastwood put fish tacos on the menu using his fresh catch.
‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?
During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
Outsider.com
549K+
Followers
58K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0