New York City, NY

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Returns for Season 13 in Epic Behind-Scenes Pic

Blue Bloods is already back at work for filming Season 13 episodes and one of its stars is showing off once again. Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker in the CBS police drama, shared a snap of her at work. Matt & Jess would find the photo on the actress’ Instagram Stories. It’s a sweet photo of Hawk in a black dress looking like a million dollars.
‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes

Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares ‘On the Nose’ Pic in New York City

Before her departure from NCIS at the end of season 18, Emily Wickersham, known for her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop, had been a fan-favorite cast member. Sadly, it doesn’t appear as though she’ll be making a return to the CBS drama anytime soon. Especially since she welcomed a new baby, a boy, at the end of last year. Fortunately, though, the beloved NCIS star still continues to update her fans on Instagram. This time, the Ellie Bishop actress shared an “on the nose” pic from New York City’s streets. Check it out.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah’s Season 14 Teaser Has Fans Going Wild

When NCIS: Los Angeles fans dial things up for Season 14, they can enjoy this teaser from actress and director Daniela Ruah. As some of you might know, Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye, also has been behind the camera for some episodes. This all happens again for the fifth episode on CBS. As you can tell from below, Ruah is one happy camper in a photo she’s sharing with her followers on Instagram. Chad Mazero, who is the scriptwriter for her episode, appears in the photo, too. We look forward to seeing that episode titled Flesh & Blood. And her fans are going wild after seeing this photo on Tuesday afternoon.
‘Chicago PD’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Shares Stunning Shots From Photoshoot

People who watch Chicago PD regularly know that Tracy Spiridakos plays Hailey Upton on the NBC police drama. Yet in this series of photos that Spiridakos shared on Tuesday from her Instagram account, she’s not Upton. Nope, these photos are from a photoshoot that the actress did for Michigan Avenue Magazine. The mag’s account says that it is “The Luxury Traveler’s Guide to Chicago.”
‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?

During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
