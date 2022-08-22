ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Cardboard dreams and gods

The Country Today
The Country Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44j69R_0hQ5xmgT00

On a recent Saturday afternoon, I stood in Jordan Hagedorn’s store, For the Hobby Sports Cards, at the site of the old Buroker’s Taxidermy, Bait and Tackle shop at 1721 Birch Street. The store was packed with fathers and sons, teenagers, and two women in their early seventies. A few neighborhood boys were milling around, flopping onto couches or peering at cards while they munched doughnuts. The atmosphere felt akin to a beloved barber shop or, for the older patrons, a tavern, as Hagedorn held court from behind a bank of glass display cases while kids talked about their favorite professional athletes and teams, or pointed at flashy packages of cards. Three generations of patrons, all bedecked with wide smiles and a kind of excitement that almost emits a palpable vibration.

Hagedorn presides over the shop with the positivity and gleefulness of a man who is living his dream. That phrase, “living his dream”, might feel cliché, but with Hagedorn, you believe it. He exudes an infectious attitude of generosity and kindness.

There is a pureness about his business approach, a benevolent mission. His goal from Day One was to create a sincere environment for fellowship, conversation, and a shared passion for sports and collecting.

“What a privilege it is to run this store,” he tells me one night, as my son and I lean over a display counter chock-full of boxes and packs of cards. “I created the card shop for the 10- or 12-year-old me. It’s safe. People are kind. This is like my Cheers. I collect for the love. I do this for the love.”

Hagedorn’s enthusiasm is inspiring. Here is a male role model, teaching boys (mostly boys) the kind of upstanding behavior that will mark them as good men, good citizens, good husbands, good fathers, good businesspeople. Here is an Eau Claire native who matriculated through Longfellow, DeLong and North and remembers the neighborhood surrounding his store from bright childhood memories. “I think it’s cool to be kind. It’s cool to be fair. It’s cool to take action. Look, there are a million ways to collect and the fun part is creating your own strategy and style. You’ve got to chase what you love, you know?”

The old bait shop also exudes a kind of cosmic woo-woo energy. Piles of not-yet curated cards threaten to spill on the floor. TVs broadcast sporting events. Kids whisper in reverential tones about their favorite players and cards. Adults who have long forgotten their childhood hobby come blinking through the doors like they’ve discovered some wormhole, some time machine back to their youth. When a friend of Hagedorn’s was updating some plumbing in the building, he discovered a newspaper from 1927 with a headline proclaiming, “Jordan’s Timely Sale” (of Overcoats.) Hagedorn took it as a sign, and why shouldn’t he? Talk to any professional baseball player and they’ll reference the baseball gods with the same reverence a Catholic priest extends to saints.

The first thing I remember buying with my own money were baseball cards. My grandmother would send me an allowance of five dollars in the mail, along with a brief, but heartfelt letter in her distinctive cursive, all scrawled in ballpoint pen. Then I rode my bicycle to the old Mobil gas station on Lexington Boulevard, or the hardware store in the Putnam Heights shopping mall and buy as many baseball cards as possible. Back home, I scoured over the cardboard rectangles, absorbing statistics and factoids as if through fingertip osmosis. Back around 1987, I could tell you where Kirby Puckett was born, or what Gary Gaetti’s favorite breakfast cereal was. Baseball cards were my currency and talismans. Long before the term “fidget-spinner” was introduced to the zeitgeist, baseball cards kept my childhood hands busy: collating, organizing and studying. And throughout my life with varying degrees of importance, baseball cards have always held some power in my imagination. Which is why it so rewarding to enter For the Hobby with my son in tow, and to share a common interest in cards, and sports.

On our last visit to the shop, my son “broke” (card lingo for “opening”) a 2021 Panini Chronicles box of football cards. For the uninitiated, trust me — ripping (more card-lingo for “opening”) packs of sports cards is exciting on the level of lottery tickets. Someone once told me you don’t buy lottery tickets to win money, you buy lottery tickets to dream of winning money. Ripping packs of cards is a similar phenomenon. There are odds at play. Some cards are more difficult to find. In many cases, the odds are practically insurmountable. But the odds aren’t always important when you can score a card of your favorite player, who might just be your hero. So, there was my son, opening a package of cards only to find an autographed Adrian Amos card (Amos plays strong safety for the Green Bay Packers). Hagedorn and I about lost our minds watching Henry land the card. Moments later, he ripped a pack that produced a Zach Wilson (quarterback for the New York Jets) Prizm Black Silver card valued in the hundreds of dollars. Hagedorn figures the odds of landing such a card are about one in every 150 boxes. Henry was tickled. Hagedorn was thrilled. I was tempted to open packs all night long. For a few hours, we were three friends utterly detached from responsibility, politics, money, or time.

“I’m having the time of my life,” Hagedorn said, smiling.

His customers are, too.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Grand opening of the Cowboy Outdoor Theater

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eldorado Music Barn near Osseo is opening a Cowboy Outdoor Theater and is offering a free show. It’s Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. featuring Ben Stillwater with Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids. This is an outdoors show and in the event of...
OSSEO, WI
winonapost.com

'Way lost' ocean bird spotted in Winona

Earlier in the week on August 13-15, Winonans flocked to catch a view of a once-in-a-lifetime sight: a Caribbean brown booby in the Midwest. Birder and City Council member Steve Young equated it to having a hummingbird in the North Pole. Many regional birders took this rare opportunity to check...
WINONA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Lifestyle
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Romantic Getaways

Whether you want to celebrate a special occasion or simply spend quality time together, Wisconsin is full of places to take that romantic getaway. Here’s to falling in love all over again. Escape the noise at Canoe Bay near Chetek (Barron County) This is a fantastic option for couples...
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House

A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Puckett
WEAU-TV 13

Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin

TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
DARIEN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Passenger in girl scout hit and run released

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The passenger in Colten Treu’s truck when he hit and killed three girl scouts and a parent in Nov. 2018 has been released. John Stender was sentenced last Sept. to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. The Department of Corrections website...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Eau Claire Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Eau Claire Tuesday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department said 93-year-old Jonathon Schaller died at a hospital following a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Tuesday at 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Fairfax Street and Damon Street on Eau Claire’s south side.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Cards#Currency#Cardboard#Packers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Buroker S Taxidermy
WEAU-TV 13

1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, around 3:21 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to the El Paso Parade in Pierce County for a report of a person who drove through a road-closed barricade. The location was at County Road N at 640th Avenue.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man suspected of OWI offense after vehicle rollover in Buffalo County

TOWNSHIP OF GLENCOE, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is suspected of an OWI offense after a vehicle rollover in Buffalo County Saturday. According to a media release from Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 20 around 12:26 a.m. authorities received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 95 near County Road C in the Township of Glencoe. It was reported that the two people were outside of the vehicle.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Eye in the Sky: State Patrol’s aerial enforcement monitors speeding on I-90 in Sauk County

LAKE DELTON, Wis.- The Wisconsin State Patrol cracked down harder on drivers speeding down I-90 Monday, using aerial enforcement over the interstate in Sauk County.  Before many fast drivers may have even realized they were going over the speed limit, the State Patrol’s eye in the sky recorded their speed: “clocked 26-83 at 5:17…he’s alongside the lime semi at your...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
drydenwire.com

Polk County Meat Market Issues Voluntary Recall Of Lard

MADISON, Wis. -- Amery Meat Market in Amery, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for lard sold from its store. The recalled product includes:. Lard, 1.5 to 1.75-lb. containers, carrying the package code 22068. This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine...
AMERY, WI
The Country Today

The Country Today

174
Followers
244
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Eau Claire Press Company’s rural newspaper, The Country Today, was established in January 1977 and was designed to serve the agribusiness community of west-central Wisconsin. It began as a free-distribution newspaper, and in the summer of 1979 was converted to a paid-circulation publication. Today it is one of Wisconsin’s largest paid-circulation weekly newspapers with distribution throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan. In October 1983, The Country Today expanded to offer statewide coverage. In recent years, the newspaper has developed an online and social media presence that is updated regularly. The content of the paper reflects the diverse interests of a rural population. In addition to coverage of agricultural issues, The Country Today offers regular columns and features on options for small-acreage farms, outdoor news, horse news and other specialty coverage and recipes. The majority of the content is staff-produced. The Country Today maintains a staff of regional editors and advertising representatives across the state in addition to the Eau Claire office staff. Covering topics of importance to the rural reader in a timely fashion, The Country Today is a newspaper that cares about rural life.

 https://www.thecountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy