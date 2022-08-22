Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E PrestonDoswell, VA
Related
rvahub.com
Richmond broadcast legends team up to launch new internet radio station “The Breeze”
Bill Bevins, Bud Myers, Adam Stubbs, and Ilyse Jennings will launch the new soft album rock station October 1st. Some of Richmond’s best-known radio personalities are coming back to the airwaves – only this time, digitally. Veteran radio host Bill Bevins, who has been heard across Richmond’s radio dial and on TV for a combined five decades, most notably on Lite 98 and WTVR-TV (CBS6) has teamed up with self-described consumer electronics guru and former WTVR-TV reporter Bud Myers to launch internet radio station The Breeze.
WRIC TV
Happily Natural Festival will celebrate riches of African heritage on Saturday
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 19th annual Happily Natural Festival + Garden EXPO, which celebrates Black culture, melanin, and health, will take place in Richmond this weekend for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place at 2208 Bainbridge Street in Richmond...
This chef won Chopped. Now he is in Richmond teaching the next generation.
The RVA C.O.O.K.S. program was designed to teach Richmond teens culinary and interpersonal skills. Students and chefs called the inaugural program a success.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Richmond For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Richmond for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Richmond. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
styleweekly.com
Best of Richmond Readers' Poll: '22
A hearty shout-out to all my Richmonders, Henricoans, Chesterfielders, Goochlandians, Short Pumpers, Oregon Hill Cats, Bumtowners, River Rats, rogue EMTs and “Solid Gold” 804 dancers. Two of those actually are boy gangs from the Civil War-era, did you spot them? (Hint: It's so easy, there is no acceptable prize.)
richmondmagazine.com
Best & Worst 2022: Food & Drink
This article has been edited since it first appeared in print. “I love to dine out, but it’s hard for me to turn my brain off and relax,” says Stella’s co-owner Katrina Giavos, who instinctively analyzes acoustics, ambiance and, of course, what’s on plate, always in restaurateur mode. Adapting to pandemic changes, Stella’s increased takeout options at its markets and added patio seating at its flagship restaurant, where you’ll see the Giavoses’ vintage car collection parked on Lafayette Street. Their daughter’s adjacent lifestyle store, Our Life, morphed into a coffee, wine and mezze lounge among artisanal Grecian garments. The Giavos family and their staff, including Executive Chef Russ Williams, travel to Greece this month for further R&D as the Malvern Gardens Stella’s Grocery preps for expansion.
Armenian Food Festival returns to Richmond for 62nd year
The 62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival returns to Richmond for a family-friendly weekend of Armenian delicacies and culture.
styleweekly.com
Food and Drink (Best of Richmond)
11008 Washington Hwy. Glen Allen, Va. Gelati Celesti Ice Cream (multiple locations) Country Style Donuts (two locations) 4300 Williamsburg Rd. and 8900 W. Broad St. in Gold’s Gym Plaza. Best food cart or truck. 804-690-3285. rvafoodtruck.com (for schedule) Best sandwiches. 2001 Park Ave. 804-367-7909. Best local Southern food. 415...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away Millions
(Kostiantyn/Adobe Stock Images) Richmond, Virginia is rich with history and it's also rich with one of the wealthiest families in the country. The billion-dollar dynasty of the Gottwald family goes back many years. They are considered the 90th wealthiest family in the U.S. They are worth an astounding 3.1 billion dollars.
New restaurants are headed to Richmond
🍛 Kismet Modern Indian, out of Northern Virginia, is opening a Richmond location this fall in the former Perch space, Richmond Magazine scooped. 🎣 The Alewife chefs and owner are opening Odyssey Fish, a full-service seafood restaurant similar to the location at Hatch Local Food Hall, in the former Billy Pie space on Patterson Avenue, Richmond BizSense reports.
wvtf.org
Farmville's unique formula for economic success
It’s a hot summer day in Farmville, but traffic is steady on the city’s main street, and the upscale hotel that opened in 1925 recently had a makeover. It’s now filled with visitors – many coming to shop for furniture that fills old tobacco warehouses. “If...
UV Cavalier Daily
Grit to open first on-Grounds location this fall
Grit Coffee, a popular coffee shop with locations on the Corner, Charlottesville, Crozet and Richmond, announced it will open its first on-Grounds shop in an Instagram post on Saturday. Since the coffee shop opened in 2008 on the University Corner, the coffee and pastry company has remained highly popular with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vpm.org
VPM Daily Newscast: Aug. 23, 2022
The VPM Daily Newscast contains all your Central Virginia news in just 5 to 10 minutes. Episodes are recorded the night before. Listeners can subscribe through NPR One, Apple Podcasts, Megaphone, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts. . Reported by VPM News’ Megan Pauly. It’s back-to-school time for many...
She was left in a box at a Petersburg home. She hopes to solve the mystery.
It's a mystery an 88-year-old Tampa Bay woman is trying to solve for good. These days, she finds herself thinking and dwelling about the first week in May 1934.
George Wythe principal remembered as humble, loving: 'It's still breathtaking'
Many people in the Richmond community are heartbroken following the sudden news of the death of the principal of George Wythe High School.
Richmond restaurant mogul hit with $3.2 million donut defamation suit
Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement.
Stoney to Richmond school board: Don’t fire Kamras
In the aftermath of disappointing SOL results that showed continued learning loss in Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney has called on the school board not to fire Superintendent Jason Kamras at an emergency school board meeting tomorrow night.
A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times
Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Child, 8, shot in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Richmond Police were called to the Kingly Ones apartments at about 1:45 p.m. to investigate a shooting.
Comments / 0